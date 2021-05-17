SNL mocks Liz Cheney for opposing lesbian sister’s same-sex marriage

Saturday Night Live tackled Rep. Liz Cheney being ousted from her Republican leadership post by calling out her opposition to same-sex marriage — even though her own sister is lesbian and married.

The Wyoming Republican lost her position as party conference chair last week, after fellow GOP lawmakers replaced her with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) as punishment for Cheney speaking out against Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and the subsequent attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Kate McKinnon appeared as Cheney during SNL‘s Weekend Update segment, and joked to host Colin Jost that after being “kicked out of the Republican Party” she “fell down to hell like Lil Nas X, crashed with the devil and bounced back onto MSNBC.”

“Colin, the Republican Party is changing. I don’t know what happened,” she continued. “I don’t know what I did wrong. Look at me, I am everything a conservative woman is supposed to be: blonde, mean….”

“And?” Jost asked.

“I was done,” McKinnon replied.

McKinnon as Cheney then listed all the “brave” Republicans who were ready to speak out against Trumpism and “start a movement,” including her father Dick Cheney, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Ann Romney, “her horses,” George Conway, and “Nancy Reagan…’s ghost.”

“Colin this is the grand implosion of Trumpism,” she declared. “You don’t even know the size of the tsunami that’s coming. We’re talking me, Omarosa, five white women, maybe six. Have I said me?”

McKinnon’s Cheney then declared that things are “not great,” before reminding viewers that Cheney threw her lesbian sister, Mary, under the bus in pursuit of a seat in Congress.

“Conservatives are leaving me high and dry,” she complained. “And what more can I do for you people? I opposed gay marriage even though my own sister is a lez.”

Cheney then declared that she was trying to save Republicans, calling them “horses who won’t leave a burning barn. You’re going to die. Accept the help.”

McKinnon, who is lesbian, pointed out that Cheney supported Trump in 2020 and only took a stance against him after he started questioning the validity of the election results, in which he lost to President Joe Biden by more than seven million votes.

“Trump lost, to my chagrin,” McKinnon’s Cheney declared, before returning to her marriage stance. “I voted for him. I loved him like a straight sister. But he lost, and he incited a riot, and that’s the truth. And I will do everything in my power to keep him from becoming president again.”

The Cheney family, including former Vice President Dick Cheney, reportedly supported Mary’s marriage to wife Heather Poe, until Liz Cheney was challenged on the matter during a 2013 run for a Senate seat in Wyoming.

She promptly trampled over her sister, telling Fox News that she didn’t support same-sex marriage and saying, “I love Mary very much, I love her family very much. This is just an issue on which we disagree.”

That lead Mary to post on Facebook, “Liz — this isn’t just an issue on which we disagree — you’re just wrong — and on the wrong side of history.”

She added, “Either [you] think all families should be treated equally or you don’t. Liz’s position is to treat my family as second class citizens.”

Liz Cheney remained silent on the matter — and the legality of her sister’s marriage — until she said in 2019 that she considered same-sex marriage to be the “law of the land.”

Read More:

Colton Underwood came out after being blackmailed over visiting a gay spa

Disney star Joshua Bassett comes out as LGBTQ

Alleged neo-Nazi who said gay people should be “purged” told police he’s bisexual