Fall Arts Preview 2019: Music – Pop, Rock, Folk, Blues, Jazz

The biggest name on this season’s live music docket is a familiar one: Cher. That’s right, every gay’s favorite septuagenarian is coming back around for a stadium show. Also returning are two former residents of gay D.C., Bob Mould and Tom Goss. But that’s not all the LGBTQ music there is to see and hear, as we can expect everything from Big Freedia to Shamir, Chely Wright to Crys Matthews, Tegan and Sara to Miya Folick, and Gavin Creel to (Who Is) Fancy. And then there are all the LGBTQ-affirming acts you could dream of — naturally led by Lizzo with all her Lizzbians, all feeling good as hell.

9:30 CLUB

815 V St. NW

877-435-9849

www.930.com

The Band CAMINO w/Valley (9/13)

(9/13) Barns Courtney w/The Hunna — The 404 Tour (9/14)

— The 404 Tour (9/14) Marc Rebillet w/Dingleberry Dynasty (9/14)

(9/14) Polo & Pan w/Mindchatter (9/15)

(9/15) Live — A Throwing Copper 25th Anniversary Celebration, now sold out (9/16)

— A Throwing Copper 25th Anniversary Celebration, now sold out (9/16) Sigrid w/Raffaella — The Sucker Punch Tour, sold out (9/17)

— The Sucker Punch Tour, sold out (9/17) Vida Blue (9/18)

(9/18) Band of Skulls w/Demob Happy (9/19)

(9/19) Grace VanderWaal w/Patrick Martin — Ur So Beautiful Tour (9/20)

— Ur So Beautiful Tour (9/20) grandson w/nothing,nowhere. — “the end of the beginning” (9/21)

— “the end of the beginning” (9/21) Ride w/The Spirit of the Beehive (9/22)

(9/22) Whitney w/Hand Habits (9/23)

(9/23) Stereolab w/Bitchin Bajas (9/25)

(9/25) Pinegrove w/Boyscott (9/26)

(9/26) half●alive w/Sure Sure (9/27)

(9/27) Jade Bird w/Flyte (9/28)

(9/28) Blisspop Disco Fest — DJing in-the-round on a special stage over two nights will be: headliner The Black Madonna, along with Josey Rbelle, Deep Sugar’s Wayne Davis & Lisa Moody, and Amy Douglas, plus at the downstairs Backbar DJs Philco b2b Samantha Francesca b2b Hot Coffee (9/27); headliner Chromeo with DĀM-Funk, a live remix set from RAC, and a disco set from Robotaki, plus at the Backbar DJs Baronhawk, Eddy Bauer, and Rose Corps (9/28)

— DJing in-the-round on a special stage over two nights will be: headliner The Black Madonna, along with Josey Rbelle, Deep Sugar’s Wayne Davis & Lisa Moody, and Amy Douglas, plus at the downstairs Backbar DJs Philco b2b Samantha Francesca b2b Hot Coffee (9/27); headliner Chromeo with DĀM-Funk, a live remix set from RAC, and a disco set from Robotaki, plus at the Backbar DJs Baronhawk, Eddy Bauer, and Rose Corps (9/28) K.Flay w/Houses, Your Smith — The Solutions Tour (9/29)

— The Solutions Tour (9/29) Dean Lewis w/Scott Helman — A Place We Knew Tour (9/30)

— A Place We Knew Tour (9/30) Joseph w/Deep Sea Diver — A harmonizing trio of young sisters (10/2)

— A harmonizing trio of young sisters (10/2) Caravan Palace (10/3)

(10/3) Mt. Joy w/Susto (10/3)

(10/3) Built to Spill w/Prism Bitch, Love as Laughter — Keep It Like A Secret 20th Anniversary Tour (10/4)

— Keep It Like A Secret 20th Anniversary Tour (10/4) Luna performing Penthouse w/Olden Yolk (10/5)

(10/5) Bombay Bicycle Club w/The Greeting Committee — The acclaimed quirky and eclectic indie-pop group from the U.K. hops back on for a ride in advance of another intriguingly named album, Everything Else Has Gone Wrong (10/5)

— The acclaimed quirky and eclectic indie-pop group from the U.K. hops back on for a ride in advance of another intriguingly named album, Everything Else Has Gone Wrong (10/5) Steve Lacy (10/6)

(10/6) Noah Kahan w/JP Saxe — Busy Head Tour (10/7)

— Busy Head Tour (10/7) Kero Kero Bonito w/Negative Gemini (10/8)

(10/8) Shovels & Rope w/Cedric Burnside — By Blood Tour (10/9)

— By Blood Tour (10/9) Shaed w/Absofacto (10/10)

(10/10) Perpetual Groove w/Kendall Street Company — All Good presents (10/11)

— All Good presents (10/11) Lewis Capaldi (10/12)

(10/12) Mashrou’Leila (10/12)

(10/12) Idles w/Preoccupations (10/14)

(10/14) Moonchild (10/16)

(10/16) Yungblud w/Missio — Twisted Tales of the Ritalin Club Tour (10/17)

— Twisted Tales of the Ritalin Club Tour (10/17) Charli XCX w/Slayyter (10/18)

(10/18) Bishop Briggs w/Miya Folick, Jax Anderson (10/19)

(10/19) Anthony Brown & Group Therapy (10/21)

(10/21) Oliver Tree w/Tommy Cash, NVDES (10/22)

(10/22) Sofi Tukker w/Haiku Hands, LP Giobbi — R.I.P. Shame World Tour by an LGBTQ-friendly, playful-pop “Best Friend” duo (10/23)

— R.I.P. Shame World Tour by an LGBTQ-friendly, playful-pop “Best Friend” duo (10/23) Josh Abbott Band w/Ray Fulcher — Catching Fire Tour (10/24)

— Catching Fire Tour (10/24) Cigarettes After Sex — Greg Gonzalez sings in the languid style and makes the kind of evocative, hazy, slow-burning music you’d expect from his band’s name (10/25)

— Greg Gonzalez sings in the languid style and makes the kind of evocative, hazy, slow-burning music you’d expect from his band’s name (10/25) Lost Frequencies (10/25)

(10/25) Julia Michaels w/Rhys Lewis (10/27)

(10/27) bea miller w/Kah-lo — Sunsets in Outerspace Tour (10/28)

— Sunsets in Outerspace Tour (10/28) Big Freedia w/Low Cut Connie (10/29)

(10/29) Jukebox The Ghost presents HalloQueen w/Zach Jones & The Tricky Bits — After a regular set, the D.C.-rooted group dresses up and performs as legendary rock band Queen for this 5th annual event, with a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers cover band (10/31)

— After a regular set, the D.C.-rooted group dresses up and performs as legendary rock band Queen for this 5th annual event, with a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers cover band (10/31) The Maine w/Twin XL (11/1)

(11/1) The Cinematic Orchestra (11/2)

(11/2) Chelsea Wolfe w/Joanna Gika (11/3)

(11/3) Mumiy Troll (11/3)

(11/3) Cavetown w/Field Medic, Spookyghostboy (11/4)

(11/4) The New Pornographers w/Lady Lamb — Likely the best Canadian band that you don’t know but should (11/5)

— Likely the best Canadian band that you don’t know but should (11/5) King Princess (11/6-7)

(11/6-7) Temples w/Mattiel (11/8)

(11/8) SunSquabi w/Goose — All Good presents (11/8)

— All Good presents (11/8) Billy Strings (11/9)

(11/9) Big Thief w/Palehound (11/10)

(11/10) Clairo w/beabadoobee, Hello Yello (11/12)

(11/12) Ra Ra Riot w/Bayonne (11/13)

(11/13) Wild Nothing (11/15)

(11/15) Neon Indian (11/16)

(11/16) Highly Suspect w/Slothrust (11/17)

(11/17) Alice Merton — The “No Roots” singer (11/19)

— The “No Roots” singer (11/19) Matt and Kim w/The Frights — “Grand 10-Year Celebration Tour (11/20)

— “Grand 10-Year Celebration Tour (11/20) Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (11/21)

(11/21) San Fermin (11/22)

(11/22) Sasha Sloan w/Winnetka Bowling League (11/23)

(11/23) Alex Cameron (11/23)

(11/23) La Dispute w/Touché Amoré, Empath (11/24)

(11/24) Miami Horror (11/29)

(11/29) Alice Smith — D.C.-reared sharp soul/pop songwriter with power pipes (11/30)

— D.C.-reared sharp soul/pop songwriter with power pipes (11/30) Collie Buddz w/Keznamdi (12/1)

(12/1) Mac Ayres — Juicebox Tour (12/3)

— Juicebox Tour (12/3) Madeon — Good Faith Live Tour (12/5)

— Good Faith Live Tour (12/5) Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/lespecial (12/6)

(12/6) Caamp w/Savannah Conley (12/14-15)

THE ALDEN

McLean Community Center

1234 Ingleside Ave.

McLean, Va.

703-790-0123

www.aldentheatre.org

Lee Lessack and Johnny Rodgers — “Simon and Garfunkel [Revisited] Live in Central Park” (11/22)

— “Simon and Garfunkel [Revisited] Live in Central Park” (11/22) John Eaton’s Holiday Songbook — Acclaimed local jazz pianist offers an afternoon of holiday songs from the Great American Songbook (12/15)

— Acclaimed local jazz pianist offers an afternoon of holiday songs from the Great American Songbook (12/15) Damien Sneed’s “We Shall Overcome” — Repertoire from across African–American music traditions interwoven with spoken word from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s recorded speeches in a belated King birthday toast (1/30)

ALL THINGS GO FALL CLASSIC

Dock 5 at Union Market

1309 5th St. NE

888-512-7469

www.allthingsgofallclassic.com

The high-caliber indie-pop festival continues to draw on-the-verge stars in its sixth year, with Léon, Allie X, Lany, Muna, and Arkells among those chomping at the bit to follow last year’s Maggie Rogers and Billie Eilish — and Tové Lo and Sofi Tukker years before them — to the top of the charts. Top-notch Scottish synth pop act Chvrches headlines the festival on its first day, Saturday, Oct. 12, while Melanie Martinez caps things off on Sunday, Oct. 13, immediately following a performance from Betty Who, marking her third year in a row at All Things Go. Charlie Hanson, Coin, MXMTOON, Nasty Cherry, Olivia O’Brien, Shenna, Sneaks, and Teamarrr round out the two-day bill at the festival, with food available from featured vendors &Pizza, Arepa Zone, Bun’d Up, DC Empanadas, Insomnia Cookies, Jrink, Nando’s, Rocklands, Shake Shack, Swizzler Foods, and Taqueria del Barrio (10/12-13)

AMP BY STRATHMORE

11810 Grand Park Ave.

North Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100

www.ampbystrathmore.com

Michela’s Love Movement — Tap dancing phenom Michela Marino Lerman leads this jazz music/dance hybrid ensemble (9/20)

— Tap dancing phenom Michela Marino Lerman leads this jazz music/dance hybrid ensemble (9/20) Eric Clapton Tribute by the Bell Bottom Blues (9/21)

(9/21) The Small Glories — Powerhouse Americana duo from the Canadian Prairies (11/17)

— Powerhouse Americana duo from the Canadian Prairies (11/17) Fresh A.I.R. — The debut showcase of the six 2020 Strathmore Artists-in-Residence: Ayo, Niccolo Seligmann, Christian Douglas, Nataly Merezhuk, Jake Blount, and Lucas Ashby, alongside their mentors Nitanju Bolade Casel, Tom Teasley, Ken Avis, and Cathy Fink (11/20)

THE ANTHEM

901 Wharf St. SW.

202-888-0020

www.theanthemdc.com

Bloc Party w/Cults — Performing Silent Alarm (9/16)

— Performing Silent Alarm (9/16) The B-52’s w/Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Berlin — 40th Anniversary Tour of the “Love Shack” and “Roam” hitmakers (9/17)

— 40th Anniversary Tour of the “Love Shack” and “Roam” hitmakers (9/17) Marina w/Daya — Love + Fear Tour from underrated, socially conscious British pop starlet and up-and-coming queer American chanteuse (9/18)

— Love + Fear Tour from underrated, socially conscious British pop starlet and up-and-coming queer American chanteuse (9/18) Mac DeMarco w/Dustin Wong & Takako Minekawa (9/20)

(9/20) Bastille w/Joywave — Doom Days Tour Part 1 (9/21)

— Doom Days Tour Part 1 (9/21) Massive Attack — Featuring Elizabeth Fraser and Horace Andy, celebrating and performing Mezzanine in full (9/24)

— Featuring Elizabeth Fraser and Horace Andy, celebrating and performing Mezzanine in full (9/24) Lizzo w/Ari Lennox — The LGBTQ-affirming and self-loving “it” girl who’s got the juice to sell out the Anthem in record time, two nights in a row (9/25-26)

— The LGBTQ-affirming and self-loving “it” girl who’s got the juice to sell out the Anthem in record time, two nights in a row (9/25-26) GRiZ — The gay, brassy, budding EDM star (9/27)

— The gay, brassy, budding EDM star (9/27) Joe Russo’s Almost Dead — All Good presents a return of this Grateful Dead tribute act (9/28)

— All Good presents a return of this Grateful Dead tribute act (9/28) Catfish and the Bottlemen w/special guests July Talk (9/29)

(9/29) The Head and the Heart w/The Moondoggies (10/03)

(10/03) Zedd w/Jax Jones, NOTD — A night of high-caliber, high-charting EDM (10/4)

