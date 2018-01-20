Time Magazine cover features Danica Roem and 4 other Victory Fund candidates

Five out lesbian and transgender women endorsed by the Victory Fund have landed on the cover of Time, as part of the magazine’s story about the flood of women running for office in response to President Trump and Republicans’ actions at the federal and state levels.

The cover features a number of women who won election in 2017, as well as a handful running for federal or state offices in 2018. Among those elected officials on the cover are Virginia Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas Park), Minneapolis City Councilmember Andrea Jenkins, and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Roem and Jenkins made history when they became the first transgender women elected to their respective positions last November. Durkan became the first lesbian, and only the second woman in history, to serve as Seattle’s mayor.

Also featured on the cover were Gina Ortiz Jones, running for Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, and Lauren Baer, running for Florida’s 18th Congressional District. All five women have been endorsed by the Victory Fund, an organization that seeks to elect LGBTQ people to public office.

Victory Fund sent out a fundraising email to its supporters with a screenshot of the magazine cover, touting the presence of their candidates on the cover.

“You helped us secure wins for Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Virginia Delegate Danica Roem and Minneapolis City Councilmember Andrea Jenkins — all of whom are on the cover,” the fundraising appeal reads. “But we need your help again. Contribute now so we can ensure Congressional candidates Gina Ortiz Jones and Lauren Baer — also on the cover — win big in 2018. Both would be historic firsts in their state.

“Time Magazine knows the power of our people. And we know you do too,” the email added.

“The Time Magazine cover is a powerful display of the reaction to Trump’s presidential win in 2016,” says Elliot Imse, a spokesman for the Victory Fund. “It shows that women, and, in particular, LGBTQ women, are energized and ready to run for office, and be the change we want to see in the world.

“To have five of our LGBTQ endorsed candidates on the cover is an honor and exciting, but it is no accident. These women decided to run for office to make change, not just for the LGBTQ community, but for all people, and are now either in office, delivering on their promises, or running strong campaigns where they can make a real difference.”

Other local women, including several newly elected Virginia delegates, were featured on the cover as well. They were: Delegates Dawn Adams (D-Richmond), the first lesbian to serve in the Virginia General Assembly, Kathy Tran (D-West Springfield), Hala Ayala (D-Woodbridge), Jennifer Carroll Foy (D-Woodbridge), Cheryl Turpin (D-Virginia Beach), and Kelly Fowler (D-Virginia Beach), an alumna of the Women’s March, which celebrates its one-year anniversary today.