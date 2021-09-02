CW orders ‘Nancy Drew’ spinoff ‘Tom Swift’ about a Black gay billionaire inventor

The CW has ordered a full season of its Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift, about a Black, gay billionaire inventor.

Based on the early 1900s character of the same name created by Edward Stratemayer, the CW’s Tom Swift updates the novels’ titular inventor for the twenty-first century.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Swift will be “thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father.”

“Swift takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him,” The CW’s description states.

“Swift’s missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.”

The character has already appeared in supernatural mystery series Nancy Drew, portrayed by Tian Richards, who will also star in Tom Swift.

Richards previously spoke to TVLine about his new iteration of the Swift character, calling the original “great for his time and what he represented.”

“At the time, that was the face of young boys, All-American kids full of possibilities,” he said. “But in 2021, that can look so different. It can look like someone like me — a Black guy who is chocolate, who is queer, who is all those things that we’re told aren’t the normal or the status quo.”

Richards said that the series would “dive into so many sectors of identity. We’re going to talk about Blackness — and a different kind of Blackness than we’re used to seeing, which is the Black elite, the 1 percent, the billionaires.”

He also said that Tom Swift would explore “a queer boy’s journey into becoming a queer man. Not only self-acceptance, but acceptance as a whole, having the community and people around you.”

The series doesn’t yet have a premiere date, but has been in development since October 2020.

Nancy Drew’s showrunner Melinda Hsu Taylor is on board, as are the series’ creators Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Richards thanked those who had supported his portrayal of the character on Twitter, telling his fans that they “made this happen.”

Personal shoutout to all of the beautiful supporters who RODE and advocated for this moment! From #DrewdsforTomSwift to the daily tweets of support ! YOU guys made this happen and I saw each and every message! So much love! Welcome to the #SwiftSquad 😎👨🏿‍🦱🪐🚀🛸 — Tian Richards (@tianrichards) August 31, 2021

