Out On the Town: Arts and entertainment highlights — January 18-24

FILM

12 STRONG

Chris Hemsworth stars as a U.S. Special Forces agent in Nicolai Fuglsig’s drama, co-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, set in Afghanistan immediately after 9/11. Incredibly handsome Hemsworth as a swoon-worthy soldier and war hero — need we say more? Opens Friday, Jan. 19. Area theaters. Visit fandango.com.

ALL THE PRESIDENT’S MEN

As timely now as ever, Alan J. Pakula’s 1976 film documents the work of Washington Post‘s Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward in uncovering the Watergate scandal that led to Nixon’s resignation. Robert Redford is Woodward and Dustin Hoffman is Bernstein in the acclaimed political thriller that Rotten Tomatoes sums up as “a taut, solidly acted paean to the benefits of a free press and the dangers of unchecked power.” The film, which explores the inner-workings of a daily newspaper and the quest to not only get the story, but to get it right, is the latest in Landmark’s West End Cinema hump-day series Capital Classics. Screenings are Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 1:30, 4:30, and 7:30 p.m., 2301 M St. NW. Happy hour from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $12.50. Call 202-534-1907 or visit landmarktheatres.com.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

Oliver (Armie Hammer) is an academic who comes to stay at a family’s villa in 1980s Italy. There, he strikes up a bond with 17-year-old Elio (Timothée Chalamet), one that changes both men’s lives as their desire for one another takes over. Luca Guadagnino directs the coming-of-age tale, based on the book by André Aciman, and critics are falling head-over-heels for its intellectual eroticism. Could it be this year’s Moonlight? Now playing. Area theaters. Visit fandango.com. (Rhuaridh Marr)

FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL

Annette Bening portrays eccentric Oscar-winning actress Gloria Grahame, who starred in a string of hit films in the 1950s — including Oklahoma! — but by the late ’70s had become a washed-up stage actress in Liverpool. The movie is based on Peter Turner’s memoir, in which he recounts his relationship with Grahame as a young actor. Jamie Bell, Julie Walters, and Vanessa Redgrave co-star. Opens Friday, Jan. 19. Landmark’s Bethesda Row Cinema, 7235 Woodmont Ave. Call 301-652-7273 or visit landmarktheatres.com.

HOSTILES

Scott Cooper directs a stylish Western focused on an Army captain (Christian Bale, in what has been called a command performance) reluctantly escorting a dying Cheyenne war chief and his family back to their tribal land in 1892. The harrowing and perilous journey across a punishing landscape crawling with hostile Comanches and vicious outliers. Opens Friday, Jan. 26. Area theaters. Visit fandango.com.

THE FINAL YEAR

A riveting, uncompromising, and unique insiders’ account of President Barack Obama’s foreign policy team as they attempt to “lock-in” policies aimed at promoting diplomacy over large-scale military action. Opens Friday, Jan. 19. Landmark’s E Street Cinema, 555 11th St. NW. Call 202-452-7672 or visit landmarktheatres.com.

STAGE

EVERYTHING IS ILLUMINATED

Aaron Posner directs a stage adaptation of Jonathan Safran Foer’s best-selling debut novel about a young man who sets out to find the woman who might or might not have saved his grandfather in Nazi Germany. The journey into an unexpected past, where reality collides with fiction, is brought to life on stage with a cast featuring Alex Alferov, Billy Finn, Eric Hissom, Daven Ralston, and Nancy Robinette. To Feb. 4. The Aaron and Cecile Goldman Theater, Edlavitch DCJCC, 1529 16th St. NW. Tickets are $39 to $69. Call 202-777-3247 or visit wjmf.org.

GUILT

SCENA Theatre presents a world premiere, based on historical events, by John Shand. The story of a charming and clever philandering priest in the 17th Century, the provocative drama delves into the intolerance, xenophobia and persecution of the powers that be, depicting a collision between five people who cannot tell the truth from lies. To Feb. 4. Sprenger Theatre in Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. Tickets are $10 to $50. Call 202-399-7993 or visit atlasarts.org.

HAMLET

Hamlet is a monumental role for any actor, and a few years after personifying Barbra Streisand in the one-man tour-de-force Buyer & Cellar, Michael Urie returns to the Shakespeare Theatre Company to take on the troubled Danish prince, one of the hallmarks of Western literature. Yet if anyone knows Urie is up to such a serious, dramatic challenge, it’s Michael Kahn, who directs his former Julliard student directs Urie in a production that includes Robert Joy, Madeleine Potter, Keith Baxter, and Oyin Oladejo as Ophelia. In previews. Opens Monday, Jan. 22. Extended to March 4. Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW. Call 202-547-1122 or visit shakespearetheatre.org.

