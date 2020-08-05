Gay Trump supporter arrested after defacing Black Lives Matter mural

Hutt was arrested both times while defacing the mural, and both times was charged with criminal mischief, NYPD spokesperson Sgt. Mary Frances O’Donnell said.
The LGBTrump Facebook page touts itself as a “group of proud, patriotic Trump supporters,” with Hutt claiming to be “ashamed & embarrassed that I once defended & enabled the LGBTQIA+ community.”
Hutt, who it should be noted was arrested after defacing a mural intended to show support for Black Americans, decried the LGBTQ community as “a group that once demanded equality, tolerance, & acceptance, yet they REFUSE to show that same respect for others that may hold different political views or beliefs, & god forbid you wear a red hat!”
Mayor de Blasio was subsequently criticized after waiting more than a week to have Hutt’s paint cleared from the Fifth Avenue mural.
His office had blamed inclement weather at the end of last week for the delay, the New York Post reports.
Asked why the Department of Transportation didn’t clean the paint earlier in the week, a spokesperson said, “They were doing some similar work out in Queens on Thursday.”
Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's online editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
