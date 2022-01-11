One of the daughters of anti-LGBTQ U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has come out as bisexual and said she disagrees with her father’s Republican politics.

In a viral video shared to her TikTok, which has since been set to private, Caroline Cruz, 13, discussed life as a senator’s daughter.

“A lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance,” she said. “But I really disagree with most of his views.”

Cruz revealed the benefits that she and her sister — Ted Cruz has two daughters — enjoyed, such as getting “candy and gifts in the mail. We also get to travel sometimes.”

However, she noted the safety issues she faced, with security personnel following her “everywhere.”

“Like if I want to go on a walk through the neighborhood or to my friend’s house or something,” Cruz said, “I have to have like two security guards behind me the entire time.”

Cruz also claimed that her outfit in the family’s latest Christmas card was edited by her father’s media team. Cruz said she wore a crop top, but in the final photo it was a normal knit shirt.

“They literally made my shirt longer,” she said, showing her followers the real crop top in a mirror.

After people identified her as the daughter of Ted Cruz, social media users started screenshotting Caroline Cruz’s profile, which noted her pronouns as “she/her,” as well as “bi.”

When someone asked her about her sexuality, Cruz suggested that her famously anti-LGBTQ father would support her.

“I haven’t told him yet, I’m kinda nervous to tbh,” she said, “but I don’t think he would be mad about it.”

Shortly after her account went viral — amassing more than 17,000 followers and 51,000 likes, according to the British tabloid Daily Mail — Cruz set her profile to private.

Ted Cruz has repeatedly attacked LGBTQ rights and LGBTQ people during his time in Congress. In a speech last year at the conservative political conference CPAC, he ranted about gay men French-kissing and transgender women.

He also attacked the U.S. Army, claiming the “woke media” was trying to turn military members into “pansies” after a recruitment ad featured a female service member who had grown up in a lesbian household.

During his failed campaign for president in 2016, Cruz attempted to deflect criticism about his own homophobia by saying, “ISIS is executing homosexuals — you want to talk about gay rights?”

Cruz called the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide “among the darkest hours of our nation.”

He also said that he believes being gay is a “choice” while ranting against marriage equality.

Cruz is reportedly considering another run for president in 2024. Following the 2020 election, he helped spread the lie that the election had been stolen from Donald Trump, despite President Joe Biden securing an overwhelming majority of votes nationwide as well as a clear majority of electoral college votes.

The Texas senator faced calls to resign after the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Cruz and fellow Republican Sen. Josh Hawley were accused of being “complicit in the big lie” that led to a mob of over 2,000 people attempting to disrupt certification of the 2020 election results. Five people died following the attack, with at least 138 police officers injured.