— A night of high-caliber, high-charting EDM (10/4) Lauv w/special guest bülow — ~how i’m feeling~ tour (10/5)

— ~how i’m feeling~ tour (10/5) Maggie Rogers w/Empress Of (10/7-8)

(10/7-8) Silence The Violence-Benefit Concert — The David Lynch Foundation presents Katy Perry, Norah Jones, Mavis Staples, The Celebration Gospel Choir, and Jeremy Elliot (10/11)

— The David Lynch Foundation presents Katy Perry, Norah Jones, Mavis Staples, The Celebration Gospel Choir, and Jeremy Elliot (10/11) The Black Keys w/Modest Mouse, Jessy Wilson — Let’s Rock Tour (10/12, 10/16)

— Let’s Rock Tour (10/12, 10/16) Wilco w/Soccer Mommy — Ode to Joy Tour (10/15)

— Ode to Joy Tour (10/15) Bon Iver w/Feist — One hipster-favorite alt-pop act after another, for two sold-out shows (10/17-18)

— One hipster-favorite alt-pop act after another, for two sold-out shows (10/17-18) Nightmare 2019 — Badvss and U Street Music Hall present two early evening EDM DJ parties, one featuring Tipper, Jade Cicada, Detox Unit, Evac, SoDown, and DMVU (10/19); the other Gramatik, Liquid Stranger, Figure, Protohype, Gentlemen’s Club, and Brightside (10/20)

— Badvss and U Street Music Hall present two early evening EDM DJ parties, one featuring Tipper, Jade Cicada, Detox Unit, Evac, SoDown, and DMVU (10/19); the other Gramatik, Liquid Stranger, Figure, Protohype, Gentlemen’s Club, and Brightside (10/20) Young Thug & Machine Gun Kelly w/Polo G, Strick (10/22)

(10/22) Sleater-Kinney w/Shamir (10/25)

(10/25) Alessia Cara w/Ryland James — The Pains of Growing Tour from this sharp, original pop starlet and former Capital Pride headliner (10/26)

— The Pains of Growing Tour from this sharp, original pop starlet and former Capital Pride headliner (10/26) Umphrey’s McGee w/Star Kitchen (10/31)

(10/31) For Sisters Only, 20 Years w/Marsha Ambrosius — WPGC presents (11/1)

— WPGC presents (11/1) Louis The Child w/Sebastian Paul (11/8)

(11/8) Eric Church — Double Down Tour for two sold-out nights (11/15-16)

— Double Down Tour for two sold-out nights (11/15-16) Hozier w/Angie McMahon — Another night of “Church,” so to speak, from with the LGBTQ-affirming Irish soul-rocking troubadour (11/18)

— Another night of “Church,” so to speak, from with the LGBTQ-affirming Irish soul-rocking troubadour (11/18) Sara Bareilles w/Emily King — Amidst The Chaos Tour 2019 with one of the most talented and most underappreciated singer-songwriters of her generation, with a promising starlet as opening act (11/19-20)

— Amidst The Chaos Tour 2019 with one of the most talented and most underappreciated singer-songwriters of her generation, with a promising starlet as opening act (11/19-20) AJR w/Flora Cash — The NeoTheater World Tour (11/21)

— The NeoTheater World Tour (11/21) Lettuce w/Antibalas, Ghost-Note (11/22)

(11/22) Gesaffelstein (11/23)

(11/23) Brookhampton w/slowthai (11/25)

(11/25) The Brian Setzer Orchestra’s 16th Annual Christmas Rocks! Tour (11/26)

(11/26) deadmau5 — Two nights of the Cube V3 Tour from one of the biggest names in EDM (11/29-30)

— Two nights of the Cube V3 Tour from one of the biggest names in EDM (11/29-30) Dark Star Orchestra — Another “Grateful Dead Experience” (12/6)

— Another “Grateful Dead Experience” (12/6) Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/Here Come The Mummies — The strange-named four-piece from Baltimore, blending funk grooves, psychedelic jams, and experimental electronics (12/7)

— The strange-named four-piece from Baltimore, blending funk grooves, psychedelic jams, and experimental electronics (12/7) Tyler Childers (12/13)

ATLAS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

1333 H St. NE

202-399-7993

www.atlasarts.org

Akua Allrich — The powerhouse D.C. native performs her 11th Annual Nina Simone/Miriam Makeba Tribute concert as part of a day-long Black Women, Arts, and Activism Festival (10/6, Lang Theatre)

— The powerhouse D.C. native performs her 11th Annual Nina Simone/Miriam Makeba Tribute concert as part of a day-long Black Women, Arts, and Activism Festival (10/6, Lang Theatre) Sofia Viola — Argentine singer/songwriter and folk storyteller performs a wide-ranging Atlas Presents Jazz concert (10/11, Lab Theatre I)

— Argentine singer/songwriter and folk storyteller performs a wide-ranging Atlas Presents Jazz concert (10/11, Lab Theatre I) Baby Beats with Max and Root — “Two Beat Boxing Dads making music and songs the whole family can enjoy,” but especially those under eight (11/15-16, Lab Theatre II)

— “Two Beat Boxing Dads making music and songs the whole family can enjoy,” but especially those under eight (11/15-16, Lab Theatre II) Cecily — In “Cecily Salutes DC,” Wammie-winning vocalist and songwriter toasts fellow Washingtonians who came before her, including Roberta Flack, Duke Ellington, and Gil Scott-Heron (11/16, Lab Theatre II)

— In “Cecily Salutes DC,” Wammie-winning vocalist and songwriter toasts fellow Washingtonians who came before her, including Roberta Flack, Duke Ellington, and Gil Scott-Heron (11/16, Lab Theatre II) Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra — “A Bohemian Christmas,” the annual performance from the 17-piece band that has outlived its namesake U Street jazz club (12/16, Sprenger Theatre)

THE BARNS AT WOLF TRAP

1635 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

877-WOLFTRAP

www.wolftrap.org

Lucy Kaplansky — A contemporary and collaborator of Suzanne Vega, Shawn Colvin, and The Roches (10/10)

— A contemporary and collaborator of Suzanne Vega, Shawn Colvin, and The Roches (10/10) Over The Rhine — Husband and wife duo Linford Detweiler and Karin Bergquist celebrate 30 years of making Americana music together (10/11)

— Husband and wife duo Linford Detweiler and Karin Bergquist celebrate 30 years of making Americana music together (10/11) Pat McGee Band w/Almost Everything (10/17–18)

(10/17–18) Jesse Cook (10/19)

(10/19) Magpie — 45th Anniversary (10/20)

— 45th Anniversary (10/20) George Winston — “One of the foremost instrumental composers of all time” (10/30-31)

— “One of the foremost instrumental composers of all time” (10/30-31) Modern Warrior Live (11/6)

(11/6) The Quebe Sisters (11/7)

(11/7) Max Weinberg’s Jukebox — The audience picks via jukebox the songs this steller, unflappable band plays live and on the fly (11/8)

— The audience picks via jukebox the songs this steller, unflappable band plays live and on the fly (11/8) Leo Kottke (11/9)

(11/9) John Eaton — 30th Anniversary Celebration for this local jazz pianist and songbook expert/educator, dubbed a “Washington legend” by the Washington Post (11/10)

— 30th Anniversary Celebration for this local jazz pianist and songbook expert/educator, dubbed a “Washington legend” by the Washington Post (11/10) Trace Bundy (11/14)

(11/14) Silk Road Ensemble — Founder Yo-Yo Ma won’t appear in performances of this “vibrant and virtuosic” ensemble, per the Wall Street Journal (11/15-16)

— Founder Yo-Yo Ma won’t appear in performances of this “vibrant and virtuosic” ensemble, per the Wall Street Journal (11/15-16) Brian Newman (11/20)

(11/20) Amy Helm (11/21)

(11/21) Sutton Foster — The superb and charismatic Tony-winning Broadway triple threat and star of TV Land’s Younger (11/23-24)

— The superb and charismatic Tony-winning Broadway triple threat and star of TV Land’s Younger (11/23-24) Newmyer Flyer — Local musicians performing note-for-note recreations of Joni Mitchell’s Blue and Bob Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks (11/30)

— Local musicians performing note-for-note recreations of Joni Mitchell’s Blue and Bob Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks (11/30) Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes — “Best Christmas Party Ever!” (12/5-6)

— “Best Christmas Party Ever!” (12/5-6) Eileen Ivers — “A Joyful Christmas” with the preeminent exponent of the Irish fiddle (12/7)

— “A Joyful Christmas” with the preeminent exponent of the Irish fiddle (12/7) Wolf Trap Holiday Sing-A-Long (12/7)

BETHESDA BLUES & JAZZ SUPPER CLUB

7719 Wisconsin Ave.

Bethesda

240-330-4500

www.bethesdabluesjazz.com

Howard Hewett (9/13)

(9/13) Tamia — There’s A Stranger In Her House (9/14-15)

— There’s A Stranger In Her House (9/14-15) DMV Kings of R&B — Featuring Top 5 & Special Guest Kevin Ross (9/20)

— Featuring Top 5 & Special Guest Kevin Ross (9/20) Funkateers Ball — With Clip Payne’s 420 Funk Mob, Michael Hampton & Kash Waddy (9/21)

— With Clip Payne’s 420 Funk Mob, Michael Hampton & Kash Waddy (9/21) Lady Mary & Indahouse Band w/Jimi Smooth & Mosche (9/22)

(9/22) Tito Puente Jr. w/Orquesta de Salsa: Nfuzion — Salsa Night! (9/27)

— Salsa Night! (9/27) Happy Birthday Cherie — Featuring Be’la Dona (9/28)

— Featuring Be’la Dona (9/28) Team Familiar feat. Donnell Floyd (9/29)

(9/29) Miriamm and EPW — “Turn Bethesda Blues & Jazz Pink!” (10/6)

— “Turn Bethesda Blues & Jazz Pink!” (10/6) The Brian McKnight 4 (10/11-12)

(10/11-12) Band of Roses Presents She Rocks The ’90s! (10/20)

(10/20) Art Sherrod Jr. feat. Ann Nesby (10/25)

(10/25) Betty Wright (11/1)

(11/1) The Original Lakeside — With Special Guest & Hosted by Mr. C’s Time Tunnel (11/3)

— With Special Guest & Hosted by Mr. C’s Time Tunnel (11/3) The Blackbyrds (11/8)

(11/8) Cassandra Wilson (11/9)

(11/9) Tiffany — “Could’ve Been” Live (11/16)

— “Could’ve Been” Live (11/16) GP Promotions presents Tribute to Barry White — Featuring Jourdan Carroll (11/17)

— Featuring Jourdan Carroll (11/17) Chuck Brown Band (11/22)

(11/22) Rare Essence (11/27)

(11/27) Leela James — A night of exquisite soul-stirring singing is on tap (11/29)

— A night of exquisite soul-stirring singing is on tap (11/29) Maze feat. Frankie Beverly — Up Close and Personal (11/30-12/1)

THE BIRCHMERE

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.

Alexandria

703-549-7500

www.birchmere.com

The Kingston Trio, The Brothers Four & The Limeliters — Trifecta of Folk Greats (9/15)

— Trifecta of Folk Greats (9/15) Jake Shimabukuro (9/18)

(9/18) Billy Bragg — “One Step Forward, Two Steps Back”: Current Career-Spanning Set(9/19); Songs From the First Three Albums (9/20); Songs From the Second Three Albums (9/21)

— “One Step Forward, Two Steps Back”: Current Career-Spanning Set(9/19); Songs From the First Three Albums (9/20); Songs From the Second Three Albums (9/21) A Tribute to Roy Buchanan feat. Billy Price — Joined by a dozen fellow musicians (9/22)

— Joined by a dozen fellow musicians (9/22) Rick Wakeman w/Kaula/Fath — Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour featuring songs from Yes, David Bowie, the Beatles, and more (9/25)

— Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour featuring songs from Yes, David Bowie, the Beatles, and more (9/25) The Robert Cray Band (9/26)

(9/26) The Seldom Scene & Jonathan Edwards (9/27)

(9/27) The Stylistics (9/29)

(9/29) Los Lonely Boys w/Billy Coulter (9/30)

(9/30) John Moreland w/Darrin Bradbury (10/1)

(10/1) Justin Townes Earle w/Jesse Malin (10/2)

(10/2) The Paper Kites w/Tall Heights (10/3)

(10/3) Kindred the Family Soul (10/4-5)

(10/4-5) Gary Puckett & the Union Gap (10/6)

(10/6) Keiko Matsui — Japanese New Age/smooth jazz artist (10/7)

— Japanese New Age/smooth jazz artist (10/7) Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra (10/9)

(10/9) Phil Vassar (10/10)

(10/10) Tom Paxton & the Donjuans (10/11)

(10/11) The Whispers (10/12-13)

(10/12-13) Andrea Gibson (10/14)

(10/14) Vieux Farka Touré & Bombino — Sons of the Sahara Tour (10/16, Flex Stage)

— Sons of the Sahara Tour (10/16, Flex Stage) Goapele — San Francisco’s indie soul-pop chanteuse (10/17)

— San Francisco’s indie soul-pop chanteuse (10/17) Lee Ann Womack w/Morgan Wade — Solitary Thinkin’ Acoustic Tour (10/18)

— Solitary Thinkin’ Acoustic Tour (10/18) Hiroshima — 40th Anniversary Tour (10/19)

