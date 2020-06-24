After Edgar finishes the ride, he asks Richard to get out of his car, adding “please.”
“Get out of your car? How about a ‘please,’ boy,” Richard responds, emphasizing “boy.”
After they argue about the trip and Edgar tells Richard he’s on camera, Richard follows his homophobia with racism by mocking Edgar saying he “got video” of him.
“You got video? You got video? You ever take English class?” he says, before asking Edgar, “Where are you from, boy?” He again emphasizes “boy.”
After Edgar says he is “from here,” Richard responds, “No you’re not, you’re a fucking wetback,” before finally getting out of the car.
Lyft told TMZ that the passenger’s actions were “despicable” and he has been banned from the platform. It also said it was working with the driver to make sure he is okay.
“The behavior shown by the rider in this video is despicable and has no place on the Lyft platform,” the company said. “Lyft is committed to maintaining an inclusive and welcoming community, and discrimination is not tolerated.”
Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
