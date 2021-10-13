The Capital Pride Alliance has announced that its inaugural Colorful Fest, scheduled for Sunday, October 17, is being moved to Dock 5 at Union Market in Northeast D.C.

Organizers said in a news release that the change will allow more space for participants and will have greater access to amenities.

The block party and street fair will feature booths or tables manned by representatives from various businesses, community groups, artisans, and food vendors.

Live entertainment will be provided throughout the day, as well as a pop-up from As You Are Bar, which has been holding virtual and pop-up events geared towards the queer community as its owners look for a permanent brick-and-mortar space.

“As You Are Bar is thrilled to collaborate with the Capital Pride Alliance to bring you Colorful Fest! We’re honored to be a part of this event, bringing inclusivity, celebration, and fun,” Jo McDaniel, the co-owner of As You Are Bar, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see you!”

Grammy Award Winner and DJ Tracy Young will return to D.C. on October 17 to headline the tea dance. The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to make a $5 donation. Proof of vaccination is required for entry.

Funds raised and donated during the Colorful Fest will benefit the Capital Pride Alliance, its GivePride365 Fund and the Washington, D.C. bid to host WorldPride 2025.

The Capital Pride Alliance is also partnering with the Queer and Trans Asian American and Pacific Islander community at the Colorful Fest to showcase the vibrant and diverse AAPI community and culture in the Washington metropolitan area.

Features will include a Chinese Dragon Lion dance, a traditional Korean drumming, bhangra dancers, Thai folk dancers, and performances by South Asian drag superstar KaMani Sutra. Additional performances will be announced on the Colorful Fest website.

“The QTAAPI Committee is excited to partner with Capital Pride Alliance at Colorful Fest 2021,” Abdul Khan, a QTAAPI Committee member, said in a statement.

Khan urged D.C.-area folks to join the celebration “to experience performances from talented community members representing the vast diversity of languages, religions, and traditions of Queer and Trans Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the Washington, D.C. area.”

The Colorful Fest weekend will also include some partner events leading up to Sunday’s festivities. On Friday, October 15, the Latinx History Project will host their 15th DC Latinx Pride Official Dance Party, featuring performances and appearances by RuPaul’s Drag Race alums April Carrión and Kandy Ho, at Bliss Nightclub, at 2122 24th Pl. NE.

On Saturday, October 16, the community is invited to experience Club Pride, in partnership with the All Things Music Festival.

Club Pride will be held on Merriweather Post Pavilion’s 9:32 Stage., featuring special intimate artist performances, DJ sets, and musical guests geared toward the LGBTQ community, throughout the day.

Saturday night will wrap up with “Cake,” a fall Pride party being held at 1317 14th St. NW, in partnership with CO/OP, featuring sets by DJs Chord Bezerra and DJ Twin, with performances by local drag queen Cake.

For more information on the Colorful Fest and its partner events, visit www.capitalpride.org/ColorfulFest.

