AOC: Republicans fixate on LGBTQ people because of “deranged sexual frustrations”

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has described Republicans as “creepy weirdos” and decried their “fixation” on women and LGBTQ people.

The progressive New York Democrat, who is routinely attacked by conservatives, suggested that Republicans choose politics over therapy as a way to work through their “deranged sexual frustrations.”

Ocasio-Cortez made the comments after former Donald Trump campaign advisor Steve Cortes bizarrely attacked the lawmaker and her boyfriend, Riley Roberts, during a recent trip to Florida.

Tweeting a photo of Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts enjoying drinks, Cortes attempted to “gotcha” the couple by arguing that if “Leftists” like Ocasio-Cortez “actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn’t be frolicking in free FL.” (The couple was seated outdoors and drinking at the time of the photo.)

Cortes then attacked Roberts for “showing his gross pale male feet in public (not at a pool/beach) with hideous sandals.”

Quite why the former Newsmax presenter, who was sacked in November, decided to attack Roberts’ choice of footwear is unknown. However, Ocasio-Cortez — known among progressives for her quick-witted takedowns on social media — wasted no time in pouncing on the former Trump lackey.

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, adding, “Ya creepy weirdos.”

In a follow-up, the lawmaker went even further, taking to task those right-wing lawmakers and commentators who obsessively cover and criticize her every move.

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

“These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead,” she continued. “It’s really weird.”

Last year, Ocasio-Cortez — a vocal LGBTQ ally — corrected a right-wing newspaper that attempted to shame her for using trans-inclusive language.

During an appearance on CNN in September, Ocasio-Cortez used gender-inclusive terms to discuss biology, pregnancy, and the law, after nationwide outcry over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signing a six-week abortion ban into law.

Referring to Abbott, Ocasio-Cortez said, “I don’t know if he is familiar with a menstruating person’s body. In fact, I do know that he’s not familiar with a woman — with a female or menstruating person’s body.”

British tabloid The Daily Mail specifically highlighted the phrase in its coverage of Ocastio-Cortez’s CNN appearance, referring to it numerous times and including multiple tweets from people criticizing the congresswoman for using it.

The tabloid also tweeted out, “AOC calls women ‘menstruating people’ while explaining the female body.”

“Not just women! Trans men & non-binary people can also menstruate,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

“Some women also *don’t* menstruate for many reasons, including surviving cancer that required a hysterectomy,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “GOP mad at this are protecting the patriarchal idea that women are most valuable as uterus holders.”

She added: “Trans, two-spirit, and non-binary people have always existed and will always exist. People can stay mad about that if they want, or they can grow up.”

