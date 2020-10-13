Metro Weekly
Home / News + Politics / Nation / Woman goes viral for angrily asserting “Love is love, bitch! Gay pride!”

Woman goes viral for angrily asserting “Love is love, bitch! Gay pride!”

Mystery star is an angry white woman we can all support

By on October 13, 2020

Photo: ashleyann1510 / TikTok

An angry white woman perfectly summed up the national mood of political discontent and frustration in a viral TikTok earlier this month.

As user Ashleyann1510 filmed, the women emphatically declared from her doorstep that “black lives do f**king matter.”

She spoke for the majority of progressive voters in American by insisting, “Science is real, love is love, bitch! Gay pride.”

And she concluded perfectly by screaming “Women’s rights is human rights. And the virus is not a hoax. Coronavirus!”

The video has been viewed more than 2 million times and shared across the internet and is fittingly tagged as an #election2020mood.

The woman’s identity may remain a mystery, but her words clearly speak to a great deal of the TikTok’s users.