— 40th Anniversary Tour (10/19) Dar Williams w/Susan Werner (10/20)

(10/20) Incognito w/special guest Maysa (10/22)

(10/22) The Sam Bush Band w/The Travelin’ McCourys (10/23, Flex Stage)

(10/23, Flex Stage) Justin Hayward w/Mike Dawes — All The Way & More Tour! (10/24)

— All The Way & More Tour! (10/24) Stephanie Mills — The soul super-woman (10/25-26)

— The soul super-woman (10/25-26) Bruce Cockburn (10/27)

(10/27) Delbert McClinton (11/1)

(11/1) Oleta Adams — She don’t care how you get here, just get here if you can (11/3)

— She don’t care how you get here, just get here if you can (11/3) Superchunk — Plays Acoustic Foolish, a 25th Anniversary Acoustic Performance (11/4)

— Plays Acoustic Foolish, a 25th Anniversary Acoustic Performance (11/4) The Wailin’ Jennys (11/5-7)

(11/5-7) Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin (11/8-10)

(11/8-10) Marcus Miller (11/11)

(11/11) An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt — The Eclipse Sessions Tour (11/12)

— The Eclipse Sessions Tour (11/12) The Gibson Brothers and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley (11/13)

(11/13) An Evening with The Flatlanders (11/14)

(11/14) Carminho — Portuguese fado star (11/19)

— Portuguese fado star (11/19) Sierra Hull and Noam Pikelny & Stuart Duncan (11/20)

(11/20) Gaelic Storm (11/21)

(11/21) Herman’s Hermits feat. Peter Noone (11/24)

(11/24) Boney James (11/25)

(11/25) The Seldom Scene & Dry Branch Fire Squad (11/29)

(11/29) Mary Prankster — Pranksgiving 2019 (11/30)

— Pranksgiving 2019 (11/30) Tanya Tucker — While I’m Livin’ Tour (12/1)

— While I’m Livin’ Tour (12/1) A Peter White Christmas — With Peter White, Euge Groove, Vincent Ingala & Lindsey Webster (12/4)

— With Peter White, Euge Groove, Vincent Ingala & Lindsey Webster (12/4) Judy Collins — Winter Stories feat. Jonas Fjeld and special guests (12/6-7)

— Winter Stories feat. Jonas Fjeld and special guests (12/6-7) Steven Curtis Chapman w/Jillian Edwards — Acoustic Christmas (12/8)

— Acoustic Christmas (12/8) Norman Brown — Joyous Christmas w/Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows (12/12)

— Joyous Christmas w/Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows (12/12) Ohio Players (12/13)

(12/13) Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (12/14)

(12/14) Bill Kirchen & Too Much Fun — A Honky Tonk Holiday w/very special guest Junior Brown (12/15)

— A Honky Tonk Holiday w/very special guest Junior Brown (12/15) Carbon Leaf — Hindsight’s 2019: Look Past The Future Tour (12/19-20)

— Hindsight’s 2019: Look Past The Future Tour (12/19-20) Luther Re-Lives — Holiday Show feat. William “Smooth” Wardlaw (12/22)

— Holiday Show feat. William “Smooth” Wardlaw (12/22) Charles Esten (12/27)

(12/27) Hank Williams Tribute Show (12/29)

(12/29) New Year’s Eve w/The Seldom Scene and Old Town Flood — Plus Special Guest TBA (12/31)

— Plus Special Guest TBA (12/31) Last Train Home (1/3)

BLACK CAT

1811 14th St. NW

202-667-4490

www.blackcatdc.com

The Growlers w/Pinky Pinky (9/13)

(9/13) Forgetter w/Anna Connolly, Swoll (9/15)

(9/15) Sir E.U, Kag (of Priests) (9/17)

(9/17) The Ar-Kaics w/Des Demonas (9/18)

(9/18) Black Moth Super Rainbow w/Taraka (of Prince Rama) (9/19)

(9/19) Washington Social Club w/Bad Moves, The Osyx (9/21)

(9/21) Homespun w/Que Verde, Les The DJ, Sally Go Round (9/22)

(9/22) Pond w/The Muckers (9/23)

(9/23) Daniel Norgren w/Jake Xerxes Fussell (9/25)

(9/25) The HU w/Al Lover (9/26)

(9/26) Frankie Cosmos w/Lina Tullgren, Locate S,1 (9/27)

(9/27) Generationals w/Gemma (9/28)

(9/28) Team Dresch w/Des Ark, Princess — Queercore lesbian punk veterans from Portland, Oregon, with opening acts from a North Carolina band and a queer Chicago-born performance art duo (9/29)

— Queercore lesbian punk veterans from Portland, Oregon, with opening acts from a North Carolina band and a queer Chicago-born performance art duo (9/29) Tiger Army w/Sadgirl, Kate Clover (10/1)

(10/1) Man Man w/GRLWood — Experimental rock band with more queercore punk to start the show (10/2)

— Experimental rock band with more queercore punk to start the show (10/2) Vetusta Morla (10/3)

(10/3) Xiu Xiu w/Replicant Eyes (10/4)

(10/4) Sheer Mag w/Tweens (10/5)

(10/5) Charlie Parr — “Resonator-fueled folk songs from Duluth, Minnesota” (10/9)

— “Resonator-fueled folk songs from Duluth, Minnesota” (10/9) Radkey w/Boayt, Park Snakes — The hard-rocking band of brothers from Missouri (10/11)

— The hard-rocking band of brothers from Missouri (10/11) Blackalicious — Nia 20th Anniversary Tour (10/12)

— Nia 20th Anniversary Tour (10/12) mike watt + the missingmen w/Spirit Plots (10/13)

(10/13) Noah Gundersen w/Jonny G (10/16)

(10/16) (Sandy) Alex G w/Tomberlin, Arthur (10/17)

(10/17) Sneaks, Clear Channel w/La Neve (of Downtown Boys) (10/19)

(10/19) Stiff Little Fingers w/The Avengers — 40 Years of Inflammable Material (10/23)

— 40 Years of Inflammable Material (10/23) The Make-Up (10/25)

(10/25) DIIV w/Chastity (10/27)

(10/27) 999, The Clap (10/30)

(10/30) Amber Run w/Jordan MacKampa (10/31)

(10/31) Prateek Kuhad (11/2)

(11/2) GAYC/DC — Founded by Pansy Division bassist Chris Freeman, an improbable gay band paying tribute to AC/DC (11/9)

— Founded by Pansy Division bassist Chris Freeman, an improbable gay band paying tribute to AC/DC (11/9) Julia Jacklin w/Christian Lee Hutson (11/10)

(11/10) Black Mountain w/Ryley Walker (11/13)

(11/13) Allah-las w/Tim Hill — “The perfect mixture of the sands, the seas, the streets, and cities of the golden state” (11/16)

— “The perfect mixture of the sands, the seas, the streets, and cities of the golden state” (11/16) Crumb w/Divino Nino, Shormey (11/20)

(11/20) Titus Andronicus w/Partner (11/21)

(11/21) Black Marble w/Automatic (11/24)

(11/24) The Menzingers w/Tigers Jaw, Culture Abuse (12/4)

(12/4) Guided by Voices (12/7)

(12/7) Twin Peaks w/LaLa LaLa, Ohmme (12/11)

(12/11) Shredders — Indie-rap supergroup from Doomtree members P.O.S, Sims, Lazerbeak, and Paper Tiger (12/12)

— Indie-rap supergroup from Doomtree members P.O.S, Sims, Lazerbeak, and Paper Tiger (12/12) Reverend Horton Heat — The 2019 Horton’s Holiday Hayride with special guests the Voodoo Glow Skulls, the 5.6.7.8’s, and a special appearance by Dave Alvin (12/15)

BLACKROCK CENTER FOR THE ARTS

12901 Town Commons Dr.

Germantown, Md.

301-528-2260

www.blackrockcenter.org

Mike Massé — Some of the best classic rock songs of all time performed acoustically (9/14)

— Some of the best classic rock songs of all time performed acoustically (9/14) Blue Canyon Boys — Equal parts purists and innovators in bluegrass (9/28)

— Equal parts purists and innovators in bluegrass (9/28) Los Pleneros de la 21 — East Harlem-based Puerto Rican Bomba and Piena ensemble (10/12)

— East Harlem-based Puerto Rican Bomba and Piena ensemble (10/12) Crys Matthews — Local soul-fired lesbian folk/rocker (10/17)

— Local soul-fired lesbian folk/rocker (10/17) The Prodigals (10/19)

(10/19) Joshua Davis — A 2015 finalist on The Voice (11/21)

— A 2015 finalist on The Voice (11/21) Metropolitan Klezmer — Vibrant versions of Yiddish gems, reinvented with both irreverence and respect (11/24)

— Vibrant versions of Yiddish gems, reinvented with both irreverence and respect (11/24) Robbin Kapsalis & Vintage #18 — D.C.-based soul blues band (12/14)

— D.C.-based soul blues band (12/14) Joel Harrison’s Cosmic Roadhouse — D.C. native guitarist and composer (12/21)

BLUES ALLEY

1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW

202-337-4141

www.bluesalley.com

Ravi Coltrane Quartet (9/13-15)

(9/13-15) Spike Wilner Trio (9/16)

(9/16) Owen Broder — “Hodges & Duke” (9/17)

— “Hodges & Duke” (9/17) Theo Croker — “Star People Nation” with acclaimed trumpeter (9/18)

— “Star People Nation” with acclaimed trumpeter (9/18) Dee Dee Bridgewater — NEA Jazz Master vocalist (9/19-22)

— NEA Jazz Master vocalist (9/19-22) Shawn Purcell — Symmetricity Album Release Party (9/23)

— Symmetricity Album Release Party (9/23) Chris Urquiaga — Gay Latin pop singer-songwriter and alum of Strathmore’s prestigious Artist-in-Residence (9/24)

— Gay Latin pop singer-songwriter and alum of Strathmore’s prestigious Artist-in-Residence (9/24) Terell Stafford Quintet — Featuring Tim Warfield, Bruce Barth, Nathan Pence & Billy Williams (9/25)

— Featuring Tim Warfield, Bruce Barth, Nathan Pence & Billy Williams (9/25) Mike Stern-Jeff Lorber Fusion All Stars w/Jimmy Haslip & Dennis Chambers (9/26-29)

(9/26-29) Veronneau — Local Brazilian/cocktail jazz ensemble will be recording a live album from this concert (9/30)

— Local Brazilian/cocktail jazz ensemble will be recording a live album from this concert (9/30) Dwayne Adell Trio w/Kris Funn & Quincy Phillips (10/1)

(10/1) Roosevelt “The Dr.” Collier (10/2)

(10/2) Paul Taylor & Michael Lington (10/3-4)

(10/3-4) Cindy Blackman Santana Group (10/5-6)

(10/5-6) Levon Mikaelian Trio — Untainted Release Party (10/7)

— Untainted Release Party (10/7) The Anderson Brothers play Gershwin (10/8)

(10/8) Youn Sun Nah — Vocalist from South Korea (10/9)

— Vocalist from South Korea (10/9) Steve Turre Sextet feat. James Carter & Vincent Herring — Celebrate Rahsaan Roland Kirk (10/10)

— Celebrate Rahsaan Roland Kirk (10/10) Frederic Yonnet — Dazzling young harmonica player (10/11-13)

— Dazzling young harmonica player (10/11-13) Richard Baratta & The Gotham Circle — With Vincent Herring, Eric Alexander, and David Kikoski (10/14)

— With Vincent Herring, Eric Alexander, and David Kikoski (10/14) Eric Alexander (10/15)

(10/15) Gerald Clayton Quartet (10/16)

(10/16) Najee (10/17-20)

(10/17-20) Dave Kline Band — “Celebrates Jimi Hendrix” (10/21)

— “Celebrates Jimi Hendrix” (10/21) Quiana Lynell — Acclaimed jazz vocalist (10/22)

— Acclaimed jazz vocalist (10/22) Pedrito Martinez (10/23)

(10/23) Jonathan Butler — Award-winning singing guitarist from South Africa (10/24-27)

— Award-winning singing guitarist from South Africa (10/24-27) Feedel Band — Ethio-Jazz (10/28)

— Ethio-Jazz (10/28) Richie Goods — “The Goods Project” (10/29)

— “The Goods Project” (10/29) Bob & Eddie’s Blues Party — With Dave Marsh-Coleman O’Donoghue-Sharon, Garcia-Jay Summerour & More (10/30)

— With Dave Marsh-Coleman O’Donoghue-Sharon, Garcia-Jay Summerour & More (10/30) Rene Marie (11/1-3)

(11/1-3) Dave Chappell & Friends (11/4)

(11/4) Graeme James (11/5)

(11/5) Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (11/6)

(11/6) Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton (11/7-10)

(11/7-10) Daisy Castro — Gypsy jazz violinist (11/12)

— Gypsy jazz violinist (11/12) Helen Sung — Acclaimed pianist (11/13)

— Acclaimed pianist (11/13) Arturo Sandoval — Latin Jazz Legend (11/14-17)

— Latin Jazz Legend (11/14-17) Swing Shift — Big band jazz (11/19)

— Big band jazz (11/19) Christopher Linman Jazz Ensemble — This Is Me Album Release Party (11/20)

— This Is Me Album Release Party (11/20) Steve Cole (11/21)

(11/21) Ruben Studdard — The American Idol star (11/22-24)

