Spotlight: Upcoming events in Washington, D.C. — January 18-24

All the President’s Men

As timely now as ever, Alan J. Pakula’s 1976 film documents the work of Washington Post‘s Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward in uncovering the Watergate scandal that led to Nixon’s resignation. Robert Redford is Woodward and Dustin Hoffman is Bernstein in the acclaimed political thriller that Rotten Tomatoes sums up as “a taut, solidly acted paean to the benefits of a free press and the dangers of unchecked power.” The film, which explores the inner-workings of a daily newspaper and the quest to not only get the story, but to get it right, is the latest in Landmark’s West End Cinema hump-day series Capital Classics. Screenings are Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 1:30, 4:30, and 7:30 p.m., 2301 M St. NW. Happy hour from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $12.50. Call 202-534-1907 or visit landmarktheatres.com.

Bloody Mary Month at the St. Regis

Although enjoyed all year round, January is officially Bloody Mary Month — who knew? In addition to its Sunday live jazz brunch ($59 per person) that includes a Bloody Mary Bar ($20 extra), D.C.’s St. Regis hotel bar is offering variations on the brunchy concoction as a special toast to the wide-held claim that the drink came to popularity by a bartender at the original St. Regis Hotel in New York in the 1930s. Patrons can order a Bloody Mary flight for $34 with tastings of Red Snapper, or the original Mary with vodka, tomato juice blend, and lemon wedge; Capital Mary, a D.C.-inspired version with gin, tomato and lemon juices, horseradish, tabasco and Worcestershire sauces, cracked pepper, and Old Bay seasoning, plus shrimp and oyster crackers for garnish; Bloody Sunrise, a South Florida creation with vodka, Clamato picante and tomato juices, key limes, celery salt, Worcestershire sauce, crushed red pepper, grated fresh horseradish root; and Spice Route Mary, a spicy blend from Doha, Qatar, that starts with premium pepper vodka, tomato, V8 and fresh lime juices, and Worcestershire sauce, then adds in exotic ingredients including saffron oil, harissa paste, lemon salt, sumac and ginger powders, and ground cumin, with celery stalk for garnish. Available every day in January. The St. Regis Washington, D.C., 923 16th St. NW. Call 202-638-2626 or visit stregiswashingtondc.com.

Babyface with the NSO Pops

In his first-ever collaboration with a full orchestra, music mogul, R&B songwriter extraordinaire, and ’90s hitmaker Kenny Edmonds will perform from his rich repertoire as Tim Davies leads the NSO Pops. The concert opens with a half-hour medley of songs made famous by Babyface and performed by students from D.C.’s renowned Duke Ellington School of the Arts. Friday, Jan. 19, and Saturday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $24 to $119. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

DC Restaurant Week

The winter edition of DC Restaurant Week 2018 kicks off Monday, Jan. 22 with 250 select restaurants offering three courses for $22 at lunch or brunch, and $35 at dinner. The price point makes many of the more expensive restaurants in town a bit more affordable and a more enticing way for those restaurants to make a good first impression with newcomers. Although the promotion officially ends Sunday, Jan. 28, a number of participating restaurants plan to make it a two-week affair, continuing to Sunday, Feb. 4. Visit ramw.org/restaurantweek for a full list, to book reservations, and to enter for prizes including tickets, gift cards, and cookbooks.

Hamlet

Hamlet is a monumental role for any actor, and a few years after personifying Barbra Streisand in the one-man tour-de-force Buyer & Cellar, Michael Urie returns to the Shakespeare Theatre Company to take on the troubled Danish prince, one of the hallmarks of Western literature. Yet if anyone knows Urie is up to such a serious, dramatic challenge, it’s Michael Kahn, who directs his former Julliard student directs Urie in a production that includes Robert Joy, Madeleine Potter, Keith Baxter, and Oyin Oladejo as Ophelia. In previews. Opens Monday, Jan. 22. Extended to March 4. Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW. Call 202-547-1122 or visit shakespearetheatre.org.

Poe & Puck

Strathmore’s 27th annual juried exhibition called on artists to submit works inspired by the romance, dreams, and mysterious themes of Edgar Allan Poe and William Shakespeare. Participating artists include Winifred Anthony, Ken Bachman, Vaughn Clay, Nella Fischer, Rebecca Hirsh, Bruce Morgan, Hamid Nouri, Irina Parshikova, and William Peirce. Opening reception is Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. On display through March 4. The Mansion at Strathmore, 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda. Call 301-581-5100 or visit strathmore.org.

Rufus Wainwright

Sometime later this year, Toronto’s Canadian Opera Company will premiere the gay-themed Roman tale Hadrian, the second opera from Rufus Wainwright after Prima Donna from 2012. But in the interim, the gay singer-songwriter continues to tour in support of his most recent studio set, 2016’s Take All My Loves: 9 Shakespeare Sonnets. His half-sister, Lucy Wainwright-Roche joins him for a stop in Alexandria. Saturday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. The Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave. Tickets are $89.50. Call 703-549-7500 or visit birchmere.com.

The Infamous Stringdusters

A five-piece bluegrass band that originated nearly a decade ago in Massachusetts among students at the Berklee College of Music returns to the area for another concert at the 9:30 Club. Presented by All Good, with an opening set from Dangermuffin, the savvy Stringdusters tour in support of their widely appealing new set Laws of Gravity. Saturday, Jan. 20. Doors at 7 p.m. 815 V St. NW. Tickets are $25. Call 202-265-0930 or visit 930.com.

The Wolves

Sarah DeLappe’s play follows a group of 16-year-old stars of a high school girls’ soccer team. The play is about the “contact sport of adolescence” as told from the female perspective. “I wanted to see a portrait of teenage girls as human beings,” says DeLappe, who was commissioned by Studio to write The Wolves as part of the Women’s Voices Theater Festival. “[I wanted to see them] as complicated, nuanced, very idiosyncratic people who weren’t just girlfriends or sex objects or manic pixie dream girls but who were athletes and daughters and students and scholars and people who were trying actively to figure out who they were in this changing world around them.” Marti Lyons directs. To March 4. Studio Theatre, 14th & P Streets NW. Call 202-332-3300 or visit studiotheatre.org.