HENRY VIII

Shakespeare’s history play literally burned down the original Globe Theatre in 1613 as a result of a misfired cannon shot from the stage. The Rude Mechanicals, known for providing edgy spins on classical works, fire up their own production (with, thankfully, no live cannons) of what happens when a country gets swept up in its king’s love affair. Friday, Jan. 19, and Saturday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m. West Arundel Creative Arts, 1788 Dorsey Rd., Hanover, Md. Tickets are $12 to $15. Call or visit rudemechanicals.com.

IMOGEN

An adaptation of Shakespeare’s Cymbeline by local artist Charlie Marie McGrath, Imogen is noteworthy as one of the first productions of the second Women’s Voices Theater Festival (a total of 25 local productions by women playwrights will be presented through mid-February in this bid for greater gender parity in American theater). McGrath, a directing fellow at the Shakespeare Theatre Company, has reimagined Shakespeare’s original adventure with Princess Imogen examining her expectations when the fairytale strays from the tried and true. Also, because it’s from Pointless, you can expect puppets. To Feb. 11. Dance Loft on 14 Theater, 4618 14th St. NW 2nd Floor. Tickets are $30, or $50 for Opening Night Friday, Jan. 19. Call 202-621-3670 or visit pointlesstheatre.com.

LOVE IS A BLUE TICK HOUND

A collection of four 20-minute, one-act plays by Audrey Cefaly, Love Is A Blue Tick Hound is the contribution to the Women’s Voices Theater Festival from Rapid Lemon Productions, which will present the work in two different locations, including a February run at the Capital Fringe complex in Trinidad. The show, offering four intimate duets bearing witness to all the many facets of love, runs this weekend in Baltimore. To Jan. 21. Theatre Project, 45 West Preston St. Baltimore. Tickets are $20. Call 410-752-8558 or visit theatreproject.org.

ON YOUR FEET

The Gloria Estefan story helmed by a powerhouse team: director Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), choreographer Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys), and writer Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman). To Jan. 28. Kennedy Center Opera House. Tickets are $59 to $149. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

QUEENS GIRL IN AFRICA

Erika Rose plays a woman finding her place in war-torn Nigeria in this sequel from Caleen Sinnette Jennings to Queens Girl in the World, a New York Times-certified hit from the first Women’s Voices Theatre Festival two years ago. Now part of the second iteration of the festival, Mosaic Theater presents a world premiere and its first commission, becoming part of its series “Transformational Journeys: Inspired Singular Explorations.” Paige Hernandez directs. To Feb. 4. Lang Theatre in Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. Call 202-399-7993 or visit mosaictheater.org.

RABBIT SUMMER

Playwright Tracey Conyer Lee explores police brutality, #BlackLivesMatter and American ideals in a work that Ally Theatre Company offers as its contribution to the Women’s Voices Theater Festival. Tamieka Chavis, Michelle Rogers, and Jeremy Keith Hunter star in the world-premiere production, directed by KenYatta Rogers, and focused on the core-rocking consternation that befalls a black police officer after a family friend loses her husband to a trigger-happy white officer. To Jan. 28. Joe’s Movement Emporium, 3309 Bunker Hill Road, Mount Rainier, Md. Tickets are $15 to $25. Call 301-699-1819 or visit alltheatrecompany.com.

SEE ROCK CITY

Having staged Last Train to Nibroc last season, Washington Stage Guild offers the second in Arlene Hutton’s “Nibroc Trilogy,” following a couple in the aftermath of World War II and beyond. Lexi Langs and Wood Van Meter return as May and Raleigh, and we see them at home in Kentucky with their very different mothers, who have plenty of ideas for how they should proceed with their lives. Opens Thursday, Jan. 18. To Feb. 11. Undercroft Theatre of Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 900 Massachusetts Ave. NW. Tickets are $50 to $60. Call 240-582-0050 or visit stageguild.org.

SOVEREIGNTY

As its contribution to the Women’s Voices Theater Festival, Arena Stage offers a world premiere of Mary Kathryn Nagle’s exploration into the state of Native American affairs. Focused particularly on Washington’s historical treatment of the Cherokee Nation and the present-day consequences, as examined through the work of a young Cherokee lawyer fighting for her people while confronting the ghosts of her grandfathers. To Feb. 18. Mead Center for American Theater, 1101 6th St. SW. Call 202-488-3300 or visit arenastage.org.

THE HUMANS

Stephen Karam’s uproarious, hopeful, heartbreaking play, a keenly observed examination of our modern age of anxiety, won the 2016 Tony for Best Play. It now tours the country with a six-member cast including Richard Thomas, Pamela Reed, and Daisy Eagan, and directed by Joe Mantello. To Jan. 28. Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater. Tickets are $49 to $139. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH

Thornton Wilder’s other Pulitzer Prize-winning play, less well-known than Our Town, is an epic saga, dating to 1943, that was far ahead of its time in mixing farce, burlesque, satire and absurdism. Who better than Constellation Theatre Company to bring that to life in the 21st century? Mary Hall Surface directs an ensemble cast acting out the time-traveling tragicomedy about the Eternal Family, led by a couple who have been married 5,000 years, with a baby dinosaur and a woolly mammoth saved from extinction as family pets. Now to Feb. 18. Source Theatre, 1835 14th St. NW. Tickets are $25 to $55. Call 202-204-7741 or visit constellationtheatre.org.

