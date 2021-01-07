Gay boat cruise capsizes of the coast of Puerto Vallarta

In a typically bizarre end to a bizarre year, and a particularly ironic twist of fate, a group of gay New Year’s Eve party-goers on a cruise boat in Mexico — who were flouting COVID-19 protocols recommending social distancing — saw their revelry come to a screeching halt as the ship they were on sank off the coast of Puerto Vallarta.

The ship that sank was part of the PV Delice Party Cruise, a gay-oriented cruise package that offers an open bar, live DJ, and gogo boys, as well as a clothing-optional private beach party, to travelers. Admission reportedly ran from $120 to $150.

According to the local police, the boat had 60 passengers aboard and was headed for land when it started sinking, according to Newsweek.

“I think the crew just didn’t know how to maneuver the catamaran very well, the sea was not very rough nor was it too windy,” Emilio Blanco, a Chicago resident and Puerto Vallarta party-goer, told Out and About PV, a local gay entertainment publication.”I saw at least 10 small boats coming to help. I jumped in a private boat whose owners were graceful enough to send their captain to help out. It was quite a scary situation!”

By January 1, video footage spread around Twitter of the sinking vessel and rescued passengers, who became the brunt of jokes and memes, like those on user Justin Randall’s twitter page.

Daddies picking up twinks on the sinking Puerto Vallarta cruise pic.twitter.com/yO0bvu4b8a — Justin Randall (@imjustinrandall) January 2, 2021

Many social media users condemned the cruise’s (mostly American) passengers for disobeying state guidelines and traveling internationally, endangering locals in the coastal town, in spite of Mexican hospitals already being close to full capacity with current COVID-19 patients.

Local health personnel have previously urged against gatherings of more than eight people, and have advised bars to close by 7 p.m.

A gay therapists thoughts on gays vacationing in Puerto Vallarta / the lack of concern for other people pic.twitter.com/7pBB0b6xZm — mmm_poppy (@mmm_poppy_seeds) December 31, 2020

All the Puerto Vallarta gays turning on each other for tagging each of the housemates on Instagram and getting them all cancelled pic.twitter.com/IOsMTSwOvm — Greg Bennett (@GreggyBennett) December 31, 2020

But the PV Delice Party Cruise was not the only party deemed a potential “super-spreader” event by critics. Gay circuit party planner Jeffrey Sanker had also planned to hold a New Year’s Eve weekend party in Puerto Vallarta. But when locals found out about his plans, they protested and demanded that the local government take action to stop the party, according to NBC Palm Springs.

But instead of canceling the event, Sanker moved it to an “undisclosed” location in nearby Nuevo Vallarta, which has fewer COVID-19 restrictions. In a text to ticket holders, Sanker’s company, White Party Entertainment Inc., told attendees to keep the location secret and not to share details with others. They also urged them not to take any photos or videos of the event in order to avoid a backlash — which happened nonetheless once details were published in local media.

Social media users took to Twitter, referring to Sanker and his fellow Puerto Vallarta party goers as “COVIDIOTS” undeserving of media attention.

Me sitting at home on my switch after hearing that the Covidiot super spreader gays had their party crashed: #COVIDIOTS #PuertoVallarta pic.twitter.com/Y23Jety9Rh — TRUMP LOST LMAO!!!! (@pinkbarb2020) January 2, 2021

Read more:

California woman threatens to bomb D.C. Catholic school for publishing same-sex wedding announcements

Oklahoma gay club vandalized twice by someone using food as a weapon

Gay Republican claims fiancé was fired due to picture from Mar-a-Lago New Year’s party