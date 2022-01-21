MWTV: Years & Years, Who Killed Teddy Bear, Paris Sashay, Sampson McCormick’s Party-N-Play

Rich & Paris & Sampson & Olly. It may sound like a title for one of those 1970s-era cinematic carnal fests, but in fact it’s our four featured artists in this week’s MWTV. If you have any suggestions for our new section, please drop us an email at mwtv@metroweekly.com.

Years and Years: Crave

Sensual and sensuous, the alluring video for the single “Crave” features a cobalt blue Olly Alexander at his most exotic and erotic, as he contends with writhing boys, slithering snakes, and pleasureable torment. Read our in depth interview with Olly in this week’s issue and learn more about the new album Night Call at www.yearsandyears.com.

Who Killed Teddy Bear: So What

A musical “project” between partners Rich Morel and Doug Poplin, Who Killed Teddy Bear makes its debut with “So What,” a pile-driving rock number with an infectious guitar hook and vocals that sear the soul. The two minutes of rotoscoped animation, notes Morel on his blog, are “filled with old man sex appeal and angst.” Visit www.morelwork.wordpress.com.

Paris Sashay

We spoke with Paris Sashay to open this week’s issue and now give you a look at just how joyfully funny — and insightful — she is. This clip about who pays on a lesbian date hails from an appearance at The Laugh Factory’s Chocolate Sundaes Comedy Show in Hollywood. Follow Paris on Instagram at @sashayshows.

Party-N-Play

Homegrown comic-turned-screenwriter Sampson McCormick’s Party-N-Play (2019) has landed on Amazon Prime for rent or purchase. Directed by Spencer Collins, who also teamed with scribe for 2021’s feature-length Love the One You’re With, the thriller-comedy follows an obsessed Beyoncé fan who needs to come up with money to pay for very expensive concert tickets to Queen Bey. Follow Sampson on Instagram at @sampsonmccormick.