THE WAY OF THE WORLD

Theresa Rebeck (TV’s Smash) loosely adapts William Congreve’s 17th-century comedy of manners by exposing the foibles of the one-percenters. Presented by Folger Theatre as part of the Women’s Voices Theatre Festival, The Way of the World is set in modern-day Hamptons and stars noted Broadway actress Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike). To Feb. 11. 201 East Capitol St. SE. Call 202-544-7077 or visit folger.edu.

THE WOLVES

Sarah DeLappe’s play follows a group of 16-year-old stars of a high school girls’ soccer team. The play is about the “contact sport of adolescence” as told from the female perspective. “I wanted to see a portrait of teenage girls as human beings,” says DeLappe, who was commissioned by Studio to write The Wolves as part of the Women’s Voices Theater Festival. “[I wanted to see them] as complicated, nuanced, very idiosyncratic people who weren’t just girlfriends or sex objects or manic pixie dream girls but who were athletes and daughters and students and scholars and people who were trying actively to figure out who they were in this changing world around them.” Marti Lyons directs. To March 4. Studio Theatre, 14th & P Streets NW. Call 202-332-3300 or visit studiotheatre.org.

MUSIC

AARON TVEIT

In 2010, he portrayed Peter Orlovsky, the partner of poet Allen Ginsberg (James Franco) in Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman’s Howl. Yet Aaron Tveit is far better known for musical theater, on Broadway (Next to Normal, Catch Me If You Can) and on screen (Danny Zuko in Fox’s Grease Live!). Tveit returns for two evenings of cabaret at the Barns at Wolf Trap after making his debut last year. Friday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. The Barns at Wolf Trap, 1635 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $40 to $55. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org.

BABYFACE WITH THE NSO POPS

In his first-ever collaboration with a full orchestra, music mogul, R&B songwriter extraordinaire, and ’90s hitmaker Kenny Edmonds will perform from his rich repertoire as Tim Davies leads the NSO Pops. The concert opens with a half-hour medley of songs made famous by Babyface and performed by students from D.C.’s renowned Duke Ellington School of the Arts. Friday, Jan. 19, and Saturday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $24 to $119. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

DIVA TO DIVA

Ann Hampton Callaway has written songs for her mentor Barbra Streisand — plus the theme song to the old TV series The Nanny. But the lesbian jazz singer-songwriter’s focus in the past few years has been on the classics — whether love songs from the Great American Songbook to tributes to her idols Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald. The latter is the one of the tentpoles in a return engagement with the Baltimore Symphony, as Calloway performs songs by divas, also including Carly Simon, Carole King, and Etta James. BSO Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly directs the “Diva to Diva, From Ella to Adele” program. Thursday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m. Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. Also Friday, Jan. 26, and Saturday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m. Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St., Baltimore. Tickets are $33 to $99. Call 410-783-8000 or visit bsomusic.org.

FINE ARTS QUARTET, ALON GOLDSTEIN

A leading chamber ensemble for over over seven decades, local Fine Arts Quartet performs a “Mozart & More” concert presented by the Washington Conservatory of Music. A swan song for departing members cellist Robert Cohen and violist Juan-Miguel Hernandez, the concert features guest instrumentalist Alon Goldstein performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major as well as three piano sonatas by Domenico Scarlatti. Friday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. Westmoreland Congregational Church, 1 Westmoreland Circle, Bethesda. Tickets are free, donations welcome. Call 301-320-2770 or visit washingtonconservatory.org.

LALAH HATHAWAY

The daughter of soul singer Donny Hathaway and classically trained vocalist Eulaulah Hathaway, Lalah has proven herself beyond her musical pedigree, earning three Grammy awards for her blend of contemporary R&B and jazz. The Birchmere presents her at the Warner Theatre in a concert supporting her new album, Honestly. Friday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. Warner Theatre, 513 13th St. NW. Tickets are $82.50 to $92.50. Call 202-783-4000 or visit warnertheatredc.com.

MUSIC OF THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT

“Strange Fruit: Music from, and inspired by, the American Civil Rights Movement” examines the legacy of music from Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Gil Scott Heron, and Billie Holiday. A 10-piece jazz and R&B outfit, made up of Levine professors, offers an evening of big sound and revolutionary culture. Monday, Jan. 29, at 7:30 p.m. The Aaron and Cecile Goldman Theater, Edlavitch DCJCC, 1529 16th St. NW. Tickets are $15. Call 202-777-3247 or visit wjmf.org.

