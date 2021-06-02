Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass to host several Pride events throughout June

As the D.C. area emerges from the restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic more than a year ago, Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass (At-Large) has announced he will host a series of virtual and in-person events to mark June as LGBTQ Pride Month.

Beginning in 2019, his first year in office, Glass, the first out LGBTQ person elected to the County Council, had hosted a series of family-friendly, Pride-themed events for those in suburban D.C. who did not wish to venture into the District for Capital Pride, which is typically one of the busiest weekends of the year. Last year, due to the pandemic, events were held virtually, but Glass has vowed to bring back some in-person events to get people into a celebratory mood and offer people a chance to reconnect with friends and neighbors.

The month kicks off with a flag-raising ceremony on Monday, June 7 at 11 a.m. outside the county’s Executive Office Building on Veterans Memorial Plaza, located at 101 Monroe St. in Rockville. Officials including Glass, his fellow Councilmembers, and County Executive Marc Elrich will attend and give remarks as the Progress flag — which has additional stripes to represent the transgender community and communities of color — is flown above the Government Complex Center Terrace.

“For this year’s flag raising we will be flying the Progress flag, which includes stripes to highlight trans individuals and communities of color — for whom much progress remains to be made. There are a wide range of identities within the LGBTQ+ community, and as we have witnessed racial violence across the country, it’s more important than ever to create positive change for all of us, not some of us,” Glass said in a statement. “The LGBTQ+ rights movement has made tremendous strides over the past few decades, but there remains much more work to do. I believe that by bringing us all together, we can continue marching toward progress and healing.”

On Saturday, June 12, Glass will host a puppy Pride parade at Bark Social, a combined dog park and beer garden located in North Bethesda, at 12 p.m. On Wednesday, June 16, at 7 p.m., Glass will host a Zoom conversation on LGBTQ+ housing and homelessness.

On Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m., county residents can mark the celebration of Emancipation Day with a Juneteenth celebration featuring a sneak preview of the new Black Girl Magic Stories television docu-series, which will air on Montgomery Municipal Cable TV later this year. Black Girl Magic Stories highlights the stories, triumphs, and obstacles faced by women from across the African diaspora living in the United States.

The virtual/in-person hybrid event will include live musical performances by Kamila Gem and DJ Franky J, spoken word poetry by Nia Downie, and a question-and-answer panel with the cast of the series, moderated by media executive Sydni Whitfield Flowers. Those attending the in-person event at Sandy Spring Museum, in Sandy Spring, Maryland, will also enjoy a private dessert and rosé reception with the cast.

From June 19-20, Takoma Park will host its “Show Your Pride” weekend festivities, featuring a smaller-scale festival, with special deals from participating businesses and local restaurants, and family-friendly activities. There will be a Drag Queen Storytime event for children (and the young at heart), and residents are encouraged to take photos with the city’s new rainbow crosswalks.

On Saturday, June 26, at 11 a.m., Glass will host the annual MoCo Pride Drag Brunch at Bark Social. That will be followed by a Youth Writers Showcase on Tuesday, June 29, at 9 a.m. The following day, on June 30, at 7 p.m., Glass will host a virtual Zoom discussion with Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to discuss his memoir, I Have Something to Tell You.

