Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Kennedy Center

The celebrated dance company returns for its annual engagement at the Kennedy Center kicking off Tuesday, Feb. 6, with two new productions: Members Don’t Get Weary, a blues-inspired work from Ailey star Jamar Roberts identified as “a response to the current social landscape in America” and set to music by John Coltrane, and The Golden Section, a sizzling ensemble work by Twyla Tharp with breathtaking leaps, fine partnering, and a rocking score by David Byrne.

Works by the company’s Artistic Director Robert Battle as well as Talley Beatty, Gustavo Ramirez Sansano, and Jawole Willa Jo Zollar are also included in this year’s mixed-repertory programs, all of which end, per tradition, with Revelations, the masterpiece by the company’s namesake, who died of AIDS-related complications in 1989.

Opening Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m., followed by a Black-Tie Gala on the Terrace. To Feb. 11. Kennedy Center. Opera House. Tickets are $49 to $175, or $1,000 for the gala. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.