Spotlight: Upcoming events in D.C., January 4-10, 2018

GALA’s Three Kings Day Celebration

GALA Hispanic Theatre offers its 41st annual Fiesta de los Reyes Magos (Three Kings Day Celebration). The timeless tale of the Magi is presented with song, dance, and storytelling in a celebration featuring Bienvenido Martinez as Balthasar, Delbis Cardona as Gaspar, and Hector Diaz as Melchior. Additional performers include Honduran singer Maria Isolina, the Mexican youth dance company Los Quetzalitos and the Bolivian dance group Caporales San Simon. Alejandro Negron returns as the emcee. Sunday, Jan. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tivoli Square, 3333 14th St. NW. Free, though a small gift for a child is suggested. Call 202-234-7174 or visit galatheatre.org.

Antibalas

A year ago, Brooklyn’s funky 12-piece ensemble performed at the Black Cat for The Anti-Ball, part of a series of Counter-Inaugural Events. They return for two nights at the Hamilton that is likely to be less politically motivated but every bit as musically stirring. Antibalas is credited with introducing the genre Afrobeat to a wider global audience, most notably as songwriters and members of the house band for last decade’s hit Broadway musical, Fela! Thursday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m., and Friday, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m. The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW. Tickets are $20 to $25 per show, or $40 for a two-day pass. Call 202-787-1000 or visit thehamiltondc.com.

On Your Feet

The Gloria Estefan story helmed by a powerhouse team: director Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), choreographer Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys), and writer Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman). Opens Tuesday, Jan. 9. Runs to Jan. 28 in the Kennedy Center Opera House. Tickets are $59 to $149. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

Klezmer Brunch: Seth Kibel and Friends

Every few months, the Washington Jewish Music Festival presents a concert served with a kosher buffet at the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center on 16th Street. Seth Kibel and fellow musicians will perform new arrangements of traditional Eastern European/Jewish melodies as well as original songs drawing upon jazz, classical, world beat, rock and other genres for an entertaining blend of music. Sunday, Jan. 7, at 11 am. The Aaron and Cecile Goldman Theater, Edlavitch DCJCC, 1529 16th St. NW. Tickets are $16.88 for the concert only, or $33.75 for concert with brunch. Call 202-777-3247 or visit wjmf.org.

Washington Improv Theater: Road Show

D.C.’s leading company for longform improv offers a “wintry mix” of vignettes featuring different ensembles, with each plot developed on-the-fly, spurred by a single audience suggestion. Opens Thursday, Jan. 11. Weekends to Feb. 4. District of Columbia Arts Center (DCAC), 2438 18th St. NW. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 at the door. Call 202-462-7833 or visit witdc.org.

Eddie From Ohio

Neither the singing percussionist Eddie Hartness nor any other Virginia-bred member of Eddie From Ohio actually has any ties to the Buckeye State. the folk act’s name is simply an obscure tribute to “Ed From Ohio” Crawford, the lead singer/guitarist of ’80s-era alt-rock act Firehose. Since its founding over a quarter century ago, Eddie From Ohio has gone on to tour regularly throughout the U.S. But the Wammie-winning act remains particularly popular in its native region, typically selling out weekend shows well in advance at big, lauded venues such as the Birchmere. This year is no different: As of press time, tickets remain only for shows Friday, Jan. 12, and Sunday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m. The Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria. Tickets are $42.50. Call 703-549-7500 or visit birchmere.com.

Mosaic: Moments & Methods

An avid photographer since college, Washington native BD Richardson uses new digital methods to help restore vintage images and present or reinterpret them in new ways. The latest exhibition represents many decades of her work and depicts iconic as well as everyday scenes from places around the world, from Paris to Peru to Poolesville. Opening reception is Sunday, Jan. 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. On display through Jan. 28. Touchstone Gallery, 901 New York Ave. NW Call 202-347-2787 or visit touchstonegallery.com.