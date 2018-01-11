Spotlight: Upcoming events in Washington, DC — January 11-17

Suspicion

Joan Fontaine snagged the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1941 thriller, making her the only person to win an acting Oscar in a Hitchcock-helmed film. Fontaine marries charming playboy Cary Grant and comes to regret it — and so did Hitchcock: Suspicion is notorious for not ending the way the director wanted. Though keep a close eye on the glass of milk…. The film is the latest in Landmark’s West End Cinema hump-day screening series Capital Classics. Screenings are Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 1:30, 4:30, and 7:30 p.m., 2301 M St. NW. Happy hour from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $12.50. Call 202-534-1907 or visit landmarktheatres.com.

King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery to Memphis

The American Film Institute celebrates MLK Day by screening a free documentary featuring footage of the civil rights legend. King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery to Memphis includes his stirring “I Have A Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial, and features narration and commentary from Sidney Poitier, James Earl Jones, Paul Newman, Charlton Heston, Harry Belafonte, and Ruby Dee, among others. Sidney Lumet and Joseph L. Mankiewicz co-directed and produced the 1970 film. Monday, Jan. 15, at 11 a.m. AFI Silver Theatre, 8633 Colesville Road, Silver Spring. Tickets are free, available at the box office starting at 10:30 a.m. day-of. Call 301-495-6720 or visit afi.com/Silver.

The Way of the World

Theresa Rebeck (TV’s Smash) loosely adapts William Congreve’s 17th-century comedy of manners by exposing the foibles of the one-percenters. Presented by Folger Theatre as part of the Women’s Voices Theatre Festival, The Way of the World is set in modern-day Hamptons and stars noted Broadway actress Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike). To Feb. 11. 201 East Capitol St. SE. Call 202-544-7077 or visit folger.edu.

Concerto Fantasy for Two Timpanists

Baltimore-native composer Philip Glass’s rare classical showcase for kettledrum, the Concerto Fantasy for Two Timpanists, is performed by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s James Wyman and NSO’s Jauvon Gilliam. And that’s just the headline piece in a Marin Alsop-led program also featuring Saint-Saëns’ enchanting Carnival of the Animals, with added narration by Baltimore hip-hop artist Wordsmith. All that, and Debussy’s La Mer and Ravel’s La Valse, too. Thursday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore. Also Sunday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m. Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. Call 410-783-8000 or visit bsomusic.org.

Mary Lambert

The beautifully voiced singer from Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ Grammy-nominated 2013 pop hit “Same Love (She Keeps Me Warm)” returns for more stage therapy, performing selections from her frank and vulnerable repertoire — which includes spoken-word poetry as well as songs — and basking in the love and shared tears of her engaged and supportive fans. Designated a safe space for all, the concert is presented by Live Nation at Adams Morgan’s intimate subterranean venue Songbyrd. Lambert tours in support of last year’s self-released EP Bold, along with folk/rock act Mal Blum. Wednesday, Jan. 17. Doors at 7 p.m. Songbyrd Music House, 2477 18th St. NW. Tickets are $20 to $22. Call 202-450-2917 or visit songbyrddc.com.

Jane Franklin Dance: Forty+ Or Minus

Local youth as well as adults over age 40 will be mixed up for a multi-generational exploration of what it means to be of “your generation,” exploring technological concepts both current and outdated, from VHS to MP4. Saturday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. Theatre on the Run, 3700 South Four Mile Run Dr. Arlington. Tickets are $5 to $22. Call 703-933-1111 or visit janefranklin.com.

Vermeer and the Masters of Genre Painting

A landmark exhibition examining the artistic exchanges among Johannes Vermeer and his contemporaries in the 17th century, when they reached the height of their technical ability and mastery of depictions of daily life. Quiet scenes unfolding in private households and featuring elegant ladies and gentlemen were among the most striking aspects of Dutch painting of this Golden Age, a time of innovation and prosperity. In conjunction with the National Gallery of Ireland and the Louvre in Paris, the exhibition features 70 works by Vermeer, Gerard ter Borch, Gerrit Dou, Pieter de Hooch, Gabriël Metsu, Frans van Mieris, Caspar Netscher and Jan Steen. Through Jan. 21. West Building of National Gallery of Art, 4th Street and Constitution Avenue NW. Call 202-842-6716 or visit nga.gov.