— The American Idol star (11/22-24) The String Queens — Acclaimed string trio (11/26)

— Acclaimed string trio (11/26) Russell Malone — Award-winning guitarist (11/27)

— Award-winning guitarist (11/27) Alex Bugnon (11/29-12/1)

(11/29-12/1) Davina & The Vagabonds (12/3)

(12/3) A Very Chaise Lounge Christmas (12/4)

(12/4) Stacey Kent (12/5-8)

(12/5-8) Eric Felten Jazz Orchestra — “Ellington’s Nutcracker & More” (12/10-11)

— “Ellington’s Nutcracker & More” (12/10-11) Freddy & Lionel Cole — “For The Holidays” (12/12-15)

— “For The Holidays” (12/12-15) Marcus Johnson’s Holiday Jam (12/19-22)

(12/19-22) Cyrus Chestnut — Another year-ending and New Year’s ringing run from the great jazz piano showman (12/26-31)

CAPITAL ONE ARENA

601 F St. NW

202-628-3200

www.capitalonearena.com

Banda MS — Sinaloense Tour (9/20)

— Sinaloense Tour (9/20) Chris Brown — Indigoat Tour 2019, stay away or be afraid (9/22)

— Indigoat Tour 2019, stay away or be afraid (9/22) Carrie Underwood w/Special Guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway Jane — The Cry Pretty Tour from the former American Idol (10/4)

— The Cry Pretty Tour from the former American Idol (10/4) Post Malone — Runaway Tour (10/12)

— Runaway Tour (10/12) The Chainsmokers — World War Joy (10/15)

— World War Joy (10/15) Tool w/Killing Joke (11/25)

(11/25) Cher w/Nile Rodgers + Chic — The Here We Go Again Tour, and the gays are enraptured (12/10)

— The Here We Go Again Tour, and the gays are enraptured (12/10) Andrea Bocelli (12/15)

(12/15) Trans-Siberian Orchestra — Performing the all-new “Christmas Eve And Other Stories” (12/23)

CITY WINERY DC

1350 Okie St. NE

202-250-2531

www.citywinery.com

Lloyd Cole — Former frontman of the ’80s-era U.K. post-punk group The Commotions, touring in support of his electronic-focused solo set Guesswork (9/15)

— Former frontman of the ’80s-era U.K. post-punk group The Commotions, touring in support of his electronic-focused solo set Guesswork (9/15) Albert Cummings — Masterful guitar player who burst onto the blues rock scene in the early aughts (9/15, Wine Garden)

— Masterful guitar player who burst onto the blues rock scene in the early aughts (9/15, Wine Garden) Team Familiar (9/17)

(9/17) Leigh Nash — Of Sixpence None The Richer (9/17)

— Of Sixpence None The Richer (9/17) Fink (9/18)

(9/18) Sirius Company Feat. Ms. Kim & Scooby (9/18, Wine Garden)

(9/18, Wine Garden) Ray Wylie Hubbard (9/19)

(9/19) Talbott Brothers & Emily Scott Robinson (9/19, Wine Garden)

(9/19, Wine Garden) Shonen Knife — Alternative rock band from Japan (9/20, Wine Garden)

— Alternative rock band from Japan (9/20, Wine Garden) An Acoustic Evening w/Shirley Murdock (9/22)

(9/22) HERA Women’s Music Festival ’19 (9/22)

(9/22) Jason Eady & Courtney Patton (9/23, Wine Garden)

(9/23, Wine Garden) Secret Society (9/23)

(9/23) SUCH w/Stiletto (9/24)

(9/24) The Midnight Hour — Featuring Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge w/special guests Loren Oden, Angela Muñoz & Jack Waterson (9/25)

— Featuring Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge w/special guests Loren Oden, Angela Muñoz & Jack Waterson (9/25) Jesse Dayton (9/26)

(9/26) Bob Mould w/Will Johnson — The gay former D.C. resident returns supporting new set Sunshine Rock per a solo electric show (9/26)

— The gay former D.C. resident returns supporting new set Sunshine Rock per a solo electric show (9/26) Eric Roberson — Music Fan First 10th Anniversary Tour, sold out (9/27-28)

— Music Fan First 10th Anniversary Tour, sold out (9/27-28) Lori Williams — Full Circle Album Release Show (9/29)

— Full Circle Album Release Show (9/29) RC & The Gritz (9/30)

(9/30) Liv Warfield (10/1)

(10/1) Corky Siegel’s Chamber Blues w/Lynne Jordan (10/2)

(10/2) In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire (10/3)

(10/3) Peter Collins (10/3, Wine Garden)

(10/3, Wine Garden) Mason Jennings (10/4)

(10/4) Heather Mae — GLIMMER Tour from great lesbian singer-songwriter (10/4)

— GLIMMER Tour from great lesbian singer-songwriter (10/4) Paula Cole — Revolution Tour (10/5)

— Revolution Tour (10/5) Greg Laswell (10/6)

(10/6) An Evening with Kris Allen — “10 Years, 1 Night” for the former American Idol (10/6)

— “10 Years, 1 Night” for the former American Idol (10/6) Tyrone Wells w/Dan Rodriguez (10/8)

(10/8) Bonnie Bishop (10/8, Wine Garden)

(10/8, Wine Garden) Behind The Lens ft. Mick Rock and Henry Diltz (10/9)

(10/9) Eric Hutchinson w/Skout — Uncorked-Solo Acoustic Stories & Singalongs (10/10)

— Uncorked-Solo Acoustic Stories & Singalongs (10/10) The THE BAND Band (10/11, Wine Garden)

(10/11, Wine Garden) The Dodos w/Twen — “Perform Their Seminal Album Visiter In Full” (10/11)

— “Perform Their Seminal Album Visiter In Full” (10/11) Zo! & Carmen Rodgers — Soul from members of the Foreign Exchange (10/12)

— Soul from members of the Foreign Exchange (10/12) Jennifer Knapp (10/13)

(10/13) Taylor Hicks w/Brian Mackey — Another former American Idol (10/13)

— Another former American Idol (10/13) Backyard Band (10/13, Wine Garden)

(10/13, Wine Garden) Dale Watson & His Lone Stars (10/14, Wine Garden)

(10/14, Wine Garden) Bob Schneider Band (10/15)

(10/15) Marc Cohn (10/17)

(10/17) Jimmy Thackery (10/18)

(10/18) Mac Powell and the Family Reunion (10/18)

(10/18) Raheem DeVaughn (10/19)

(10/19) Rhett Miller w/Elaina Kay (10/20)

(10/20) Patricia Barber Trio (10/22)

(10/22) Jackopierce (10/24)

(10/24) Madeleine Peyroux (10/25)

(10/25) William DuVall — Of Alice in Chains (10/26)

— Of Alice in Chains (10/26) Sawyer Fredericks (10/27)

(10/27) Vybe Band (10/29)

(10/29) Chantae Cann & Ashleigh Smith (10/30)

(10/30) Crank Crusaders feat. Raheem Devaughn — The Go-Go Experience, complete with a dance floor (10/31)

— The Go-Go Experience, complete with a dance floor (10/31) The Bad Plus (11/1)

(11/1) The Flamin’ Groovies w/Muck & The Mires (11/1)

(11/1) Steven Page — Discipline USA Tour 2019 (11/3)

— Discipline USA Tour 2019 (11/3) AJ Ghent (11/3)

(11/3) Robert Gordon w/Chris Spedding & special guest Jumpin’ Jupiter (11/5)

(11/5) Jenny & The Mexicats (11/6)

(11/6) Martha Redbone Roots Project (11/7, Wine Garden)

(11/7, Wine Garden) Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar (11/7)

(11/7) Loose Ends feat. Jane Eugene (11/8-9)

(11/8-9) Deep Blue Something (11/9, Wine Garden)

(11/9, Wine Garden) Jon McLaughlin — Me & My Piano Tour (11/10)

— Me & My Piano Tour (11/10) Rhonda Ross & Rodney Kendrick (11/11)

(11/11) Coco Montoya (11/12, Wine Garden)

(11/12, Wine Garden) Edwin McCain (11/13)

(11/13) Daymé Arocena — Cuban singer blends traditional Santerian chant, jazz stylings, contemporary R&B, and Afro-Cuban rhythms (11/14)

— Cuban singer blends traditional Santerian chant, jazz stylings, contemporary R&B, and Afro-Cuban rhythms (11/14) CeCe Peniston — “Finally,” she’s back again (11/15)

— “Finally,” she’s back again (11/15) Jontavious Willis & Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton (11/15)

(11/15) Marshall Crenshaw (11/16)

(11/16) Jimbo Mathus’ Incinerator (11/16)

(11/16) Peter Himmelman (11/19, Wine Garden)

(11/19, Wine Garden) Booker T. Jones (11/20)

(11/20) Bria Skonberg — A trailblazing trumpeter, vocalist, and songwriter who the New York Times has anointed “the shining hope of hot jazz” (11/21)

— A trailblazing trumpeter, vocalist, and songwriter who the New York Times has anointed “the shining hope of hot jazz” (11/21) Chris Knight — Almost Daylight Album Release Show (11/22)

— Almost Daylight Album Release Show (11/22) Cory Smith — In The Meantime Tour (11/23)

— In The Meantime Tour (11/23) Bush Tetras w/Des Demonas — “making paranoid, groove-centered post-punk since 1979” (11/23)

— “making paranoid, groove-centered post-punk since 1979” (11/23) SEV w/Nehemiah — Two D.C.area bands perform in the Wine Garden (11/29)

— Two D.C.area bands perform in the Wine Garden (11/29) O-Town (12/5)

(12/5) Jump Little Children — White Buffalo Tour w/Hula Hi-Fi (12/10)

— White Buffalo Tour w/Hula Hi-Fi (12/10) Los Lobos (12/12-13)

(12/12-13) Etienne Charles Creole Christmas (12/18)

(12/18) New Bomb Turks (12/26)

(12/26) Musiq Soulchild (12/27)

(12/27) Stephen Kellogg (12/29)

(12/29) Secret Society (12/31)

(12/31) Lyfe Jennings (12/31-1/1)

(12/31-1/1) Anthony David (1/4)

COMET PING PONG

5037 Connecticut Ave. NW

202-364-0404

www.cometpingpong.com

Triptides, Flaural, The Beginner’s Mynd (9/15)

(9/15) Saintseneca, Long Beard (9/17)

(9/17) Dude York, Born Dad, Company Calls — A triple bill with a Seattle band, a local queer gaggle whose music is “50-percent jokes, 50-percent queer rage,” and a poppy punk trio also from D.C. (9/22)

A triple bill with a Seattle band, a local queer gaggle whose music is “50-percent jokes, 50-percent queer rage,” and a poppy punk trio also from D.C. (9/22) Karl Blau, Nick Delffs, Cool People (9/27)

(9/27) Dressy Bessy, Big Eyes (9/28)

(9/28) Operator Music Band, Wume, October 71 (10/2)

(10/2) The Osyx, Black Folks Don’t Swim?, The Meer (10/4)

(10/4) Stolen Jars, The North Country, Mister Goblin (10/11)

(10/11) Nana Grizol, Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires, Fail Sons (10/13)

(10/13) Signals Midwest, American Television, Spring Silver (10/18)

(10/18) Weakened Friends, Blis (10/20)

(10/20) Delicate Steve (10/22)

(10/22) Frankie and the Witch Fingers (10/24)

(10/24) Corridor (10/25)

(10/25) Patio, Brnda, Poppy Patica (10/26)

DC9

1940 9th St. NW

202-483-5000

www.dcnine.com

Becca Mancari w/Frances Cone (9/13)

(9/13) Mannequin Pussy w/Destroy Boys Ellis (9/17)

(9/17) Ben Beal w/Eleven 9, Saneit, Matt Coole (9/18)

(9/18) Dave Hause & the Mermaid (9/20)

(9/20) Drahla (9/24)

(9/24) Allday, Mallrat w/Japanese Wallpaper (9/26)

(9/26) Lola Kirke w/Odetta Hartman, Liza (9/27)

(9/27) Jelani Kwesi w/Ric Lucero, RocknRolla Slim (9/28)

(9/28) Brick+Mortar w/Dentist (9/29)

(9/29) Charlie Cunningham w/The Still Tide (10/1)

(10/1) Giuda w/Sick Bags (10/6)

(10/6) Elizabeth Moen (10/7)

(10/7) Blackfoot Gypsies (10/8)

(10/8) Madison Cunningham (10/9)

(10/9) Plague Vendor w/No Parents, Warpark (10/11)

(10/11) Penelope Isles (10/13)

(10/13) Maisie Peters w/Jack Gray — Up-and-coming British folk-pop singer-songwriter (10/14)

— Up-and-coming British folk-pop singer-songwriter (10/14) Michaela Anne (10/15)

(10/15) Miss June (10/16)

(10/16) Night Club (10/17)

(10/17) Sub-Radio w/Cinders — Homegrown indie-pop band worth checking out (10/18)

— Homegrown indie-pop band worth checking out (10/18) Juan Wauters w/October ’71 (10/21)

(10/21) Sports Team (10/24)

(10/24) Cat Clyde w/Jamie Drake (10/25)

(10/25) Lite w/Cavern (10/26)

(10/26) Pale Lips (10/29)

(10/29) Vacation Manor w/Night Traveler (11/1)

(11/1) Dayglow (11/8)

(11/8) Circa Waves w/Robot Jurassic (11/11)

