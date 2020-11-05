Savor Recipe: Scallion Oil Noodles (Cong You Ban Mian)

Shanghai scallion noodles are one of my go-to dishes when I’m looking for a flavor-packed meal to serve a crowd.

It isn’t fussy, it’s great any time of the day, and if you leave out the pork, it’s vegetarian-friendly.

The dish requires a lot of julienned scallions and that work goes much more quickly with a scallion shredder you can get on Amazon for about $9. Trust me, it’s worth it.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup vegetable or grapeseed oil

10 ounces scallions (4-5 bunches)

3 Tbsp dark soy sauce

3 Tbsp light soy sauce

5 tsp sugar

1 lb Chinese white noodles (cooked until al dente)

1 lb ground pork (+ 3 Tbsp)

METHOD

1. The ground pork in this dish is optional. If you are using it, brown it in 3 tablespoons of oil over medium high heat. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Remove and discard the ends from all of the scallions. Cut the scallions about in half to separate the white and green parts.

3. Cut off the top 1 inch of the green parts and reserve. Julienne the remainder.

4. Slice the green parts you reserved into 1/8 inch pieces. You should have three piles.

5. Add oil to a large, deep skillet or wok. Add julienned white parts to the oil and heat over medium for 5 min. When the oil is bubbling, add julienned green parts and stir to combine. Cook, stirring occasionally for 25-30 min. Fry gently and slowly until scallions are crispy and golden brown. Remove and drain on paper towels. Reserve the oil.

6. Cook and drain your favorite noodles according to package instructions. I prefer rice noodles for this dish.

7. Add soy sauces and sugar into the hot oil. Stir for 2 min over low heat until sugar is dissolved. Mixture will bubble.

8. If using the pork, add the browned meat now and stir to combine. Add pepper flakes if desired.

9. Add drained noodles and stir until the noodles are completely coated. Top with sliced scallions and serve.

Questions? Text to Craig at 202-217-0996 or email Savor@metroweekly.com.