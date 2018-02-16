Anonymous leaker sued by “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” producers for copyright violation

The producers of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” filed a lawsuit on Thursday against an anonymous leaker who has been spoiling the show on social media.

World of Wonder Productions sued the person behind the profile RealityTVLeaks, claiming that the account has “obtained copies of episodes of All Stars…and have uploaded them to social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, and Reddit.”

The images reveal the contestants’ looks for that episode, and can sometimes hint or blatantly give away the eliminated queen.

The production company, who has still not identified the person behind the account, issued takedown notices for copyright violation, but the user has deleted all of their known social media accounts, making them harder to track. Last week, it was reported Instagram suspended the RealityTVLeaks account.

In a Reddit discussion, RealityTVLeaks said they would “be here every Thursday with bomb leaks to keep ya quenched until the episode lol.”

World of Wonder states that the leaks are detracting from the value of the show by giving away the ending. The production company is demanding a jury trial that would seek “statutory damages of $150,000 for each separate All Stars Episode infringed” along with attorney fees and other damages.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars is currently airing Thursdays on VH1.