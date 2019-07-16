Jury finds former Republican Iowa governor discriminated against gay state official

A jury has awarded a gay former state official $1.5 million in damages, finding that former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad discriminated against the man based on his sexual orientation.

On Monday, an eight-person jury ruled that the state of Iowa and Branstad retaliated against former Iowa Workers’ Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey when the Branstad cut Godfrey’s salary because he refused to resign at Branstad’s insistence.

After he took office in January 2011, Branstad, a Republican, sent a letter to all department heads and division directors in state government — who had previously worked under former Democratic Gov. Chet Culver — asking them to resign so he could put his own team in place.

But Godfrey, who had been appointed to a six-year term, was one of three state officials to refuse Branstad’s request.

Months later, after again asking Godfrey to resign, Branstad significantly cut his salary from $112,070 to $73,250 — the lowest amount allowed under the law for the job, reports the Des Moines Register.

Godfrey later sued the state, alleging that Branstad had discriminated against him.