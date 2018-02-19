Sally Field wants her son to date Winter Olympics skater Adam Rippon

Sally Field had the best response after her son told her her he had a crush on medal-winning figure skater Adam Rippon.

Field’s son, director Sam Greisman, hasn’t been shy about his admiration for Rippon, who won bronze at the 2018 Winter Olympics and has gained notoriety for being unashamedly open about his sexuality — including slamming anti-gay Vice President Mike Pence.

Greisman has posted multiple tweets about Rippon, including “Nothing but respect for my Olympic prince” — a play on the meme “Nothing but respect for MY president.”

Greisman also lauded Rippon’s openness during the games, tweeting, “I hate being earnest but an openly, ‘non-passing’, sassy, beautiful gay 20-something daring America not to love him and becoming the sweetheart of the Olympic Games is very moving to me.”

He added: “Glad so many people liked this, but if you could slide it into Adam’s DMs that would be great too.”

However, it was once Field became involved that things kicked up a notch. Greisman shared a text-exchange between him and his double Oscar-winning mom, in which Field called Rippon “insanely pretty” and told Griesman to “find a way” to date him.

“Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush,” Greisman wrote.

Field’s response? Retweeting Greisman and tagging Rippon in the process, a move so bold Greisman could only respond, “Yikes.”

It’s also not Field’s first tweet to Adam Rippon. Prior to Greisman sharing their conversation, Field had tweeted Rippon calling him “amazing” for standing up for the LGBTQ community during the Winter Games.

“You’re amazing @Adaripp,” she wrote. “Your Olympics won’t be about Mike Pence. They will be about your excellence and your grace. And all the young boys and girls you’re inspiring.”

Field is also no stranger to publicly supporting her son or the wider LGBTQ community. In 2012, Greisman presented her with the Ally for Equality Award at that year’s HRC National Dinner. And in 2014, she penned an open letter discussing Greisman’s struggle to accept his sexuality and the pain she felt in not being able to help him.

“When I saw him struggling, I wanted to jump in,” Field said. “But his older brothers held me back. They told me I couldn’t travel that road for Sam. It was his to travel, not mine. I had to wait for him to own himself in his own time. I could make it easier only by standing visibly to the side, clearly loving him, always being there and always letting him know.

“Finally, at 20, long after he beat his brothers at tennis and computer games and knew as much as anyone about basketball, Sam was able to stand up proudly and say, ‘I am a gay man.'”

And in 2015, Field slammed parents who couldn’t accept their gay children.

“What horrifies me is that there are parents who so disapprove, who are so brainwashed to think that this is something out of the Bible or ungodly or against nature,” she said in an interview. “It’s not against nature if nature has actually done this.”

In hypothetical advice to parents struggling to accept their child’s sexuality, Field said, “First of all, don’t be frightened.”

“Don’t put your own prejudices or fears about sexuality — your own fears about sexuality — on your children,” she continued. “Sexuality is a human glorious part of existence.”