LUCY KAPLANSKY

The Boston Globe has touted her the “troubadour laureate of modern city folk,” and the New York-based Kaplansky has collaborated with Suzanne Vega, Shawn Colvin, and Dar Williams, among other contemporaries who, for one reason or another, have had a tad more mainstream success than she. You might call her a folkie’s folkie, and certainly she’s earned a following at Wolf Trap’s folk haven. Kaplansky returns for another year at the Barns with an opening set from up-and-comer Heather Maloney. Saturday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m. The Barns at Wolf Trap, 1635 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $26 to $28. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org.

PASSPORT TO THE WORLD CONCERT SERIES

Virginia’s Creative Cauldron offers its eighth annual festival celebrating the music and dance of cultures around the world, with performances by artists representing a broad spectrum of genres: jazz to Latin, opera to klezmer. Lynn Veronneau and Ken Avis, the couple that curates the series, kicked off the series performing in their Wammie-winning international jazz fusion quartet Veronneau. Upcoming performances include: Eric Brace, Kevin Johnson, and Karl Straub, the frontmen of Americana/roots bands Last Train Home, the Linemen, and the Graverobbers, respectively, on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m.; Ken & Brad Kolodner Trio, an Old-Time string group led by a father and son, on Sunday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m.; French gypsy/jazz/swing act the Bitter Dose Combo, on Friday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m.; and the Rochelle Rice Trio, a thrilling vocalist and band steeped in a fusion of jazz, pop, and soul, on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. The series runs to Feb. 2. ArtSpace Falls Church, 410 South Maple Ave. Tickets are $20 to $22 per performance. Call 703-436-9948 or visit creativecauldron.org.

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT

Sometime later this year, Toronto’s Canadian Opera Company will premiere the gay-themed Roman tale Hadrian, the second opera from Rufus Wainwright after Prima Donna from 2012. But in the interim, the gay singer-songwriter continues to tour in support of his most recent studio set, 2016’s Take All My Loves: 9 Shakespeare Sonnets. His half-sister, Lucy Wainwright-Roche joins him for a stop in Alexandria. Saturday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. The Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave. Tickets are $89.50. Call 703-549-7500 or visit birchmere.com.

THE 19TH STREET BAND

A popular local cover band, the 19th Street Band returns to the Hamilton for a free late-night performance of “all your favorite tunes” in the Americana and folk genres. Named after the street in Arlington where Caolaidhe Davis, originally from Northern Ireland, first lived with his fiddle-playing wife Meghan, the group also includes bassist Brian White, banjoist Tom Verratti, and drummer Patty Dougherty of D.C.’s Wicked Jezabel. Saturday, Jan. 27, at 10:30 p.m. In the Loft at the Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW. Free. Call 202-787-1000 or visit thehamiltondc.com.

THE INFAMOUS STRINGDUSTERS

A five-piece bluegrass band that originated nearly a decade ago in Massachusetts among students at the Berklee College of Music returns to the area for another concert at the 9:30 Club. Presented by All Good, with an opening set from Dangermuffin, the savvy Stringdusters tour in support of their widely appealing new set Laws of Gravity. Saturday, Jan. 20. Doors at 7 p.m. 815 V St. NW. Tickets are $25. Call 202-265-0930 or visit 930.com.

WHITE FORD BRONCO

What the Legwarmers are to the ’80s, this party band is to the ’90s, cheekily named after O.J. Simpson’s notorious failed getaway car. Playing through that decade’s songbook in all styles of popular music is a five-member ensemble consisting of singer/guitarist Diego Valencia, singer Gretchen Gustafson, guitarists Ken Sigmund and McNasty, and drummer Max Shapiro. The group becomes one of the first to perform at Union Stage, a small music club in the District Wharf created by the owners of Virginia’s Jammin’ Java. Saturday, Jan. 20. Doors at 7 p.m. 740 Water St. SW. Tickets are $25 to $35. Call 877-987-6487 or visit unionstage.com.

WICKED JEZABEL

Pauline Anson-Dross’ popular lesbian all-covers party-rock band Wicked Jezabel has been rocking — as well as raising money for various good causes — all over the region for a decade now, originally under the name The Outskirts of Town. Saturday, Jan. 20, at 9 p.m. JV’s Restaurant, 6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church. Call 703-241-9504 or visit jvsrestaurant.com.

