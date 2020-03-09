One Million Moms calls for boycott of Marvel’s “The Eternals” for showing same-sex kiss

The conservative activist organization One Million Moms is asking families with children to refuse to see the Marvel Studios film The Eternals over a scene showing a same-sex kiss.

The film, which is set to air in theaters on Nov. 6 and will be distributed by Walt Disney Studios, reportedly features a same-sex kiss between gay superhero Phastos and his husband, who are raising a child together.

Citing a Christian News article quoting an interview that actor Haaz Sleiman — who plays Phastos’ husband — gave to Logo’s NewNowNext, One Million Moms (1MM) has held up the kiss as yet another example of the entertainment industry trying “to indoctrinate families with the LGBTQ agenda.”

In response, One Million Moms has begun circulating a petition — which has amassed more than 14,000 signatures — asking families to boycott the film or refuse to allow their children to see it.

“1MM wants parents to be forewarned so they are not caught off guard with this upcoming Marvel film. This would surprise most conservative families since it would be unexpected so 1MM needs your help in getting the word out to as many people as possible,” the organization says.

“Marvel has decided to be politically correct instead of providing family friendly programming. Marvel should stick to entertaining, not pushing an agenda,” the petition reads. “Please share this with your friends and family to make sure they are aware of the gay superhero character in The Eternals and not blindsided by it. As moms, we all want to know when Marvel is attempting to desensitize our family by normalizing the LGBTQ lifestyle.”

One Million Moms, an offshoot of the American Family Association, has become best known for its campaigns attempting to boycott or censor films, television shows, or commercials that show LGBTQ content, as well as companies that show support for the LGBTQ community.

For instance, the group has previously complained about a lesbian kiss briefly featured at the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a depiction of a family headed by a same-sex couple in Toy Story 4. and a Chobani yogurt commercial featuring a lesbian couple.

One Million Moms also circulated petitions objecting to the airing of a commercial for the wedding planning business Zola that depicted a lesbian wedding, and calling on the Hallmark Channel to refrain from showing any LGBTQ content, either in commercials or in its Christmas-themed films. Those petitions are believed to have influenced the Hallmark Channel’s decision to yank the ad from the airwaves. The Hallmark Channel later reversed course, but Zola decided to pull its advertising to protest the decision.

One Million Moms has also focused on non-LGBTQ-related issues or content, including objecting to profanity in a recent Burger King commercial; calling for the cancellation of the TV series Lucifer, where the Devil is one of the main characters; and being outraged at a Hotels.com commercial featuring a joke in which two mothers attribute their current unhappiness being saddled with children to their failure to use condoms.