(11/11) Katastro (11/13)

(11/13) Ryan Caraveo (11/20)

(11/20) King Buffalo w/Bluewreck (11/21)

(11/21) Sun Seeker w/Duncan Fellows, Carriers (11/23)

(11/23) Josiah Johnson — Founding member of The Head and The Heart offers transcendent, healing folk songs as a solo artist (11/24)

— Founding member of The Head and The Heart offers transcendent, healing folk songs as a solo artist (11/24) Chris Renzema (12/5)

(12/5) Current Swell (12/7)

(12/7) Brother Moses w/MyFever (12/8)

EAGLEBANK ARENA

George Mason University

4500 Patriot Circle

Fairfax

703-993-3000

www.eaglebankarena.com

J Balvin w/Lyanno, Eladio Carrión — Arcoiris Tour (9/26)

— Arcoiris Tour (9/26) Maluma — The handsome young heartthrob who stole Madonna’s show is out on his 11:11 World Tour (10/13)

— The handsome young heartthrob who stole Madonna’s show is out on his 11:11 World Tour (10/13) Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (10/19)

(10/19) Maná — Rayando El Sol Tour 2019 (10/22)

— Rayando El Sol Tour 2019 (10/22) Juan Luis Guerra (10/25)

(10/25) Fantasia w/Robin Thicke, Tank, and the Bonfyre — The former American Idol leads The Sketchbook Tour with special guests (10/27)

— The former American Idol leads The Sketchbook Tour with special guests (10/27) Bad Bunny — X 100PRE Tour (11/1)

— X 100PRE Tour (11/1) Logic — Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Tour (11/2)

— Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Tour (11/2) A Day To Remember w/I Prevail, BearTooth — The Degenerates Tour (11/3)

— The Degenerates Tour (11/3) Los Temerarios (11/23)

(11/23) Anuel AA — Emmanuel World Tour (12/14)

FILLMORE SILVER SPRING

8656 Colesville Road

Silver Spring

301-960-9999

www.fillmoresilverspring.com

Streetlight Manifesto (9/14)

(9/14) Burna Boy — The African Giant Returns Tour (9/15-16)

— The African Giant Returns Tour (9/15-16) Starset w/Palisades, Hyde, A Brilliant Lie (9/17)

(9/17) Lightshow & Friends w/Black Fortune, Ace Cosgrove, Doe Boy (9/20)

(9/20) Hoodie Allen w/Jake Miller — Whatever USA Tour (9/21)

— Whatever USA Tour (9/21) Yung Gravy w/bbno$, TrippyThaKid (9/26)

(9/26) Ciara & Special Guests — Presented by Femme It Forward (9/28)

— Presented by Femme It Forward (9/28) Snow Tha Product (9/29)

(9/29) Andy Grammer w/Nightly — Don’t Give Up On Me Tour (10/1)

— Don’t Give Up On Me Tour (10/1) Science of Speech ft. Talib Kweli, Jay Electronica, Styles P, and Dead Prez (10/4)

(10/4) Rick Ross — Port of Miami 2 Tour (10/7)

— Port of Miami 2 Tour (10/7) Wale — Everything Is Fine Tour (10/9)

— Everything Is Fine Tour (10/9) Lagwagon & Face To Face w/Makewar (10/10)

(10/10) Saweetie w/Special Guests (10/11)

(10/11) Rich Brian (10/12)

(10/12) Amon Amarth w/Arch Enemy, At T… — The Noise presents the Berserker Tour (10/13)

— The Noise presents the Berserker Tour (10/13) Whine Down w/Jana Kramer & Michael Caussin (10/16)

(10/16) Steel Panther — Heavy Metal Rules Tour (10/18)

— Heavy Metal Rules Tour (10/18) Candlebox w/Jimme’s Chicken Shack, Black Dog Prowl (10/19)

(10/19) Sabrina Claudio w/Gallant — Truth Is Tour (10/21)

— Truth Is Tour (10/21) Dermot Kennedy — Sometimes referred to as the Irish Justin Vernon aka Bon Iver, tender folk with electronic flourishes (10/23)

— Sometimes referred to as the Irish Justin Vernon aka Bon Iver, tender folk with electronic flourishes (10/23) Sum 41 w/the Amity Affliction, the Plot In You — Order In Decline Tour (10/27)

— Order In Decline Tour (10/27) Atreyu — WZBH presents 20-Year Anniversary Tour (10/29)

— WZBH presents 20-Year Anniversary Tour (10/29) Simple Plan & State Champs w/special guests We The Kings (10/30)

(10/30) Chief Keef (10/31)

(10/31) Jidenna — 85 To Africa Tour (11/1)

— 85 To Africa Tour (11/1) Big K.R.I.T. w/Rapsody, Domani Harris — From The South With Love (11/2)

— From The South With Love (11/2) Sabaton w/Hammerfall (11/3)

(11/3) Yelawolf (11/5)

(11/5) Michael Franti & Spearhead w/Devon Gilfillian (11/8)

(11/8) Taking Back Sunday w/Red City Radio (11/10-11)

(11/10-11) Conan Gray w/UMI — The Comfort Crowd Tour (11/16)

— The Comfort Crowd Tour (11/16) Kim Petras — The trans pop starlet returns for another stop on The Clarity Tour (11/20)

— The trans pop starlet returns for another stop on The Clarity Tour (11/20) Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (11/23)

(11/23) Tobe Nwigwe — The Ivory Tour (11/24)

— The Ivory Tour (11/24) Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening (11/25)

(11/25) As I Lay Dying (11/29)

(11/29) Fobia (11/30)

(11/30) Manchester Orchestra — British rock (12/1)

— British rock (12/1) CHON & Between the Buried And Me w/Intervals (12/3)

(12/3) Aaron Lewis — State I’m In Tour (12/4)

— State I’m In Tour (12/4) Summer Walker — The First and Last Tour (12/11)

— The First and Last Tour (12/11) Chase Rice — AM/PM 2019 Tour from the rising country star (12/12)

— AM/PM 2019 Tour from the rising country star (12/12) A$AP Ferg w/Murda Beatz — The Yedi Tour (12/14)

— The Yedi Tour (12/14) The Bouncing Souls w/The Bronx, Off With Their Heads, Bar Stool Preachers (12/18)

(12/18) PJ Morton — PAUL Tour (12/20)

— PAUL Tour (12/20) Almost Queen — BIG100 Throwback Bash presents this post-Xmas tribute to Queen (12/28)

— BIG100 Throwback Bash presents this post-Xmas tribute to Queen (12/28) The White Panda (12/30)

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Fairfax, Va.

888-945-2468

www.cfa.gmu.edu

Ladama — Latina powerhouse group and a Mason Artist-in-Residence whose hard-to-categorize music is, as NPR puts it, “a vivid montage of music of the Americas” (10/4)

— Latina powerhouse group and a Mason Artist-in-Residence whose hard-to-categorize music is, as NPR puts it, “a vivid montage of music of the Americas” (10/4) Mason Jazz Ensemble: Jazz 4 Justice* — A collaboration with the law community for annual benefit concert led by Jim Carroll (11/8)

— A collaboration with the law community for annual benefit concert led by Jim Carroll (11/8) Mason Jazz Ensemble: Mason Jazz Vocal Night — Dr. Darden Purcell leads performances by the ensemble and Mason Jazz Studio soloists (11/25)

— Dr. Darden Purcell leads performances by the ensemble and Mason Jazz Studio soloists (11/25) Chanticleer (11/30)

(11/30) Sweet Honey in the Rock — D.C.’s progressive-minded African-American a cappella ensemble performs “Celebrating the Holydays” (12/7)

THE HAMILTON

600 14th St. NW

202-787-1000

www.thehamiltondc.com

Moonshine Society — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (9/13)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (9/13) Newmyer Flyer: An Allen Toussaint Dance Party (9/14)

(9/14) Johnny & The Headhunters — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (9/14)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (9/14) An Evening with Holly Bowling (9/18)

(9/18) Chatham County Line w/The Dirty Grass Players (9/20)

(9/20) Jonny Grave — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (9/20)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (9/20) Kiss & Ride — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (9/21)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (9/21) Ann Hampton Callaway — “Jazz Goes to the Movies” (9/22)

— “Jazz Goes to the Movies” (9/22) An Evening with Dave Stryker Eight Track Band (9/27)

(9/27) Brent & Co — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (9/27)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (9/27) Kat Wright w/The Rad Trads (9/28)

(9/28) Soul Prospect — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (9/28)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (9/28) Jimmy Herring and the 5 of 7 (10/1)

(10/1) The Steel Wheels w/Justin Jones (10/4)

(10/4) Vintage #18 — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (10/4)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (10/4) Tracy Hamlin & Carolyn Malachi — Benefiting St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth & Families (10/5)

— Benefiting St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth & Families (10/5) Sol Roots — Free Late Night Music in the Loft (10/5)

— Free Late Night Music in the Loft (10/5) Capital Pride’s Music in the Night (10/7)

(10/7) Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe (10/8)

(10/8) An Evening with We Banjo 3 (10/9)

(10/9) Con Brio and Lyrics Born (10/10)

(10/10) The Cleverlys (10/11)

(10/11) Pink Talking Fish — Dark Side of the Moon Concept Show, presented by All Good (10/13)

— Dark Side of the Moon Concept Show, presented by All Good (10/13) The California Honeydrops (10/15)

(10/15) An Evening w/Leonid & Friends (10/18)

(10/18) Hardy w/Hunter Phelps — SiriusXM presents The Highway Finds Tour (10/19)

— SiriusXM presents The Highway Finds Tour (10/19) The Bros. Landreth — Tour ’87 with special guests (10/23)

— Tour ’87 with special guests (10/23) Eliane Elias — Multi-Grammy-winning singing pianist/composer from Brazil (10/25)

— Multi-Grammy-winning singing pianist/composer from Brazil (10/25) The Fab Faux — Perform White Album Selections and a set of Favorites (10/26)

— Perform White Album Selections and a set of Favorites (10/26) Rebirth Brass Band — A weekend run of Nawlins’ finest jazzy big band (11/1-2)

— A weekend run of Nawlins’ finest jazzy big band (11/1-2) North Mississippi Allstars (11/13)

(11/13) Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen (11/15)

(11/15) Yonder Mountain String Band (11/16)

(11/16) Rising Appalacha w/Raye Zaragoza (11/20)

(11/20) Deanna Bogart and Toronzo Cannon (11/22)

(11/22) Keller Williams — Thanksforgrassgiving ft. Keller & The Keels (11/30)

— Thanksforgrassgiving ft. Keller & The Keels (11/30) A Charlie Brown Christmas w/the Eric Byrd Trio (12/1)

(12/1) Ben Williams — A Holiday Musical Extravaganza (12/26)

— A Holiday Musical Extravaganza (12/26) An Evening with: Live at the Fillmore (12/27)

(12/27) Start Making Sense — A Talking Heads tribute act (12/29)

THE HOWARD THEATRE

620 T St. NW

202-803-2899

www.thehowardtheatre.com

The Lox (9/17)

(9/17) Black Uhuru (9/18)

(9/18) Billy Cobham Crosswinds Project w/special guest Randy Brecker — 75th Birthday Celebration Tour (9/19)

— 75th Birthday Celebration Tour (9/19) Morgan Heritage (9/21)

(9/21) Benny The Butcher (9/24)

(9/24) Da Band — 15-Year Anniversary (10/2)

— 15-Year Anniversary (10/2) Sheila E. — The singing percussion dynamo (10/5)

— The singing percussion dynamo (10/5) Keke Palmer (10/11)

(10/11) Little Brother (10/17)

(10/17) Rata Blanca (10/24)

(10/24) Lloyd Unplugged (10/26)

(10/26) Maître Gims — Davucci Productions presents Congolese-born French rapper and singer (11/2)

— Davucci Productions presents Congolese-born French rapper and singer (11/2) Arthur Hanlon (11/6)

(11/6) Lali (11/7)

(11/7) Vintage Trouble, Kyle Daniel (11/23)

(11/23) CeeLo Green — Holiday Hits Tour (12/19)

— Holiday Hits Tour (12/19) Jody Watley (2/8)

JAMMIN JAVA

227 Maple Ave. E.

Vienna

703-255-1566

www.jamminjava.com

The Fabulous Dialtones (9/13)

(9/13) School of Rock Haymarket — “Classic Metal, Rock & Grohl” (9/14)

— “Classic Metal, Rock & Grohl” (9/14) Big O and Dukes (9/14)

(9/14) Padraig Stevens w/Leo Moran of the Saw Doctors (9/15)

(9/15) Amanda Bocchi & the ASF w/Emily Musolino (9/17)

(9/17) Scott Mulvahill w/Courtney Hartman (9/18)

(9/18) An Evening with Väsen (9/19)

(9/19) Robbie Fulks (9/21)

(9/21) Sky Music Entertainment Presents Artist Showcase — “Emerging Singer/Songwriters…All Ages Original Music” (9/22)

— “Emerging Singer/Songwriters…All Ages Original Music” (9/22) Michigander w/Broke Royals + Luke James Shaffer (9/22)

(9/22) The Way Down Wanderers (9/25)

(9/25) Oh Land w/Arthur Moon — The quirky Danish electronic singer-songwriter (9/26, Miracle Theatre)

— The quirky Danish electronic singer-songwriter (9/26, Miracle Theatre) Jake Clemons — Direct from the Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band Tour (9/26)

