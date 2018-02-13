Chase Brexton Health Care celebrates its 40th anniversary

Chase Brexton Health Care, the health center that provides medical care, including LGBTQ-competent health services to Baltimore-area residents, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Founded in 1978, Chase Brexton was formed to offer affirming health care to low-income and vulnerable populations. This year, as part of its anniversary celebration, the health center is planning several events throughout the year.

From March 26-30, Chase Brexton will host National LGBT Health Awareness Week, highlighting Chase Brexton’s various outreach initiatives to Baltimore’s LGBTQ community. On May 6, the center will host the AIDS Walk & Run Baltimore.

A month later, Chase Brexton will commemorate HIV Long-Term Survivors Day on June 5, which honors the achievements and stories of those who are living with HIV, including longtime Chase Brexton patients.

From June 16-17, Chase Brexton will take part in Baltimore’s Pride Parade and Festival, including its Elder Pride celebration (held during the festival). Two months later, the center will celebrate National Health Center Week, celebrating the impact of health centers like Chase Brexton.

Finally, on Sept. 22, Chase Brexton will hold its annual Charm Ball, a gala commemorating its 40th anniversary and the history of the health center.

Additional details about other events to commemorate Chase Brexton’s 40th anniversary can be found online at chasebrexton40.org.

“Chase Brexton’s proud history of making a difference in the communities we serve is unlike any other in central Maryland,” CEO Patrick Mutch said in a statement. “On this special occasion we will remember all of the triumphs, struggles, bravery and love that have made us who we are today.”