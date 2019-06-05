Alabama mayor apologizes for Facebook post calling for killing of gay people

Carbon Hill Mayor Mark Chambers – City of Carbon Hill.
The mayor of a small city in Alabama has issued an apology after calling for the killing of gay people.
Mark Chambers, the mayor of Carbon Hill, Ala., a small city of less than 2,000 people, wrote a Facebook post in which he complained about people on the political left.
“We live in a society where homosexuals lecture us on morals, transvestites lecture us on human biology, baby killers lecture us on human rights and socialists lecture us on economics,” he wrote in the post, which has since been removed from Facebook.
In response to the original post, one of Chambers’ friends wrote: “By giving the minority more rights than the majority. I hate to think of the country my grandkids will live in unless somehow we change and I think that will take a revolution.”
Chambers replied: “The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out. I know it’s bad to say but without killing them out there’s no way to fix it.”
When Chambers was confronted by local news station WBRC about the Facebook comments, he initially denied writing them.
Upon further questioning, Chambers finally acknowledged writing the post, but said it was being taken out of context.
He also said that he had mistakenly posted the comment publicly, instead of as a private message to the friend in question.
While speaking with WBRC, Chambers spoke about immigrants, calling them “ungrateful” and saying they were taking over the country. He expressed his belief about a possible forthcoming civil war in the United States along ideological lines.
He defended his comments, saying: “I never said anything about killing out gays or anything like that.”
When a WBRC reporter read aloud the post, Chambers responded: “That’s in a revolution. That’s right! If it comes to a revolution in this country both sides of these people will be killed out.”
Chambers has since changed the settings for his Facebook page to private.
He said he was not concerned about criticism from his constituents, claiming there is only one person in the town who does not like him and that he does not have a problem with anyone.
According to the Daily Mountain Eagle, Chambers later posted an apology on his page.
“I would like to make a public apology to my community, I and I alone am responsible for the comment that was made. It is not a reflection of the Carbon Hill City Council, or any City Personnel or Citizens,” he wrote.
“Although I believe my comment was taken out of context and was not targeting the LGBTQ community, I know it was wrong to say anybody should be kill (sic),” he added. “I am truly sorry that I have embarrassed our City. … There are not enough words for me to express how much a regret posting that comment. I hope very much our Citizens and anyone that was hurt by this comment can accept my apology.”
