Winnipeg transgender woman says she was attacked in a mall’s public restroom

A Canadian transgender woman claims she was violently attacked by two women in a public restroom in a Winnipeg shopping center, causing injury to her wrist.

Lara Rae, 56, says she was at the downtown Portage Place Shopping Centre last Monday to get medication and went inside the restroom near the food court to wash her hands and put on lipstick. But when she tried to leave, two women blocked the entrance and began screaming at her.

“They were both highly intoxicated, and one of them started screaming and abusing and misgendering me,” Rae, a comedienne and writer who co-founded the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, told CBC News.

Rae said she had previously been confronted in the same bathroom, and tried to show one of the women her ID to show she’s a woman. But the woman was unmoved, and “karate chopped” Rae’s wrist, spraining her wrist. She currently is wearing a supportive sleeve and has taken time off work to try to heal.

Then the women called for a male acquaintance of theirs to come over and “beat up” Rae.

“He gets in my face, and you know, tries to intimidate me and stare me down,” Rae said. “For whatever reason, I kind of see a change in his eyes and he cuts his losses and he just turns and leaves.”

Mall security showed up to the restroom, but the woman who had assaulted Rae kept screaming at her.

“I just to stand there and listen to her continue to scream and not one of them thought, ‘Maybe you should shut up and stop misgendering this woman and further traumatizing her,’ because it doesn’t even enter their heads,” Rae said. “We are just treated like garbage, my community. I’m sick of it.”

The women and the man eventually left the mall, while police stayed to speak with Rae.

A Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson told CBC News that the investigation remains ongoing, and that no arrests have been made yet.

Portage Place management said in a statement that they sent video footage of the suspects to identify them, but there is no security footage from inside the restroom. The mall said that security officers didn’t detain the women or their male companion because they didn’t see the incident themselves.

Dave Stone, the mall’s general manager, has met with Rae and apologized for the attack, promising to take steps to better protect LGBTQ shoppers, including installing signs detailing its restroom policies and sensitivity training for security officers and employees, according to a statement from mall management.

Following the incident, supporters of Rae held a protest in front of the mall. Rae is grateful for their support, but believes more could be done to foster a more supportive environment for transgender people — including teaching about the need for respect for transgender people in schools.

“I want to see an education system that allows people to understand that sexual minorities are just regular people — just like everybody else,” she said. “The idea that a child can’t hear about transgender people is so offensive, obnoxious and dangerous to our community that I demand that everybody stand up and reject it immediately, because the suffering cannot continue.”

Read more:

Conversion therapy increases risk of suicide for gay, bisexual adults

Californa Farmers’ Market Association head rants at gay baker who gave away rainbow flags

Transgender woman’s family says prison video footage shows her death was preventable