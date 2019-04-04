Nightlife Highlights: Bent at 9:30, Depeche Mode Dance Party, The Legwarmers at Stat Theatre, and Electric Rainbow!

BENT AT THE 9:30 CLUB

The first, at the top of the year, was a roaring success, with tickets selling out in advance. The second edition of this new quarterly party at the 9:30 Club, this Saturday, April 6, is shaping up to be a repeat, with low availability of tickets reported earlier in the week. Pussy Noir returns as host, with DJ sets by Tezrah, JJ202, and Lemz, and performances by Sippi, BratWorst, and Too Free. The cozy BackBar downstairs, meanwhile, offers HellBent with Jacq Jill, DJ Abby, and Diyanna Monet. The focus is on “feel-good fun dance music,” and a party that prioritizes the performers and the patrons over the DJs. The main party starts at 11:30 p.m., while doors for HellBent open at 10 p.m. The 9:30 Club is at 815 V St. NW. Tickets are $15. Call 202-265-0930 or visit www.930.com.

THE LEGWARMERS AT THE STATE THEATRE

It’s been over 17 years now since Gordon Gartrell and Cru Jones started what has long been heralded as D.C.’s “premier ’80s tribute band,” performing the guilty pleasure hits of the decade. The group, whose members also include Chet Reno, Lavaar Huxtable, Roxanne Rio, Capt. Morgan Pondo, and Clarence McFly, has performed at concert halls throughout the region and beyond. Yet its home base is Virginia’s State Theatre. The band returns once a month, and at every show audience members dress the part — think shellacked big hair, lacy ankle socks, stirrup and parachute pants. Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6. Doors at 7:30 p.m. (with happy hour specials till 8:30 p.m.), showtime at 9:30 p.m. The State Theatre is at 220 North Washington St., Falls Church. Tickets are $20. Call 703-237-0300 or visit www.thestatetheatre.com.

THE DEPECHE MODE DANCE PARTY

FYM Productions presents the 18-year anniversary of this “Black Celebration” where “People Are People” pursuing their own “Personal Jesus” and “Strangelove” in a “Policy of Truth.” In other words, it’s a “Dream On” party for fans of Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, and Andy Fletcher, the moody melody men and electronic dance pioneers of Depeche Mode. DJs Steve EP, Missguided, and Killa K will spin all the Songs of Faith & Devotion that a Violator could wish for at what is billed as “the largest Depeche Mode dance party on the East Coast.” Talk about Some Great Reward. Saturday, April 6, at 9 p.m. Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 at the door. Call 202-667-4490 or visit www.blackcatdc.com.

ELECTRIC RAINBOW: HANGIN’ WITH MY PEEPS EDITION

The first Sunday of every month, DJ Chord throws a weekend winddown party in the unmarked space behind the freezer door in Capo DC, the Shaw sandwich shop. And behold, the month of Easter naturally kicks off with a party celebrating all the Peeps and performances by KC B. Yoncé and Jazzmine to make anyone rise from the dead. Hallelujah for marshmallows! Sunday, April 7, from 5 to 10 p.m. The BackRoom, 715A Florida Ave. NW. Call 202-910-6884 or visit www.facebook.com/TheBackRoomCapo.