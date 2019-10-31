Editor’s Picks: Superfine! Art Fair, Carmen & Lola, Cabaret Macabre, and more!

SUPERFINE! ART FAIR

Alex Mitow and his partner James Miille have cultivated a devoted following since starting the first Superfine! Art Fair in Miami in 2015. The couple is now readying the fair’s return to Union Market next weekend, bringing together 85 independent artists and galleries under one roof. The second D.C. edition debuts a large-scale experiential art installation, Superfine! X, while significantly expanding in size from last year’s offering of over 2,000 works of art for sale — notably, with price tag included. The fair is “highly curated,” thanks to a dedicated 10-person team that works to ensure a good representation of female, minority, and LGBTQ artists that goes well beyond what’s on offer at other established art shows. The event includes a full slate of programming ranging from film screenings to panel discussions to music and DJ performances. Thursday, Oct. 31, from noon to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 3, from noon to 8 p.m. Dock 5, 1309 5th St. NE. Tickets are $12 to $15 per day, with multi-day passes available starting at $25. Call 800-680-9095 or visit www.superfine.world.

DEATH IN VENICE

Selected as the “No. 14 Best Arthouse Film of All Time” in The Guardian‘s ranking from 2010, this 1971 adaptation of Thomas Mann’s novella of homosexual desire was overseen by renowned — and gay — Italian filmmaker Luchino Visconti. Dirk Bogarde stars as a celebrated composer who travels to Venice and becomes, per The Guardian, “overtaken by an unrequited passion for an unattainable boy,” played by Björn Andrésen. Death in Venice is the next offering in the Capital Classics series at Landmark’s West End Cinema. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at at 1:30, 4:30, and 7:30 p.m. 2301 M St. NW. Happy hour from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 each. Call 202-534-1907 or visit www.landmarktheatres.com.

CARMEN & LOLA

From Spain comes a modern-day, same-sex take on Romeo and Juliet, focused on two star-crossed teens from Madrid’s marginalized Roma community. Arantxa Echevarría won Best New Director at this year’s Goya Awards, Spain’s version of the Oscars, for her powerful debut starring Rosy Rodríguez as the daughter of street vendors preparing for her upcoming wedding — until she meets a rebellious graffiti artist played by Zaira Romero. The AFI Silver Theatre offers a special screening presented in collaboration with Spain Arts & Culture. In Spanish with English subtitles. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 7:15 p.m. 8633 Colesville Road, Silver Spring. Tickets are $11 to $13 per screening. Call 301-495-6720 or visit www.afi.com/Silver.

CABARET MACABRE

The multi Helen Hayes Award-winning devised theater ensemble Happenstance offers another run of its popular annual show that the company’s co-founder Sabrina Mandell once described to Metro Weekly as “a series of dark comic vignettes inspired by the works of Edward Gorey.” The premise and most of the content of each year’s Cabaret Macabre is different, though there’s always an overture, a closing “danse macabre,” “absurd” scenarios featuring an actor mannequin — and a “dangerous croquet battle.” Mandell stars alongside Happenstance’s co-founder Mark Jaster, Gwen Grastorf, Sarah Olmsted Thomas, Alex Vernon, and special guest artist Ellen Cherry. Remaining performances are Thursday, Oct. 31, and Friday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at 3 and 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m. Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 West Preston St. Baltimore. Tickets are $15 to $25. Call 410-752-8558 or visit www.theatreproject.org.

THE DC BIG FLEA & ANTIQUES MARKET

The Dulles Expo Center once again plays host to what is billed as the Mid-Atlantic’s largest indoor antique and collectibles flea market, with booths offering unique, quality antiques for home and office. This is not the flea market of yore, according to promoters, but one where you can find sophisticated, sleek, and sturdy furniture and designs, from fine antiques to vintage clothing and handbags to mid-century modern artworks. Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, Va. Admission is $10 for both days. Call 757-430-4735 or visit www.thebigfleamarket.com.

MARYLAND LYRIC OPERA INSTITUTE FALL CONCERT

Rising young talents from the MDLO Institute will perform excerpts from six classic operas in three different languages in a showcase supported by the full 50-member MDLO Orchestra on stage. Music Director Louis Salemno will conduct sopranos Alexandra Razskazoff and Sarah Joyce Cooper, mezzo-soprano Olga Syniakova, tenors Joseph Michael Brent, Yi Li, and Mauricio Miranda, baritone Christian Bowers, and bass Michael Pitocchi. The evening’s program includes Beethoven’s Fidelio, Gounod’s Faust, Verdi’s Falstaff, Donizetti’s Don Pasquale, Bizet’s Carmen, and Strauss’s Der Rosenkavlier. Friday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m. Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda, Md. Tickets are $10 to $75. Call 301-581-5100 or visit www.strathmore.org.