— Direct from the Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band Tour (9/26) Cargo and the Heavy Lifters + the Billy Walton Band (9/27)

(9/27) Rocknoceros — Pink! 10th Anniversary Concert (9/28)

— Pink! 10th Anniversary Concert (9/28) Ben Tufts & Friends Presents: As Heard on TV — Some of the DMV’s best and brightest perform the theme songs from your favorite TV shows, yesterday and today (9/28)

— Some of the DMV’s best and brightest perform the theme songs from your favorite TV shows, yesterday and today (9/28) Shenandoah Run (9/29)

(9/29) The Bachelor Boys Band (10/1)

(10/1) Matt Wertz (10/2)

(10/2) Capstan — Aspire presents a concert also featuring Bilmuri + Rarity + Neverkept + Pulses (10/3)

— Aspire presents a concert also featuring Bilmuri + Rarity + Neverkept + Pulses (10/3) Luke Brindley (10/4)

(10/4) The Ocean Blue w/Suburban Living — The “Bring The Kids” Show (10/5)

— The “Bring The Kids” Show (10/5) Irresponsible + Rusty Cage + Braddock Station Garrison (10/5)

(10/5) Nicole Belanus (10/6)

(10/6) That 1 Guy (10/6)

(10/6) An Evening with Richard Shindell (10/9)

(10/9) Rockers Sessions: Put Down Your Weapons feat. Nkula + Nappy Riddem + Mighty Joshua (10/11)

(10/11) JAGMAC – A six-piece Filipino sibling act (10/12)

– A six-piece Filipino sibling act (10/12) The Nighthawks (10/12)

(10/12) Riot Night (10/12)

(10/12) Chely Wright — The lesbian country star (10/13)

— The lesbian country star (10/13) Sarah Reeves (10/14)

(10/14) Peter Case w/Brian Dunne (10/15)

(10/15) The Collection w/Strong Water (10/16)

(10/16) Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward (10/17)

(10/17) Amy Rigby (10/18)

(10/18) Nobody’s Business Band (10/19)

(10/19) Eilen Jewell w/Jordie Lane with Clare Reynolds — Gypsy Record Release Show (10/22)

— Gypsy Record Release Show (10/22) Patrick Park + William Wild (10/24)

(10/24) Amy Speace — Ghost of Charlemagne Tour for up-and-coming folk artist (10/25)

— Ghost of Charlemagne Tour for up-and-coming folk artist (10/25) TreeHouse! w/Artikel Soundsystem + Gabo Fayuca + Vana Liya (10/27)

(10/27) The 9 Songwriters Series (10/30)

(10/30) Trashcan Sinatras (11/1)

(11/1) Joseph Arthur (11/2)

(11/2) Brendan James (11/3)

(11/3) Citizens (11/5)

(11/5) Steven Dayvid McKellar — of Civil Twilight (11/6)

— of Civil Twilight (11/6) Dotan (11/7)

(11/7) Eric Brace, Peter Cooper, Thomm Jutz Trio (11/8)

(11/8) Joan Shelley (11/9)

(11/9) Trakformer’s Roll Out (11/9)

(11/9) DC Rockers (11/10)

(11/10) Lucie Silvas w/Fancy — Nashville-based songstress, with an opening set by the gay pop artist better known as Who Is Fancy (11/10)

— Nashville-based songstress, with an opening set by the gay pop artist better known as Who Is Fancy (11/10) The Bachelor Boys Band (11/11)

(11/11) Cory Branan (11/12)

(11/12) Peter Bradley Adams (11/13)

(11/13) Lucy Wainwright Roche — Rufus’ and Martha’s younger half-sister, a talent to be reckoned with in her own right (11/14)

— Rufus’ and Martha’s younger half-sister, a talent to be reckoned with in her own right (11/14) Allison Morrer (11/15)

(11/15) Tracy Grammer (11/16)

(11/16) This Will Destroy You (11/16, Miracle Theatre)

(11/16, Miracle Theatre) The End: Carter Lou & the Project + Milo in the Doldrums (11/16)

(11/16) Anna Tivel + Maya DeVitry (11/18)

(11/18) Jesca Hoop w/Chloe Foy (11/19)

(11/19) The Low Anthem — The Songs of Oh My God, Charlie Darwin 10 Years On (11/21)

— The Songs of Oh My God, Charlie Darwin 10 Years On (11/21) Joshua Davs (11/22)

(11/22) Willie Nile w/Brad Ray (11/24)

(11/24) Killer Deluxe (11/30)

(11/30) American Crush (12/1)

(12/1) Alice Peacock (12/4)

(12/4) Nick Fradiani — Another American Idol (12/5)

— Another American Idol (12/5) Todd Wright’s 17th Annual Santa Clauster-f@%! Christmas Spectacular (12/22-23)

JIFFY LUBE LIVE

7800 Cellar Door Drive

Bristow, Va.

703-754-6400

www.livenation.com

Meek Mill & Future — The Legendary Tour 2019 with two of today’s better hip-hop artists (9/17)

— The Legendary Tour 2019 with two of today’s better hip-hop artists (9/17) Shinedown — Attention Attention World Tour (9/19)

— Attention Attention World Tour (9/19) Snoop Dogg & Wu Tang Clan — 25th Anniversary of Doggystyle and 36 Chambers (9/27)

— 25th Anniversary of Doggystyle and 36 Chambers (9/27) Brantley Gilbert — Not Like Us Tour, part of WMZQ Fall Fest (10/12)

KENNEDY CENTER

2700 F St. NW

202-467-4600

www.kennedy-center.org

NSO Pops: Maxwell — The multi-Grammy-winning soul star sings his hits with orchestral accompaniment in “A Night at the Symphony” (9/18-21, Concert Hall)

— The multi-Grammy-winning soul star sings his hits with orchestral accompaniment in “A Night at the Symphony” (9/18-21, Concert Hall) Renée Fleming VOICES: Rhiannon Giddens w/Francesco Turisi — MacArthur “Genius” Grantee and Nashville star performs from her latest album there is no Other supported by Italian multi-instrumentalist (9/26, Terrace Theater)

— MacArthur “Genius” Grantee and Nashville star performs from her latest album there is no Other supported by Italian multi-instrumentalist (9/26, Terrace Theater) Robert Glasper w/special guest Yaslin Bey — A Black Radio Production (9/26-29, Studio K)

— A Black Radio Production (9/26-29, Studio K) Renée Fleming VOICES: Gavin Creel — The Tony winner (Hello, Dolly!) and gay pop artist (10/3)

— The Tony winner (Hello, Dolly!) and gay pop artist (10/3) Joe Chambers, M’Boom — Original M’Boom member gathers three percussionists, Ray Mantilla, Warren I. Smith, and Bobby Sanabria, backed by the 16-piece Moving Pictures Orchestra and vocalist Mavis Swan Poole (10/4, Terrace Theater)

— Original M’Boom member gathers three percussionists, Ray Mantilla, Warren I. Smith, and Bobby Sanabria, backed by the 16-piece Moving Pictures Orchestra and vocalist Mavis Swan Poole (10/4, Terrace Theater) Pink Martini w/special guest Meow Meow — Washington Performing Arts presents a concert of the cocktail lounge orchestra bar none with the “crowd-surfing Australian ‘tragi-comedienne’ and chanteuse” (10/13, Concert Hall)

— Washington Performing Arts presents a concert of the cocktail lounge orchestra bar none with the “crowd-surfing Australian ‘tragi-comedienne’ and chanteuse” (10/13, Concert Hall) Pharoahe Monch — Veteran rapper and former Organized Konfusion member celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut album Internal Affairs (10/17, Terrace Theater)

— Veteran rapper and former Organized Konfusion member celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut album Internal Affairs (10/17, Terrace Theater) NSO Pops: Nat King Cole at 100 — Michael Butterman leads the NSO and an all-star band in a centennial toast with vocalists including Patti Austin, Eric Benét, Freddy Cole, Dulé Hill, and BeBe Winans (10/17-19, Concert Hall)

— Michael Butterman leads the NSO and an all-star band in a centennial toast with vocalists including Patti Austin, Eric Benét, Freddy Cole, Dulé Hill, and BeBe Winans (10/17-19, Concert Hall) Pan American Symphony Orchestra — Forever Piazzolla (10/20, Terrace Theater)

— Forever Piazzolla (10/20, Terrace Theater) Dorado Schmitt and the Django Festival Allstars — Featuring Samson Schmitt, Amati Schmitt, Ludovic Beier, Pierre Blanchard (11/1, Terrace Theater)

— Featuring Samson Schmitt, Amati Schmitt, Ludovic Beier, Pierre Blanchard (11/1, Terrace Theater) Jason Moran and the Bandwagon + Ingrid Laubrock, Black Stars — Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the birth of the superlative, chance-taking trio of Moran with bassist Tarus Mateen, and drummer Nasheet Waits (11/9, Family Theater)

— Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the birth of the superlative, chance-taking trio of Moran with bassist Tarus Mateen, and drummer Nasheet Waits (11/9, Family Theater) Lupe Fiasco — Chicago-born Grammy-winning rapper (11/14, Concert Hall)

— Chicago-born Grammy-winning rapper (11/14, Concert Hall) Discovery Artist: The Kojo Odu Roney Experience feat. Antoine Roney (11/16)

(11/16) NPR’s A Jazz Piano Christmas (12/7, Terrace Theater)

(12/7, Terrace Theater) Taylor Mac: Holiday Sauce — One-of-a-kind artist is joined by longtime collaborators and eight-piece band “to reframe the songs you love and the holidays you hate” (12/12, Opera House)

— One-of-a-kind artist is joined by longtime collaborators and eight-piece band “to reframe the songs you love and the holidays you hate” (12/12, Opera House) The HamilTones — Grammy-nominated soul trio that got its name and its start backing Anthony Hamilton (12/13, Terrace Theater)

— Grammy-nominated soul trio that got its name and its start backing Anthony Hamilton (12/13, Terrace Theater) NSO Pops: A Holiday Pops! with Leslie Odom, Jr. — The Tony winner (Hamilton) joins for this annual concert with the Choral Arts Society of Washington (12/13-14, Concert Hall)

— The Tony winner (Hamilton) joins for this annual concert with the Choral Arts Society of Washington (12/13-14, Concert Hall) Art Ensemble of Chicago — 50th Anniversary of radically experimental group founded by newly announced NEA Jazz Master Roscoe Mitchell (12/14, Terrace Theater)

— 50th Anniversary of radically experimental group founded by newly announced NEA Jazz Master Roscoe Mitchell (12/14, Terrace Theater) Keith & Kristyn Getty and Friends — Sing! An Irish Christmas (12/14 Opera House)

— Sing! An Irish Christmas (12/14 Opera House) The Roots — A Christmas- and week-ending concert by the official house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (12/29, Concert Hall)

— A Christmas- and week-ending concert by the official house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (12/29, Concert Hall) A Jazz New Year’s Eve : Branford Marsalis (12/31, Terrace Theater)

(12/31, Terrace Theater) Jazzmeia Horn (1/18, Studio K)

(1/18, Studio K) NSO Pops: Diana Ross – The ultimate Supreme with the ultimate in accompaniment (1/9-11, Concert Hall)

– The ultimate Supreme with the ultimate in accompaniment (1/9-11, Concert Hall) NSO Pops: Megan Hilty and Cheyenne Jackson (2/13-15, Concert Hall)

LINCOLN THEATRE

1215 U St. NW

202-888-0050

www.thelincolndc.com

Tinariwen (9/19)

(9/19) An Evening of Talk & Music: Nick Cave (9/20)

(9/20) The Waterboys (9/22)

(9/22) Adam Ant w/Glam Skanks — Friend or Foe performed in its entirety (9/23)

— Friend or Foe performed in its entirety (9/23) Cat Power w/Arsun — Wanderer Tour from alt-rock favorite (9/25)

— Wanderer Tour from alt-rock favorite (9/25) Nahko and Medicine for the People w/Ayla Nereo (9/29)

(9/29) Zaz — One of the most popular French singers in the world (10/14)

— One of the most popular French singers in the world (10/14) Natasha Bedingfield — The “Unwritten” pop starlet finally returns to write a new chapter (10/14)

— The “Unwritten” pop starlet finally returns to write a new chapter (10/14) Ingrid Michaelson w/Maddie Poppe (10/23)

(10/23) Tegan and Sara — Hey, I’m Just Like You Tour from the Canadian lesbian twin sister duo, with D.C. stop already sold out (10/27)

— Hey, I’m Just Like You Tour from the Canadian lesbian twin sister duo, with D.C. stop already sold out (10/27) Riceboy Sleeps w/Wordless Orchestra — Jónsi of Sigur Rós and composer Alex Sommers perform accompanied by ensemble conducted by Robert Ames (10/28)

— Jónsi of Sigur Rós and composer Alex Sommers perform accompanied by ensemble conducted by Robert Ames (10/28) X Ambassadors w/Bear Hands, LPX — “Renegades” hitmakers with two NYC acts, including the alias of Lizzy Plapinger of MS MR (10/29)

— “Renegades” hitmakers with two NYC acts, including the alias of Lizzy Plapinger of MS MR (10/29) Angel Olsen w/Vagabon (11/1)

(11/1) The New Pornographers w/Lady Lamb — “9:30 Club Show Sold Out! Second Night Added!” (11/6)

— “9:30 Club Show Sold Out! Second Night Added!” (11/6) Kishi Bashi — Quirky, intensely melodic folk-pop (11/8)

— Quirky, intensely melodic folk-pop (11/8) Mandolin Orange w/Sunny War (11/14)

(11/14) Robert Earl Keen w/Shinyribs — Countdown to Christmas (12/6)

— Countdown to Christmas (12/6) Misterwives w/Foreign Air (12/13)

MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

10475 Little Patuxent Parkway

Columbia, Md.

