Gay Trump supporter arrested after defacing Black Lives Matter mural

A gay Trump supporter has been charged with two counts of criminal mischief after twice defacing a Black Lives Matter mural in New York City.

Marky Hutt, founder of Facebook group LGBTrump Gays for Trump, was arrested on Saturday and Sunday after trying to cover the mural with paint, NBC News reports.

The mural, painted in the wake of nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd, runs along Fifth Avenue directly in front of Trump Tower.

Hutt, 33, tweeted a video of him covering part of the mural in white paint on July 26. a day after covering part of the mural in red paint on July 25.

In the video, Hutt ignores multiple requests from a police officer to step away from the mural. He is then removed by several officers, handcuffed, and led away.

“Saturday, I splashed red. Sunday, I splashed white. & on Monday….,” he wrote.

He added that Mayor Bill de Blasio has allegedly “ruined NYC” and is “killing the NYPD” — the same police department that was twice forced to waste time and resources putting an end to Hutt’s antics.

Hutt was arrested both times while defacing the mural, and both times was charged with criminal mischief, NYPD spokesperson Sgt. Mary Frances O’Donnell said.

The LGBTrump Facebook page touts itself as a “group of proud, patriotic Trump supporters,” with Hutt claiming to be “ashamed & embarrassed that I once defended & enabled the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Hutt, who it should be noted was arrested after defacing a mural intended to show support for Black Americans, decried the LGBTQ community as “a group that once demanded equality, tolerance, & acceptance, yet they REFUSE to show that same respect for others that may hold different political views or beliefs, & god forbid you wear a red hat!”

Mayor de Blasio was subsequently criticized after waiting more than a week to have Hutt’s paint cleared from the Fifth Avenue mural.

His office had blamed inclement weather at the end of last week for the delay, the New York Post reports.

Asked why the Department of Transportation didn’t clean the paint earlier in the week, a spokesperson said, “They were doing some similar work out in Queens on Thursday.”