REBIRTH BRASS BAND

Formed in 1983, this New Orleans band has evolved from playing the streets of the French Quarter to festivals and stages all over the world, in the process leading a revival in the Crescent City’s brass band tradition. The band returns to The Hamilton, which will set up a dance floor in front of the stage so patrons can get down and into the groove. Friday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 2, at 8 and 10:30 p.m. The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW. Tickets are $35 to $45. Call 202-787-1000 or visit www.thehamiltondc.com.

PUNK THE CAPITAL: BUILDING A SOUND MOVEMENT

Some of the earliest punk shows in D.C. are seen via Super-8 footage in a new documentary examining the period when punk rock exploded the city — roughly 1976 to 1983. The AFI Silver Theatre offers special screenings next weekend of Punk The Capital, featuring performances by Bad Brains, Minor Threat, the Slickee Boys, and Black Market Baby, and with interviews of key punk leaders, including Ian and Alec MacKaye, Henry Rollins, and Cynthia Connolly. The movement is a model for DIY culture around the world, according to filmmakers Paul Bishow, James June Schneider, and Sam Lavine, who will be on hand for discussions after the last screenings on Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10. Additional programming includes a discussion with several musicians after the first screening on Nov. 9 about the original Madam’s Organ, in honor of the venue’s 40th anniversary. Screenings are Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 and 10 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, at 6 and 8:30 p.m., and Monday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. 8633 Colesville Road, Silver Spring. Tickets are $11 to $13 per screening. Call 301-495-6720 or visit www.afi.com/Silver.

A CHORUS LINE

Touted as “the best musical ever,” this meta-musical was also one of the first to explicitly address gay issues and feature gay characters, most famously Paul, who movingly relates his personal story of inadvertently coming out to his parents when they see him perform in drag. Jeff Gorti takes on the role in a new production at Signature Theatre that comes a half-century after the show debuted on Broadway and subsequently went on to win a Pulitzer Prize and nine Tony Awards. Matthew Gardiner directs a large, 26-member cast and oversees a crew including Denis Jones, who has developed new choreography that nods to the original by Michael Bennett and Bob Avian. “One (Singular Sensation),” “What I Did for Love,” and “Dance: Ten, Looks: Three” (aka “Tits and Ass”) are three standout standards from the show, which was conceived by Bennett and developed by a team led by composer Marvin Hamlisch, lyricist Edward Kleban, and book writers James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante. In previews. Runs to Jan. 5. MAX Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. Call 703-820-9771 or visit www.sigtheatre.org.

FUEGO FLAMENCO XV: FLAMENCO APARICIO DANCE COMPANY

Rafael Peral and Maria Adame, two of Spain’s most distinguished flamenco artists, will perform in the second week of this two-week festival, now in its 15th year. GALA Theatre’s festival launches next weekend with a reimagining of Entresueño from Edwin Aparicio, the festival’s co-founder and director. Aparicio’s namesake company will perform the work, which explores the frontier of consciousness where memories blur and mix with imagination, and reality gives way to dreams, as revised by the gay choreographer and Aleksey Kulikov, his longtime collaborator and also his husband. Thursday, Nov. 7, through Saturday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. Tivoli Square, 3333 14th St. NW. Tickets are $30 to $55. Call 202-234-7174 or visit www.galatheatre.org.

EMPORIYUM

Union Market is a haven for foodies year-round, but one weekend every November it becomes a veritable foodie’s paradise. In addition to the regular merchants and food stalls inside the Market proper, over 100 artisans, producers, chefs and restaurants from around the Mid-Atlantic and beyond set up booths behind the market to sample and peddle their latest wares and fares. It’s a good assortment of tasty edibles and thoughtful gifts, for friends and family — and yourself. Top vendors participating this year include Spoken English, Sfogliatella, Swizzler, the Fermented Pig, Brewer’s Crackers, Zesty Z Spreads & Condiments, The Dough Jar, Modern Bar Cart, South Mountain Creamery, Fraktured Sauce, Ella May Candy and Confections, Petitpot, Don Ciccio & Figli liquors, Laoban Dumplings, the Neighborgoods, and Capitol Cider House. The Emporiyum launches with a Preview Party and Cocktail Battle among D.C. bartenders, presented by Happied, on Friday, Nov. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dock5 at Union Market, 1309 5th St. NE. General admission is $15 to $25, while VIP is $40 offering early access plus special bites and sips, and a gift bag; the Friday Preview Party is $50 plus fees, or $80 with an All Access Weekend Pass. Visit www.theemporiyum.com.