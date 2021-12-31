LGBTQ family receives anonymous note attacking them on back of Christmas card

An LGBTQ family in Massachusetts received overwhelming support from their neighbors after an anonymous person sent them a Christmas card with a note attacking their sexual orientation and ranting about their alleged political views.

At first, Melissa Sheehan and her wife Kelly, who live in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, with their two teenage children, didn’t think anything of the card, which they received on Dec. 23. The front side featured a photo of Santa Claus with his face in the snow. But when the Sheehans flipped the card over, they saw the note, from a person who claims to drive by their house on a regular basis.

“Sheehan’s (sic), I drive by regularly and wanted to drop you a note about your signs and flags. I love your “=” [equality] and pride flag but if you are [equal] why do you have to put it in everyone’s face?” the note read. “Seems you want to be special.”

The note continued, attacking them for a sign they had in their yard last year reading “Any Functioning Adult 2020.” The sign has since been removed. But the couple regularly decorates their yard with other signage, including one reading “Collin Sheehan For President,” referring to the couple’s 14-year-old son, a Pride flag, a Black Lives Matter flag, a transgender flag, among others.

“Any functioning adult??? How did that work out for you,” the note-writer continued in their screed. “Record inflation, record illegals crossing, record debt, record low favorability rating for Joe the rapist even with a media that kisses his you fill in the blank. I don’t understand you people you would believe CNN, MSNBC, Rachel Maddow if they told you the sky was red. Just remember… you wanted this.”

The letter was signed “your unequal neighbor,’ but had no name or return address.

Initially, the Sheehans laughed at the anonymous writer’s rant.

“As I’m reading the note, I really wasn’t angered. It was more laughing just out of the closed-mindedness of individuals,” Melissa Sheehan told MassLive.com.

The Sheehans posted photos of the note in some local Facebook groups.

“I wanted to share the beautiful Xmas card we received from an anonymous person in town. What I find crazy though, is this person didn’t sign the card when so much love went into it. You would think they want to take credit,” Kelly Gray-Sheehan wrote, adding a laughing emoji at the end of her post.

See also: Gay couples surprised to learn who was behind anonymous anti-gay harassment

In response, Facebook users sent about 500 comments, which were overwhelmingly positive, wishing the Sheehans well. The family also received letters and Christmas cards from other people in Wilbraham.

“We saw your post yesterday and felt awful that a family in our community felt anything but welcomed and loved. We have always appreciated your humor and inclusiveness. We just wanted you to know there are people and families here that support you,” one of the cards they received read.

Melissa Sheehan said her family was appreciative of the support they’ve received from their neighbors.

One neighbor, Renee Considine, asked if she could post the incident to raise money for The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth. She initially set a goal of $500, and donations surpassed that in less than 24 hours, rising to more than $1,400. Donations are still being accepted if any others wish to contribute.

“This is something hateful that happened to two of the most kindest, helpful people that live in this community,” Considine told MassLive.com. “I thought, ‘What a great way to send a message of love and support this through the Trevor Project,’ because that’s their mission.

“I don’t think the letter is a full representation of our community,” Considine added. “Our community is [an] amazing, wonderful place — supportive and loving and caring, and one that rallies together for any cause.”

Read our other coverage:

Woman posed as a man on Grindr as part of blackmail scheme

South Carolina man challenges “sex offender” status for conviction under anti-sodomy law

LGBTQ advocates raising money to help trans trailblazer Gavin Grimm remain housed