ZAC BROWN BAND W/ONE REPUBLIC

Two bands that have headlined Jiffy Lube Live in recent years have joined forces for a Major League-style summer show in D.C. proper. The headliner is the eight-piece band from Georgia that straddles the Southern rock/country divide and is led by its handsome namesake vocalist/guitarist. The Zac Brown Band sets out on its Down The Rabbit Hole Live tour in support of its new return-to-roots album Welcome Home. Meanwhile, the five-piece Colorado band fronted by Ryan Tedder are first at bat, performing their repertoire of home-run pop hits, from 2007’s “Apologize” to 2013’s “Counting Stars” to their most recent of many single releases, the blissed-out country-tinged “Champagne Supernova.” Tickets on sale Friday, Jan. 19, for concert Friday, July 27. Nationals Park, 1500 South Capitol St. NE. Visit livenation.com.

DANCE

COMPANY|E: BERNSTEIN INSPIRATIONS

The D.C.-based contemporary dance group teams up with local gay choreographer Robert J. Priore as part of the Kennedy Center’s “Leonard Bernstein at 100” series. I Never Dreamed It Could Be Like This: Inspirations is an hour-long dance work bringing together choreography by Priore with recorded music and spoken word by Bernstein intended to showcase his legacy as a composer, as a conductor, and as a man. Friday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 20, at 3 and 8 p.m. Kennedy Center Theater Lab. Tickets are $25. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

JANE FRANKLIN DANCE: FORTY+ OR MINUS

Local youth as well as adults over age 40 will be mixed up for a multi-generational exploration of what it means to be of “your generation,” exploring technological concepts both current and outdated, from VHS to MP4. Remaining performances are Saturday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. Theatre on the Run, 3700 South Four Mile Run Dr. Arlington. Tickets are $5 to $22. Call 703-933-1111 or visit janefranklin.com.

COMEDY

WASHINGTON IMPROV THEATER: ROAD SHOW

D.C.’s leading company for longform improv offers a “Wintry Mix,” a series of vignettes featuring different ensembles, with each plot developed on-the-fly, spurred by a single audience suggestion. Weekends to Feb. 4. District of Columbia Arts Center (DCAC), 2438 18th St. NW. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 at the door. Call 202-462-7833 or visit witdc.org.

READINGS AND DISCUSSIONS

STORY DISTRICT’S TOP SHELF

An annual best-of showcase featuring some of the best tales told over the past year at this storytelling organization’s many events around town. Unlike other storytelling organizations, Story District is focused on congenial camaraderie rather than competition — no judged “Story Slams” here. Top Shelf is a curated group of eight storytellers, partially winnowed down by a panel of independent judges. This year’s lineup includes Graham Campbell, Mike Kane, Vijai Nathan, Anne Thomas, John Tong, Amy Vance, Christopher Wade, and Sakina Zaidi. Saturday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW. Tickets are $25 to $35. Call 202-328-6000 or visit thelincolndc.com.

EXHIBITS

FOR THE RECORD: PICTURING D.C.

The Historical Society of Washington, D.C., organized this juried exhibit of 44 original artworks by 25 local artists. Created between 1988 and 2017, the two-dimensional artworks offer artists’ interpretations of neighborhoods in all eight D.C. wards, from Burleith to the Palisades, Shepherd Park to Kenilworth, Ivy City to Buzzard Point. Participating artists include Ronda Bernstein, Lindsey Brittain, Carlos Carmonamedina, Miles Carter, Lloyd Foster, Bruce McNeil, Monette Melanson, Alberto Pacheco, Wil Scott, and Jane Webb. Now through March 4. The George Washington University Museum, 701 21st St. NW. Suggested donation of $8. Call 202-994-5200 or visit museum.gwu.edu.

HOLIDAY STARKILLERS STRIKE BACK

Two years ago, local painter and mixed-media artist Andrew Wodzianski curated an exhibition of playful works from fellow Star Wars-inspired artists and pegged to the release of The Force Awakens. Now that the sci-fi juggernaut is back in theaters with The Last Jedi, Wodzianski has once again assembled another related “futuristic grandeur” show of paintings, photographs, and mixed-media sculptures by artists including Metro Weekly contributor Scott G. Brooks, Gregory Ferrand Artist, Chris Bishop, Jared Davis, J.D. Deardourff, and Steve Strawn. All artwork is for sale, as are hand-painted ornaments displayed on a Christmas tree with an X-wing Starfighter topper. Closes Saturday, Jan. 20. Anacostia Arts Center, 1231 Good Hope Road SE. Call 202-631-6291 or visit anacostiaartscenter.com.

INTERLUDE: UNFINISHED WORKS

The contemporary exhibition space in the Torpedo Factory Art Center presents artwork left both intentionally and unintentionally unfinished by 21 artists working in various media and from across the globe. Betsy Johnson curated the exhibition, which includes local artists Diane Charnov of McLean, Sarah Hardesty and Bushra Shamma of Falls Church, Barbara Morrison Januszkiewicz of Arlington, Fabiola Alvarez Yurcisin of Bethesda, and Tommy Bobo and Nicole Fossi of D.C. Closes Sunday, Jan. 21. Target Gallery, 105 North Union St. Alexandria. Free. Call 703-838-4565 or visit torpedofactory.org.

