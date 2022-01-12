Gay soccer player Josh Cavallo addresses death threats, homophobic abuse

A British man has been sentenced to three years in prison for stabbing a sexual partner 12 times in a homophobic rage after the man refused to perform a sex act on him.

Stephen Taylor, 24, of Tranmere, first met the victim at a house party in Wirral on June 4 in 2020. Taylor introduced himself as "Tyson" to the victim. The victim was told by a friend that Taylor was "straight," and during a conversation with Taylor, told him he was gay.

The victim took a taxi home, but Taylor messaged him on Snapchat to tell him he had left his phone charger behind. The victim paid for Taylor to get a taxi to his Liverpool apartment around 3 a.m. and invited Taylor in for a drink, according to prosecutor Neil Bisarya.