410-715-5550

www.merriweathermusic.com

Tyler, the Creator w/Jaden Smith & GoldLink (9/21)

(9/21) WPOC Sunday in the Country — The lineup features Old Dominion, Michael Ray, Jordan Davis, Lauren Alaina, Dylan Scott, Jimmie Allen, Brandon Lay, and Filmore (9/29)

MILKBOY ARTHOUSE

7416 Baltimore Ave.

College Park, Md.

240-623-1423

www.milkboyarthouse.com

The Early November w/OWEL, Have Mercy (9/13)

(9/13) Quando Rondo w/3Slick x IIRhuando, BGA & $teveO (9/14)

(9/14) Don Broco w/Sleep On It, The Home Team, Selfish Things (9/15)

(9/15) H20 w/Comeback Kid, Abuse of Power, Be Well (9/17)

(9/17) Ugly God w/Drizzle Gwalla, Geez Da Gawd, Tiger Baby (9/20)

(9/20) Injury Reserve w/Slauson Malone, Body Meat (9/24)

(9/24) Abigail Washburn & Wu Fei (9/26)

(9/26) Senses Fail w/Hot Mulligan and Yours Truly (9/27)

(9/27) Vundabar (9/28)

(9/28) Key! (10/3)

(10/3) Witt Lowry w/Xuitcasecity (10/5)

(10/5) Just Friends w/Save Face, the Sonder Bombs, Hotline TNT (10/6)

(10/6) The Expendables w/Higher Education, Can’t Evens (10/9)

(10/9) Mason Ramsey (10/12)

(10/12) Earthgang (10/17)

(10/17) Tom Goss w/Nakia, Liz DeRoche — The Territories Tour from the former D.C. resident and gay troubadour (10/26)

— The Territories Tour from the former D.C. resident and gay troubadour (10/26) Scotty Sire (10/29)

(10/29) Dax — Canadian rapper (10/30)

— Canadian rapper (10/30) Badflower w/Weathers & Dead Poet Society (10/31)

(10/31) Stefon Harris & Blackout (11/8)

(11/8) Pivot Gang (11/13)

(11/13) Monica Bill Barnes (11/21-22)

(11/21-22) IDK (11/29)

(11/29) The Spill Canvas w/the Juliana Theory, Cory Wells (12/12)

MGM NATIONAL HARBOR

7100 Harborview Ave.

Oxon Hill, Md.

301-971-5000

www.mgmnationalharbor.com

Gloria Trevi (9/27)

(9/27) Bill Burr (10/5)

(10/5) Avril Lavigne (10/9)

(10/9) The Isley Brothers and War (10/19)

(10/19) ZZ Top (10/25)

(10/25) Joe Bonamassa (11/9)

(11/9) We Will Rock You — “The Musical by Queen and Ben Elton” (11/12)

— “The Musical by Queen and Ben Elton” (11/12) Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Lukas — The Last Waltz Tour (11/14)

— The Last Waltz Tour (11/14) KEM (11/16)

(11/16) Warrant w/Winger and Firehouse (11/22)

(11/22) Patti Labelle (12/6)

PEARL STREET WAREHOUSE

33 Pearl St. SW

202-380-9620

www.pearlstreetwarehouse.com

A Latin Celebration with Elena & Los Fulanos and Cissa Paz (9/13)

(9/13) Seratones w/Hanorah (9/14)

(9/14) Maggie Koerner w/Jeremie Albino (9/19)

(9/19) The Long Ryders w/Joe Nolan (9/20)

(9/20) Justin Trawick and the Common Good, Ryan Johnson and the Unsung Heroes (9/21)

(9/21) 8 Ball Aitken (9/25)

(9/25) Kitchen Dwellers (9/26)

(9/26) Jonah Tolchin. w/Schreiner (9/27)

(9/27) Phoam — All Good presents this tribute to Phish (9/28)

— All Good presents this tribute to Phish (9/28) Western Centuries w/Dirty Mae (9/29)

(9/29) Dan Bern — Regent Street Album Release (10/3)

— Regent Street Album Release (10/3) The Powell Brothers w/The Walkways (10/4)

(10/4) Austin Plaine (10/5)

(10/5) Marti Jones & Don Dixon (10/6)

(10/6) Jamie McLean Band, The Rock-A-Sonics (10/10)

(10/10) Chopteeth (10/11)

(10/11) The Canvas People (10/15)

(10/15) Waker w/The Ferns (10/17)

(10/17) The Cactus Blossoms w/Esther Rose (10/18)

(10/18) The Mighty Pines w/Alana Springsteen (10/19)

(10/19) Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles (10/20)

(10/20) Marco Benevento — Let It Slide Album Release Show (10/26)

— Let It Slide Album Release Show (10/26) The Main Squeeze w/Caverns (10/30)

(10/30) “Dark Side of The Force” feat. Covered w/Jam (10/31)

(10/31) Billy Price Band, Shirleta Settles, Jose Ramirez — A benefit for The After Dark Fund (11/2)

— A benefit for The After Dark Fund (11/2) Los Straitjackets (11/3)

(11/3) The Merry Kinksters Tour — With Kinky Friedman, Cleve and Sweet Mary Hattersley, Washington Ratso, and Brian Molnar (11/7)

— With Kinky Friedman, Cleve and Sweet Mary Hattersley, Washington Ratso, and Brian Molnar (11/7) Bobby Thompson — New Album Release Celebration (11/8)

— New Album Release Celebration (11/8) Eric Gales w/Schreiner (11/9)

(11/9) Jack Klatt (11/12)

(11/12) Pokey LaFarge w/Jake la Botz (11/14)

(11/14) People’s Blues of Richmond (11/15)

(11/15) Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys (11/16)

(11/16) Lula Wiles (11/17)

(11/17) Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (11/23)

(11/23) “Shiner Honky Tonk Night” feat. Wil Gravatt Band (11/29)

SIXTH & I HISTORIC SYNAGOGUE

600 I St. NW

202-408-3100

www.sixthandi.org

Foy Vance w/Ryan McMullan — Northern Irish singer-songwriter pays homage to his influences on upcoming albums From Muscle Shoals and To Memphis (10/22)

— Northern Irish singer-songwriter pays homage to his influences on upcoming albums From Muscle Shoals and To Memphis (10/22) David Bromberg Big Band plus special guest Bettye LaVette — A godfather of Americana and pioneer of “newgrass” (10/26)

— A godfather of Americana and pioneer of “newgrass” (10/26) J.S. Ondara w/Elise Davis — Nairobi-born singer-songwriter offers a fresh take on the American dream on Tales of America (10/300

— Nairobi-born singer-songwriter offers a fresh take on the American dream on Tales of America (10/300 Joshua Radin & The Weepies w/Lily Kershaw — SiriusXM Coffeehouse Tour (11/6)

— SiriusXM Coffeehouse Tour (11/6) Jordan Rakei — The singing multi-instrumentalist from Down Under (11/9)

— The singing multi-instrumentalist from Down Under (11/9) Amjad Ali Khan — The world’s preeminent sarod player performs with his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash (11/16)

— The world’s preeminent sarod player performs with his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash (11/16) Damien Sneed — Joy to the World holiday program from award-winning pianist and composer (12/7)

— Joy to the World holiday program from award-winning pianist and composer (12/7) Rachael & Vilray w/Akie Bermiss — Lake Street Dive singer-songwriter and singing guitarist team up to evoke Tin Pan Alley (12/12)

SONGBYRD MUSIC HOUSE

2477 18th St. NW

202-450-2917

www.songbyrddc.com

Acid Tongue w/Coco Verde (9/13)

(9/13) Back To Yours, Pinewalls w/Daydrunks (9/13)

(9/13) Swiss Army, Dead Format w/Debt Crisis and Reheated (9/14)

(9/14) LUKR w/Eli Dean (9/15)

(9/15) Marlon Craft w/Cane (9/15)

(9/15) Potty Mouth w/Saffron (9/15)

(9/15) Bat House w/Cirls (9/16)

(9/16) Los Wemblers de Iquitos (9/16)

(9/16) Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster w/Spencer Thomas (9/18)

(9/18) Ritt Momney w/Worn-Tin (9/18)

(9/18) Jerry Paper w/Cigarette (9/19)

(9/19) Laura Carbone w/Bodywash (9/20)

(9/20) The September Showcase ft. Jacob ZL w/Stephn, Kiki D, Quarters of Change and Anexis (9/20)

(9/20) Free Throw w/Chris Farren, Youth Fountain and Macseal (9/21)

(9/21) Jordan Krimstom w/Bug Love and Naomi Alligator (9/21)

(9/21) Tasha w/Christelle Bofale (9/22)

(9/22) Cosmo Sheldrake w/Altopalo (9/23)

(9/23) Mike Adams at His Honest Weight (9/24)

(9/24) Shaolin Jazz (9/24)

(9/24) Gold Connections (9/25)

(9/25) Leslie Stevens w/Annie Stokes (9/26)

(9/26) Neighbor Lady (9/28)

(9/28) Sir Babygirl w/Nyssa, Shunkan — Self-described as “unabashedly bubblegum, unashamedly queer pop for a future free of genre boundary and the gender binary” (9/28)

— Self-described as “unabashedly bubblegum, unashamedly queer pop for a future free of genre boundary and the gender binary” (9/28) Vundabar w/And The Kids, Indigo de Souza (9/28)

(9/28) Hedera (9/29)

(9/29) Landon Cube (9/29)

(9/29) Mulatto (9/29)

(9/29) B Boys w/Clear Channel (10/1)

(10/1) Da Kid Emm (10/3)

(10/3) Victor Internet w/Jeff Draco (10/4)

(10/4) Ian Noe w/Jeremy Ivey (10/5)

(10/5) Tunic (10/6)

(10/6) Girl Band w/Tosser (10/6)

(10/6) The Medium (10/7)

(10/7) Kelsey Waldon (10/8)

(10/8) P-LO w/Guapdad4000 (10/9)

(10/9) Brad Stank (10/10)

(10/10) Bedouine w/Gus Seyffert (10/11)

(10/11) John-Allison “A.W.” Weiss — Was Right All Along 10th Anniversary Tour (10/12)

— Was Right All Along 10th Anniversary Tour (10/12) Tshushimamire (10/12)

(10/12) Dreamgirl (10/13)

(10/13) Taylor McFerrin — The eldest son of the “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” hitmaker (10/15)

— The eldest son of the “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” hitmaker (10/15) Rosie Tucker (10/16)

(10/16) Swoosh God (10/16)

(10/16) Plastic Picnic | Cataldo w/PineWalls (10/17)

(10/17) Doomsquad (10/18)

(10/18) Molly Sarle w/Luray (10/18)

(10/18) Caleborate (10/19)

(10/19) Benee (10/20)

(10/20) Hunny Ten w/Alfred and Sports Coach (10/21)

(10/21) Claud w/Grace Ives (10/24)

(10/24) Ruel w/Destiny Rogers (10/25)

(10/25) Vinnie Caruana (10/26)

(10/26) Domo Wilson w/D’Jon (10/27)

(10/27) Diane Scream w/Djesben (10/28)

(10/28) The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die w/Harmony Woods (10/29)

(10/29) Goodbye Honolulu (10/30)

(10/30) Hovvdy w/Kevin Krauter and Caroline Says (10/30)

(10/30) Mating Ritual w/Toledo (11/1)

(11/1) The Brazen Youth w/Flipturn & Jeff Draco (11/2)

(11/2) The Strike (11/2)

(11/2) Great Grandpa w/Dump Him & Merce Lemon (11/3)

(11/3) AHI (11/7)

(11/7) JJ Wilde (11/8)

(11/8) 4th Ave (11/9)

(11/9) Amy O w/Outer Spaces and Cigarette (11/9)

(11/9) Magic Sword w/Droid Bishop (11/10)

(11/10) An Evening with Mikaela Davis & Southern Star (11/11)

(11/11) Wildermiss (11/11)

(11/11) Lisa Prank w/Talulah Paisley (11/13)

(11/13) Whitmer Thomas (11/14)

(11/14) David Monks (11/15)

(11/15) Ali Barter (11/16)

(11/16) Close Talker (11/16)

(11/16) From Indian Lakes (11/19)

(11/19) The Building w/Heather Woods Broderick (11/22)

(11/22) Beach Bunny w/Another Michael and Nowadays (11/23)

(11/23) PIP Blom (11/24)

(11/24) Role Model w/Chloe Lilac (11/30)

(11/30) Say Sue Me (12/4)

(12/4) Madison McFerrin — Another offspring of the “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” McFerrin (12/5)

— Another offspring of the “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” McFerrin (12/5) Blood Cultures w/Modern Nomad and Mystery Friends (12/6)

(12/6) Oliver Francis (12/7)

(12/7) Leif Vollebekk (12/14)

THE SOUNDRY

10221 Wincopin Circle

Columbia, Md.