JD DEARDOURFF’S UNCANNY FANTASTIC

This graphic artist is the latest to be the focus of CulturalDC’s year-long Space4: Mobile Art Gallery, a roving former 40-foot shipping container now set up at Union Market. Coinciding with the release of Deardourff’s self-published comic book series, Uncanny Fantastic transports viewers into an alternate reality through experimental mono prints. To Feb. 23. Union Market, 1309 5th St. NE. Call 800-680-9095 or visit unionmarketdc.com.

QUIQUE AVILES: EL ACORDEON

A collection of 10 short poems written, folded, and bound by the El Salvador-born D.C. poet and actor is the focus of a new exhibition in the District of Columbia Arts Center. Identity, migration, the idea of belonging and the vagaries of everyday life are the subject of these mini-accordion books, featuring interior layout and design by Fidel Salvador Medrano. Closes Sunday, Jan. 21, with an artist talk and reception starting at 5 p.m. Nano Gallery, 2438 18th St. NW. Call 202-462-7833 or visit dcartscenter.org.

POE & PUCK

Strathmore’s 27th annual juried exhibition called on artists to submit works inspired by the romance, dreams, and mysterious themes of Edgar Allan Poe and William Shakespeare. Participating artists include Winifred Anthony, Ken Bachman, Vaughn Clay, Nella Fischer, Rebecca Hirsh, Bruce Morgan, Hamid Nouri, Irina Parshikova, and William Peirce. Opening reception is Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. On display through March 4. The Mansion at Strathmore, 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda. Call 301-581-5100 or visit strathmore.org.

RONI HORN

Maryland’s modern art and architecture-focused Glenstone Museum offers an exhibition of more than 30 works by Roni Horn, drawn from the museum’s collection and selected and installed by the artist herself. Spanning four decades of her career, works on view explore wide-ranging topics including nature, ecology, identity, landscape and language. Glenstone, set on 200 acres of rolling pasture and woodland in Montgomery County, Md., also offers hourly guided outdoor sculpture tours of works by Andy Goldsworthy, Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Ellsworth Kelly, Jeff Koons, Charles Ray, Julian Schnabel and Richard Serra. Through Jan. 28. Glenstone Museum, 12002 Glen Road, Potomac, Md. Call 301-983-5001 or visit glenstone.org.

VERMEER AND THE MASTERS OF GENRE PAINTING

A landmark exhibition examining the artistic exchanges among Johannes Vermeer and his contemporaries in the 17th century, when they reached the height of their technical ability and mastery of depictions of daily life. Quiet scenes unfolding in private households and featuring elegant ladies and gentlemen were among the most striking aspects of Dutch painting of this Golden Age, a time of innovation and prosperity. In conjunction with the National Gallery of Ireland and the Louvre in Paris, the exhibition features 70 works by Vermeer, Gerard ter Borch, Gerrit Dou, Pieter de Hooch, Gabriël Metsu, Frans van Mieris, Caspar Netscher and Jan Steen. Closes Sunday, Jan. 21. West Building of National Gallery of Art, 4th Street and Constitution Avenue NW. Call 202-842-6716 or visit nga.gov.

WILLIAM CHRISTENBERRY: A LEGACY

Best known for evocative photographs of his original home in Alabama, the late William Christenberry was also a teacher and mentor for hundreds of students at D.C.’s Corcoran College of Art and Design — including 11 of the 38 members in the cooperative Studio Gallery. To celebrate his legacy, the gallery presents an exhibition of artworks that closely reflect his mentoring from artists including Gordon Binder, Deborah Addison Coburn, Pam Frederick, Julie Koehler, Yvette Kraft, and Langley Spurlock. Now to Jan. 27, with an Artists’ Reception on Jan. 20. Studio Gallery, 2108 R St. NW. Call 202-232-8734 or visit studiogallerydc.com.

FOOD & DRINK

BLOODY MARY MONTH AT THE ST. REGIS

Although enjoyed all year round, January is officially Bloody Mary Month — who knew? In addition to its Sunday live jazz brunch ($59 per person) that includes a Bloody Mary Bar ($20 extra), D.C.’s St. Regis hotel bar is offering variations on the brunchy concoction as a special toast to the wide-held claim that the drink came to popularity by a bartender at the original St. Regis Hotel in New York in the 1930s. Patrons can order a Bloody Mary flight for $34 with tastings of Red Snapper, or the original Mary with vodka, tomato juice blend, and lemon wedge; Capital Mary, a D.C.-inspired version with gin, tomato and lemon juices, horseradish, tabasco and Worcestershire sauces, cracked pepper, and Old Bay seasoning, plus shrimp and oyster crackers for garnish; Bloody Sunrise, a South Florida creation with vodka, Clamato picante and tomato juices, key limes, celery salt, Worcestershire sauce, crushed red pepper, grated fresh horseradish root; and Spice Route Mary, a spicy blend from Doha, Qatar, that starts with premium pepper vodka, tomato, V8 and fresh lime juices, and Worcestershire sauce, then adds in exotic ingredients including saffron oil, harissa paste, lemon salt, sumac and ginger powders, and ground cumin, with celery stalk for garnish. Available every day in January. The St. Regis Washington, D.C., 923 16th St. NW. Call 202-638-2626 or visit stregiswashingtondc.com.

