Trump reaffirms “commitment” to equality in letter to Log Cabin Republicans

President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to equality in a letter sent to the Log Cabin Republicans, which was shared on social media this week.

In the letter, dated Dec. 21, 2017, Trump extends both his and First Lady Melania Trump’s well-wishes to the LGBTQ political organization, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.

It follows a similar tone to a letter that Log Cabin received from Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel last year.

“We are a Nation founded on the undeniable truth that all of us are created equal,” Trump wrote. “We are equal in the eyes of our Creator. We are equal under the law. And we are all equal under our Constitution. No matter the color of our skin or our sexual orientation, we all live under the same laws, salute the same great American flag, and are made in the image of the same Almighty God.”

“As we write the next great chapter of our Nation, we reaffirm our commitment to these fundamental truths and will work to ensure that all Americans live in a country where they feel safe and where their opportunities are limitless,” the letter continued.

Log Cabin released a copy of the letter to followers and encouraged them to share it on social media, before posting a screenshot of the letter to its own Facebook page.

The acknowledgment is particularly impressive for a man like Trump who values loyalty, especially considering that Log Cabin’s national board did not officially endorse him when he ran for president in 2016 — marking only the second time in the organization’s history that it did not support the party’s presidential nominee. A few individual chapters later chose to endorse Trump on their own.

Gregory T. Angelo, the president of Log Cabin, released a statement celebrating the significance of receiving recognition from the White House.

“President Trump’s letter is more than a simple commemoration of four decades of historic achievement of Log Cabin Republicans; it includes an affirmation of equality and a vow to continue in its pursuit,” Angelo said. “And while our organization has had relationships with conservative occupants of the White House dating back to our founding, to my knowledge, the letter also marks the first time a sitting Republican president has formally and publicly recognized Log Cabin Republicans.

“Together with the letter RNC Chairwoman McDaniel issued to Log Cabin Republicans late last year, the president’s message is tangible evidence of a GOP that is moving toward greater inclusion and support for the LGBT community.”