443-283-1200

www.thesoundry.com

Justin Jones (9/14)

(9/14) The Young Dubliners (9/15)

(9/15) Kim Richey w/Alexander Peters (9/19)

(9/19) The Chuck Brown Band (9/20)

(9/20) Popa Chubby (9/21)

(9/21) Kat Wright w/The Rad Trads (9/26)

(9/26) Talent & Friends — Benefiting the Power52 Foundation (9/27)

— Benefiting the Power52 Foundation (9/27) The Nighthawks w/Jose Ramirez (9/28)

(9/28) Abstract Abbey Road (10/1)

(10/1) The Greyhounds (10/2)

(10/2) An Evening with Risa Binder & Justin Trawick (10/3)

(10/3) Fred Eaglesmith (10/4)

(10/4) Newmyer Flyer: John Lennon Birthday Tribute Vol. 4 (10/5)

(10/5) An Evening with: Junkyard Saints (10/11)

(10/11) Bonerama (10/12)

(10/12) An Evening with: The Bob Band — Performing the Music of Bob Dylan (10/13)

— Performing the Music of Bob Dylan (10/13) An Evening with: The Ron Holloway Band (10/19)

(10/19) An Evening with: Elizabeth Cook & Will Hoge (10/20)

(10/20) Wylder w/Marielle Kraft (10/25)

(10/25) An Evening with: Billy Price Charm City Rhythm Band (10/26)

(10/26) Town Mountain and Jon Stickley Trio (11/1)

(11/1) Toronzo Cannon and the Chicago Way (11/2)

(11/2) An Evening with: LA Young & the Unusual Suspects (11/8)

(11/8) An Afternoon with: Trout Fishing in America (11/9)

(11/9) An Evening with: The 19th Street Band (11/9)

(11/9) An Evening with: Allison Moorer (11/14)

(11/14) Albert Cummings (11/15)

(11/15) Vanessa Collier w/Jeff Fetterman Band (11/16)

(11/16) Deanna Bogart (11/23)

(11/23) A Charlie Brown Christmas with the Eric Byrd Trio (11/30)

(11/30) An Evening with: Live at the Fillmore (12/26)

THE STATE THEATRE

220 North Washington St.

Falls Church

703-237-0300

www.thestatetheatre.com

Jonny Lang w/Zane Carney (9/18)

(9/18) STS9 — A three-night run of concerts from this instrumental “post-rock dance music” band, kicking off with an acoustic, Axe The Cables show (9/26-28)

— A three-night run of concerts from this instrumental “post-rock dance music” band, kicking off with an acoustic, Axe The Cables show (9/26-28) Demonetized Tour feat. BigJigglyPanda (10/3)

(10/3) Kany Garcia (10/11)

(10/11) ZOSO — “The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience” (10/12)

— “The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience” (10/12) Buddy Guy (10/14)

(10/14) Hollywood Nights — A True Bob Seger Experience (10/18)

— A True Bob Seger Experience (10/18) Mat Kearney (10/23)

(10/23) Eaglemania — “The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute” (11/1)

— “The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute” (11/1) The Nighthawks w/Gabe Stillman (11/29)

(11/29) Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones — A Tribute to Prince (1/4)

STRATHMORE

5301 Tuckerman Lane

North Bethesda

301-581-5100

www.strathmore.org

Lucinda Williams (9/24)

(9/24) Ray Lamontagne (10/15, Music Center)

(10/15, Music Center) Sergio Mendes & Bebel Gilberto (10/16, Music Center)

(10/16, Music Center) Josanne Francis & Chao Tian — Alumni of Strathmore’s Artists in Residence Class of 2018 (10/24, Mansion)

— Alumni of Strathmore’s Artists in Residence Class of 2018 (10/24, Mansion) Chick Corea Trilogy — Presented by Washington Performing Arts (10/30, Music Center)

— Presented by Washington Performing Arts (10/30, Music Center) National Philharmonic: The Music of ABBA (11/2)

(11/2) Chris Thile (11/5, Music Center)

(11/5, Music Center) Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly — Cutting-edge holographic performance brings the dead rock stars back to life supported by a live band and live backup singers (11/13, Music Center)

— Cutting-edge holographic performance brings the dead rock stars back to life supported by a live band and live backup singers (11/13, Music Center) Molly Joyce with No Lands (11/14, Mansion)

(11/14, Mansion) Pardon My French! — A sultry French-music ensemble from New Orleans (11/21, Mansion)

— A sultry French-music ensemble from New Orleans (11/21, Mansion) Béla Fleck & the Flecktones (12/2, Music Center)

(12/2, Music Center) Dave Koz & Friends (12/9)

(12/9) Alice Ward & Joey Antico (12/12, Mansion)

(12/12, Mansion) The Hip Hop Nutcracker w/Guest MC Kurtis Blow (12/17-19, Music Center)

U STREET MUSIC HALL

1115A U St. NW

202-588-1880

www.ustreetmusichall.com

Wovenhand (9/15)

(9/15) Bleached (9/17)

(9/17) Gene Farris w/Rawle Night Long (9/18)

(9/18) Louis Cole w/Thumpasaurus (9/19)

(9/19) Catching Flies, IHF (9/19)

(9/19) Banners (9/20)

(9/20) Octave One (9/20)

(9/20) flor (9/21)

(9/21) Mark Sherry (9/21)

(9/21) Raveena (9/22)

(9/22) James Arthur (9/23)

(9/23) Scarlxrd (9/25)

(9/25) Julian Gray w/Jericho (9/25)

(9/25) Phum Viphurit w/ESTEF (9/30)

(9/30) The Regrettes w/Greer (10/1)

(10/1) Meute (10/2)

(10/2) Hayden James — Between Us Tour (10/3)

— Between Us Tour (10/3) Romare (10/3)

(10/3) Surf Curse (10/5)

(10/5) Michael Bibi (10/5)

(10/5) Max w/Zotto (10/6)

(10/6) Kiana Ledé (10/8)

(10/8) Sam Divine w/Confetti the First, Abbey J (10/9)

(10/9) 070Shake (10/10)

(10/10) Helena Hauff w/Sophia Saze (10/10)

(10/10) Half Moon Run w/Tim Baker (10/11)

(10/11) Pissed Jeans w/Knife Wife (10/12)

(10/12) YehMe2 (10/12)

(10/12) Marika Hackman w/Girl Friday (10/13)

(10/13) Augustana (10/14)

(10/14) slenderbodies w/Hazey Eyes (10/15)

(10/15) Moon Boots (10/16)

(10/16) !!! (Chk Chk Chk) (10/17)

(10/17) Lust for Youth w/Tuff Lover (10/18)

(10/18) Yung Bae (10/19)

(10/19) Sam Fender (10/20)

(10/20) Iya Terra (10/23)

(10/23) Nina Kraviz w/Arthur Kimskii (10/24)

(10/24) Maxo Kream w/Q Da Fool (10/25)

(10/25) Orchard Lounge (10/25)

(10/25) Ruston Kelly w/Donovan Woods — Mr. Kacey Musgraves (10/26)

— Mr. Kacey Musgraves (10/26) The Milk Carton Kids (10/28)

(10/28) Matt Maeson — The Day You Departed Tour (10/30)

— The Day You Departed Tour (10/30) Dan Deacon (10/30)

(10/30) White Reaper w/Nude Party, Wombo (10/31)

(10/31) Kindness (11/1)

(11/1) Futuristic (11/3)

(11/3) Ayokay (11/5)

(11/5) Phantoms w/Sachi (11/6)

(11/6) Blockhead w/Eliot Lipp (11/7)

(11/7) Abhi The Nomad (11/8)

(11/8) Louis The Child w/Sebastian Paul (11/8)

(11/8) Tiffany Young (11/9)

(11/9) Sinéad Harnett (11/11)

(11/11) Black Midi w/Fat Tony (11/13)

(11/13) Last Dinosaurs w/Born Ruffians (11/14)

(11/14) Chastity Belt w/Strange Ranger (11/15)

(11/15) Charlotte Lawrence w/Goody Grace (11/16)

(11/16) Free Skizzy Mars Tour (11/17)

(11/17) White Denim (11/19)

(11/19) Mikal Cronin (11/23)

(11/23) Jaymes Young (11/24)

(11/24) Ezra Collective (12/3)

(12/3) Thurston Moore Group (12/7)

(12/7) Zimmer (12/12) Plaid (12/12)

(12/12) (12/12) Surfaces (12/13)

UNION STAGE

740 Water St. SW

877-987-6487

www.unionstage.com

Aries (9/13)

(9/13) Orville Peck (9/21)

(9/21) Kid Quill (10/6)

(10/6) Elder Island (10/7)

(10/7) tobi lou (10/8)

(10/8) CupcakKe (10/9)

(10/9) Lucky Daye (10/11)

(10/11) Cave In (10/16)

(10/16) In Real Life (10/23)

(10/23) Juke Ross (11/3)

(11/3) Dreamers (11/7)

(11/7) Conor Maynard (11/12)

(11/12) Dave (11/17)

WARNER THEATRE

513 13th St. NW

202-783-4000

www.warnertheatredc.com

Preacher Lawson (9/14)

(9/14) Tesla w/Morano, Bad Marriage (9/18)

(9/18) Charlie Daniels (9/20)

(9/20) REO Speedwagon w/Charlie Farren (9/24)

(9/24) A Night with Janis Joplin Starring Mary Bridget Davis (9/25)

(9/25) Aryana Sayeed — Young Afghan singer-songwriter and TV personality (9/27)

— Young Afghan singer-songwriter and TV personality (9/27) Paulina Rubio — The Mexican superstar (9/29)

— The Mexican superstar (9/29) Deep Purple — BIG100 presents The Long Goodbye Tour (10/2)

— BIG100 presents The Long Goodbye Tour (10/2) Incubus w/Wild Belle — DC101 presents 20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond (10/12-13)

— DC101 presents 20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond (10/12-13) Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and Kayleigh Goldsworthy — No Man’s Land (10/14)

— No Man’s Land (10/14) Killer Queen — Queen tribute band from the U.K. (10/17)

— Queen tribute band from the U.K. (10/17) Tower of Power w/The Chuck Brown Band (10/18)

(10/18) Dennis DeYoung — The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour (10/19)

— The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour (10/19) A Tribute To The Beatles’ White Album — “It was (more than) 50 years ago today…” (10/20)

— “It was (more than) 50 years ago today…” (10/20) Mott the Hoople ’74 — With Ian Hunter, Ariel Bender & Morgan Fisher (10/22)

— With Ian Hunter, Ariel Bender & Morgan Fisher (10/22) Jackie Evancho (10/24)

(10/24) Middleditch & Schwartz (11/2)

(11/2) Franco Escamilla — Tour Payaso 2019 from Mexican music artist (11/3)

— Tour Payaso 2019 from Mexican music artist (11/3) Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne & More — The Lantern Tour II, another Concert for Migrant and Refugee Families (11/5)

— The Lantern Tour II, another Concert for Migrant and Refugee Families (11/5) Todrick Hall – Haus Party Tour (11/9)

– Haus Party Tour (11/9) Old Crow Medicine Show (11/13)

(11/13) Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons (11/14-15)

(11/14-15) Chaka Khan — The funky R&B diva is back and ready to dance (11/16)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

301-600-2828

www.weinbergcenter.org

2019 MD Folk Festival: Livingston Taylor — The best local folk musicians (9/28)

— The best local folk musicians (9/28) The Wailers — Performing the 40th Anniversary of Survival plus a second set of classics (9/29)

— Performing the 40th Anniversary of Survival plus a second set of classics (9/29) The Four Bitchin’ Babes — Performing the mood-swinging musical revue Hormonal Imbalance v 2.5 (10/4)

— Performing the mood-swinging musical revue Hormonal Imbalance v 2.5 (10/4) The Steel Wheels — Virginia-based acoustic roots music collective (10/5)

— Virginia-based acoustic roots music collective (10/5) Roanoke — “Swirling guitars and harmonica, plucky mandolin, and driving percussion” (10/10) An Evening with Kathy Mattea (10/19)

— “Swirling guitars and harmonica, plucky mandolin, and driving percussion” (10/10) (10/19) The Doo Wop Project — Authentic sound and vocal excellence recreating and reimagining some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history (10/25)

— Authentic sound and vocal excellence recreating and reimagining some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history (10/25) Steep Canyon Rangers (11/1)

(11/1) Kittel & Co. — A contemporary string trio (11/7)

— A contemporary string trio (11/7) Ronnie Milsap — Country Music Hall of Famer (11/16)

— Country Music Hall of Famer (11/16) Nobuntu — All-female a cappella quintet (11/17)

— All-female a cappella quintet (11/17) Mandolin Orange — “A slow-burning, steadily rising folk duo” per NPR (11/24)

— “A slow-burning, steadily rising folk duo” per NPR (11/24) A John Denver Christmas w/Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon — Celebrate the holidays with a Rocky Mountain Christmas and Denver’s hits as well as his interpretations of holiday classics performed by Collins and co. (12/6)

— Celebrate the holidays with a Rocky Mountain Christmas and Denver’s hits as well as his interpretations of holiday classics performed by Collins and co. (12/6) Deanna Bogart — Boogie-woogie, contemporary blues, country, and jazz, a blend Bogart calls “blusion” (12/28)

— Boogie-woogie, contemporary blues, country, and jazz, a blend Bogart calls “blusion” (12/28) 1964 The Tribute — “The Best Beatles Tribute on Earth” per Rolling Stone (1/10)

