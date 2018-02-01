Beauty Pill offers a rare live concert at the Rock and Roll Hotel

A decade ago, the experimental, cinematic-sounding, electronic/rock band was touted as a harbinger of a new era of homegrown D.C. music. And then its lead producer, singer-songwriter and guitarist Chad Clark fell ill to a rare virus that infected his heart.

After two open-heart surgeries and several years recuperating, Clark revived the group in part to record and perform scores for theatrical productions by Taffety Punk and Woolly Mammoth , as well as create novel sound art installations at the Arlington Arts Center and the former Artisphere complex.

The latter included an “Immersive Ideal” exhibition in which the group recorded live its most recent album, Beauty Pill Describes Things As They Are, named to Best Albums lists by NPR Music and Rolling Stone in 2015. Beauty Pill members Basla Andolsun, Jean Cook, Drew Doucette, and Devin Ocampo join Clark in a rare live concert. Puff Pieces and Pearie Sol open.

Saturday, Feb. 3. Doors at 7 p.m. Rock and Roll Hotel, 1353 H St. NE. Tickets are $15. Call 202-388-ROCK or visit rockandrollhoteldc.com.