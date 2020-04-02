Spotlight: Synetic Theater’s Wordless Streams

Virginia’s Synetic Theater presents a streaming series in lieu of its regular season, with taped performances of two past staged productions available concurrently.

In addition to a signature wordless take on the Brothers Grimm fairytale Hansel & Gretel from 2017, the company presents an encore of last year’s Richard III.

Another entry in the company’s “Wordless Shakespeare” series, the work delivers the Bard through dance, mime, soundscape, and music, with barely a spoken word.

See a Synetic Shakespeare and you will experience an entirely new way of feeling and thinking about his plays. In turning their interpretative eye to Richard III, the story of the power-hungry royal who slaughters his way to the top, the company outdoes itself with a production that is as cleverly literal as it is imaginative. And in typical Synetic fashion, director Paata Tsikurishvili kicks it to another, out-of-the-box level.

Both streaming shows are offered through April 12. Tickets are available at pay-what-you-can rates from $5 to $50 per stream. Visit www.synetictheater.org.

Related: Review: Synetic’s dark, exciting, and brazenly inventive ‘Richard III’

Kate Wingfield contributed to this Spotlight.