Gallery: Craig Tinsky

Drawing inspiration from black-and-white photography as well as digital pixelation, the Miami-reared, D.C.-based innovative visual artist has created a style called Ribbon-Halftone.

Tinsky’s meticulously measured and cut sheets of paper produce works that appear similar to portraits — until examined up close. Among his more recent efforts is a cherry-red portrait of Audrey Hepburn, a meld of the centuries-old papercut tradition of tessellation with pop-art-inspired portraiture, first displayed at the gallery Artist’s Proof. Visit craigtinsky.com.