CHEF’S TABLE WITH GERARD PANGAUD

The man behind former D.C. restaurant Gerard’s Place and now chef at Malmaison on the Georgetown Waterfront, Pangaud was the youngest chef ever to receive a two-star Michelin rating (for his namesake French restaurant prior to moving to the U.S.). At the Hill Center on Capitol Hill, he offers an intimate, unique dining experience for 12 focused on the haute cuisine of his native land. The four-course tasting menu, paired with select French wines, includes a starter of porcini mushrooms, followed by Sauteed Scallops with endives, roasted chestnuts, relish of apples and capers with a soy and sherry vinegar sauce, an entree of Braised Short Ribs in Red Wine sauce with mashed potatoes and glazed salsify, and ending with Lentils “Preserved” with carmelized pineapple, passion fruit sorbet and shaved coconut. Friday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. Hill Center, Old Navy Hospital, 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. Cost is $135. Call 202-549-4172 or visit HillCenterDC.org.

DC RESTAURANT WEEK

The winter edition of DC Restaurant Week 2018 kicks off Monday, Jan. 22 with 250 select restaurants offering three courses for $22 at lunch or brunch, and $35 at dinner. The price point makes many of the more expensive restaurants in town a bit more affordable and a more enticing way for those restaurants to make a good first impression with newcomers. Although the promotion officially ends Sunday, Jan. 28, a number of participating restaurants plan to make it a two-week affair, continuing to Sunday, Feb. 4. Visit ramw.org/restaurantweek for a full list, to book reservations, and to enter for prizes including tickets, gift cards, and cookbooks.

NOPA KITCHEN: SOUTHERN GOOD LUCK MENU

Throughout January, Penn Quarter’s American brasserie part of the same family as Rasika, Bibiana, and the Oval Room features a three-course menu highlighting Southern specialties said to bring good luck in a new year. The menu, developed by Executive Chef Matt Kuhn, includes pork, symbolizing wealth and prosperity, greens for money, cornbread for gold, and black-eyed peas, said to have saved townsfolk from starvation in the Seige of Vicksburg, Mississippi, during the Civil War. Available nightly through Jan. 31. Nopa Kitchen+Bar, 800 F St. NW. Call 202-347-4667 or visit nopadc.com.

SHOP MADE IN DC CAFE: PRESCRIPTION CHICKEN, JINSEI JUICE

Launched in October as a way to showcase local brands, this offshoot of the city’s Made in DC initiative offers a rotating crop of homegrown products in a range of categories, from home goods to clothing to food and drink. In a Dupont Circle locale formerly home to an outpost of national chain Baja Fresh, the city’s burgeoning local fast-casual scene is on prominent display all day, every day. The in-store cafe regularly serves Small Planes coffee and Bullfrog Bagels breakfast sandwiches, with a drink lineup overseen by Greg Engert of Neighborhood Restaurant Group (Birch & Barley, Bluejacket). Throughout January, the cafe is also serving soup and smoothies from two women-owned business enterprises, led by “Soup Ladies” Valerie Zweig and Taryn Pellicone. The Prescription Chicken business partners and cousins are dishing out bowls of soup in varieties including Faux Pho, Creamy Old Bay Chicken, and their signature Bipartisan, a blend of matzah ball with chicken noodle. (They’re also testing out a sister concept, Gertie’s Yummy Yogurt Bowls.) Meanwhile, you can also order organic cold-pressed juices and smoothies from Indira Ruiz and Theresa Weber’s line of Jinsei Juice, whether berry-rich Vitality or the savory fruit/veggie blend The Hulk. Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Shop Made in DC, 1330 19th St. NW. Visit shopmadeindc.com.

DRAG/SHOW BRUNCHES

18TH & U DUPLEX DINER: HAUTE DISH DRAG BRUNCH

A good time for a good cause, Haute Dish is drag brunch with the kind of twist you’d expect from the popular LGBTQ-owned and operated Duplex Diner. Food & Friends gets proceeds as patrons get food, drinks, favorite hits as spun by DJ Wesley Della Volla, and lip-sync entertainment for days: Kate Symes from Washington Improv Theater guest hosts a show featuring KC B. Yonce’, Goldie Grigio, S’Vage Evergreen, Anne G. O’Plasty, Judy from HR, Mindy Nao, Holly Cost, Regyna, and Kiana (aka regular Diner DJ Adam Koussari-Amin). Saturday, Jan. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. 18th and U Duplex Diner, 2004 18th St. NW. Tickets are $45 and include one brunch entree and one champagne cocktail or glass of wine, with additional drink specials, including mimosa pitchers, available at extra cost. Call 202-265-9599 or visit duplexdiner.com.

