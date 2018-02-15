Gallery: Craig Tinsky

Metro Weekly
Tinsky's meticulously measured and cut sheets of paper produce works that appear similar to portraits

February 15, 2018

Craig Tinsky: Audrey

Drawing inspiration from black-and-white photography as well as digital pixelation, the Miami-reared, D.C.-based innovative visual artist has created a style called Ribbon-Halftone.

Tinsky’s meticulously measured and cut sheets of paper produce works that appear similar to portraits — until examined up close. Among his more recent efforts is a cherry-red portrait of Audrey Hepburn, a meld of the centuries-old papercut tradition of tessellation with pop-art-inspired portraiture, first displayed at the gallery Artist’s Proof. Visit craigtinsky.com.

Craig Tinsky: Virgin in Times Square

Craig Tinsky: Obama

Craig Tinsky: Marilyn

Craig Tinsky: Hoodlum

