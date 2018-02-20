Dating site for Trump supporters bans gays, but allowed married people

A new dating site for Trump supporters explicitly excludes gay people from joining.

The site, which aims to “make dating great again,” only allows users to register as a “straight man” or a “straight woman.”

Trump.Dating promises to find the “‘America First’ partner of your dreams,” by removing the question of conflicting political ideologies.

“While searching for a potential partner on other dating sites, it’s not uncommon to see messages like No Trump supporters or Proud liberal,” the site says. “We’re wrecking the dating game and giving like-minded Americans a chance to meet without the awkwardness that comes with the first conversation about politics. Wouldn’t it be refreshing to already know that your date roots for the same team?”

When asked to list your marital status, it was reported that there were options to choose happily or unhappily married. Many people raised questions about the site not allowing LGBTQ people to join, but seemingly enabling some to commit infidelity. At the time of publishing, those options have since been removed.

The site also drew controversy after it was found that the man in the original photo that greeted users to the site was found to have videotaped himself having sex with a minor. The photo has since been replaced with another couple.

Trump.Dating was started by Friends Worldwide, Inc. which boasts “75 diverse dating communities based upon the personal interests and unique lifestyle choices of our members.”

The site says they provide users with the ability to mingle with people of “diverse backgrounds, interests, and lifestyles.” Except, of course, if they’re gay and support Trump.