LA BOUM

Launched seven years ago at L’Enfant Cafe, the incredibly popular boozy brunch/day party known as La Boum has only gotten bigger and boum-ier in recent years — even earning a nod as one of Bravo TV’s “Top 5 Raging Brunches in the U.S.” The self-billed “revolutionary-style brunch” welcomes patrons of all genders and sexual orientations for a multi-course dinner and four hours of drinking, dancing to a DJ, and doing “everything they weren’t allowed to do under pure parental supervision as young adults.” Tickets remain for the noon brunches Sunday, Jan. 21, Saturday, Jan. 27, and Sunday, Jan. 28., the latter of which is the official 7th anniversary party. Abigail Room, 1230 M St. NW. Tickets are $32.50 to $35 per person, plus 20-percent gratuity and drinks. Call 240-286-4286 or visit laboumbrunch.com.

SIR SUNDAYS AT SAX

Penn Quarter’s Moulin Rouge-inspired restaurant Sax offers movement-based spectacles, including aerial stunts, hip-hop group routines, pole performances, and burlesque, to add excitement beyond the food. And male burlesque is the showcase every Sunday during brunch, as a group of male professional dancers, aerialists, and bodybuilders perform full-length shows, accompanied by unlimited mimosas delivered by by table service studs. Sundays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sax Restaurant & Lounge, 734 11th St. NW. Tickets are $50 to $65 including appetizers and unlimited mimosas. Call 202-737-0101 or visit sirmaleburlesque.com.

TAQUERIA DEL BARRIO: DRAG BRUNCH

Petworth’s Mexican eatery from the DC Empanadas crew presents another round of its monthly drag brunch. Desiree Dik hosts a show featuring queens Kristina Kelly, Bombalicious Eklaver, and Sylvanna Duvel, who perform while guests enjoy French toast, chilaquiles and Taqueria’s signature tacos, among other dishes, all washed down with mimosas, Bloody Marys and Absolut vodka cocktails. Two seatings Saturday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. 821 Upshur St. NW. Tickets are $25 and include one brunch entree or three tacos and one brunch cocktail. Call 202-723-0200 or visit taqueriadelbarrio.com.

NIGHTLIFE

BALTIMORE EAGLE: 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WEEKEND

It’s hard to believe it’s only been a year, but the dramatically revived Baltimore Eagle is going all out for a weekend-long toast to those who’ve made it the best nest around. The “Customer Appreciation Celebration” will feature various events and parties, a special appearance by the woofy Paul Logan aka Wolverine, and prizes and giveaways, culminating in a $1,000 Drawing on Sunday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m. Patrons will be automatically entered into the drawing starting on Friday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m. Baltimore Eagle, 2022 N. Charles St. Call 410-200-9858 or visit thebaltimoreeagle.com.

GAY/BASH: GOTHNIGHT

Josh Vogelsong started his monthly alternative drag-focused party more than six years ago at the Black Cat, but it wasn’t until it moved to Trade a year ago that it became what he had long envisioned it could be. “It’s what I’ve always wanted: People show up in looks, everybody comes dressed up,” Vogelsong says. “Everybody gets crazy during the show. You can just spray beer on the crowd, and they’d cheer and love it. It’s wild.” The first Gay/Bash of 2018 is a dark and decidedly alternative affair, with performances in black from Vogelsong per his drag alter-ego Donna Slash, Salvadora Dali, Jaxknife Complex, Jane Saw, and Porcelain from Philadelphia, with the Barber Streisand supplying the edgy soundtrack. Saturday, Jan. 20. Doors at 10 p.m., with shows at 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. Trade, 1410 14th St. NW. Call 202-986-1094 or visit facebook.com/gaybashdc.

ABOVE AND BEYOND

PRETTY BOI DRAG: 2ND ANNIVERSARY PARTY

Two years ago former DC King Pretty Rik E set out to revive the art of drag kings in D.C. Since then, there have been over 20 Pretty Boi Drag shows, over brunch or during nighttime parties, featuring nearly two dozen local drag kings. For the next event, a Sunday afternoon anniversary party, patrons can win tickets to future shows as well as “Pretty Boi Swag.” Sunday, Jan. 21, from 2 to 5 p.m. Bier Baron Tavern, 1523 22nd St. NW. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Call 202-293-1887 or visit prettyboidrag.com.