Spotlight: Lucy Spraggan at Songbyrd Music House

Lucy Spraggan ends Today Was A Good Day by singing a beautiful anthem to her wife: “Thanks for choosing me, do you know how lucky we are?”

A listener is apt to feel similarly lucky in love after even just one spin of Spraggan’s new album, a strong, 14-song affair full of beautiful anthems of an honest and upbeat folk-rock nature.

Something like a cross between Brandi Carlile and KT Tunstall — with a little Courtney Barnett thrown in for good measure — Spraggan came to fame in her native U.K. via a stint on The X Factor in 2012, and earlier this year opened for Melissa Etheridge on a leg of the lesbian icon’s U.K. and European tour.

Now the 27-year-old is on a headline tour of the U.S. in support of Today Is A Good Day and to showcase her stellar songwriting, exemplified by “Lucky Stars,” “Home Wasn’t Built In A Day,” “Love Is The Best Revenge,” and “As the Saying Goes” — to cite just four of the greatest among her latest handiwork.

Spraggan appears on Sunday, June 16 at the Songbyrd Music House, 2477 18th St. NW. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Call 202-450-2917 or visit www.songbyrddc.com.