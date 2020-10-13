NFL releases National Coming Out Day PSA

- News
- Arts
- Life
- Shopping
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Social
- Magazine
- Support
In honor of National Coming Out Day, the National Football League (NFL) released a video celebrating former LGBTQ+ players and encouraging those still in the closet to come out.
The heartwarming clip features former out gay and bisexual athletes Wade Davis, R.K. Russell, Jeff Rohrer, and Ryan O’Callaghan encouraging current athletes to live freely and speak their truth. They collectively announce: “To all current players who are thinking of coming out, when you are ready, so are we.”
The clip also includes notable current NFL players such as Rob Gronkowski, DeAndre Hopkins, and Calais Campbell coming together in a display of allyship, declaring, “It takes all of us, and you deserve to be all you.”
Former Patriots offensive lineman O’Callaghan told WBZ-TV last year, “I try to make sure I tell people how good it feels when you can finally be yourself, and that weight that’s off your shoulders.” He hid his sexuality from his teammates throughout his entire career.
Executive Vice President Troy Vincent declared in an op-ed published to the NFL website that the time for an openly out active player is now, and reflected on his own time as a former NFL athlete.
Vincent expressed his regret that “while I’m sure I’ve played with LGBTQ+ players — highly skilled, athletic and effective at their jobs — they did not come out” and affirmed “they were my teammates and part of the larger NFL family.”
The NFL released the PSA to YouTube on Saturday and it has since garnered almost 50,000 views. It also aired Sunday across early game broadcasts on Fox under the NFL’s “It Takes All Of Us” campaign.
In addition, the NFL has also launched a website featuring projects in partnership with GLAAD, the Trevor Project, and more LGBTQ+ oriented content planned for the rest of October, which is LGBTQ+ History Month.
Read more:
Virginia transgender man forced to identify as “female” on paperwork to donate blood
Federal appeals court rules gay couple’s son, born abroad via surrogacy, is a U.S. citizen
Gay DC man goes viral after convincing Republican grandmother to vote for Joe Biden
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!