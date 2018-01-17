The Travel & Adventure Show returns to the nation’s capital

Anyone seeking ideas for their next vacation can discover thousands of options at the 14th annual Washington, D.C. Travel & Adventure Show this weekend, Jan. 20 and 21, at the Washington Convention Center.

“We’re excited to bring travel enthusiasts an interactive experience to kickoff 2018,” says John Golicz, the event’s producer. “Under just one roof, visitors are able to find everything they need to plan their next domestic or international adventure.”

This year’s show will feature more than 300 exhibitors, travel industry insiders, renowned chefs, authentic music and folkloric dance performances, must-have travel gadgets and accessories, and exclusive travel deals.

And for the third consecutive year, a panel of LGBTQ travel experts will discuss top destinations, tours, and events for 2018. This year’s panel, on Sunday, from 2:15 to 3 p.m., will be helmed by Ed Salvato, editor in chief of ManAboutTown, and will feature travel journalists Brynn Tannehill, Allister Chang, and Metro Weekly‘s Troy Petenbrink.

Other speakers at this year’s show include Samantha Brown, host of PBS’ Places to Love; Pauline Frommer, editorial director of the Frommer’s Guides and publisher of Frommers.com; Peter Greenberg, CBS News Travel Editor; and Rudy Maxa, award winning travel journalist.

The Washington, D.C. Travel & Adventure Show is Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt Vernon Place, NW. Tickets are $15 per day, $22 for the weekend. Visit travelshows.com/shows/washingtondc.