MWTV: Alesso & Katy Perry, The Weather Station, Neflix’s The House, Bob’s Burger Movie

This week, as we expand the scope of our newest feature, we bring you two very different music videos as well as two very different trailers, each incorporating a different style of animation.

ALESSO, KATY PERRY – WHEN I’M GONE

The official video for Perry’s latest single premiered during halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN. The song is the first-ever collaboration between the iconic producer and the pop superstar. Visit www.alessoworld.com.

THE WEATHER STATION – TRIED TO TELL YOU

A personal record about experiencing climate change, The Weather Station’s Ignorance is one of 2021’s most highly praised albums. The group will play Union Stage in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, Jan. 30. For more about its upcoming tour dates, visit www.theweatherstation.net.

THE HOUSE – NETFLIX

An extraordinary stop-motion animated series comprised of three distinct tales: Across different eras, a poor family, an anxious developer, and a fed-up landlady become tied to the same mysterious house. Featuring the voices of Mia Goth, Matthew Goode, Miranda Richardson, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Will Sharpe. Premieres on Netflix on January 14. Visit www.netflix.com/TheHouse.

THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE

Delayed from its original release in 2020 due to the pandemic, The Bob’s Burgers Movie will finally hit U.S. theaters on May 27, 2022. Here’s a taste of the Belcher family goodness that awaits — it’s something to do with a sinkhole and… aliens? Follow @bobburgersfox on Twitter.