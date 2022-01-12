OnlyFans star arrested for posting “obscene material” that violates Singapore’s anti-porn laws

An OnlyFans star from Singapore has been arrested and charged with “transmitting obscene materials” in violation of the country’s anti-porn laws.

Titus Low Kaide, also known as Titus Low, was taken into custody after police received reports that he had “transmitted images and videos of his private parts” online. He was also charged under the Criminal Procedure Code for allegedly resisting a police order not to log on to his OnlyFans page, according to the Straits Times.

Although consuming porn in Singapore is not an offense, it is illegal to possess or download pornographic images or material, even for personal use. The country also criminalizes consensual same-sex conduct by means of a law that dates back to British colonial rule.

If found guilty, Low could face up to three months in jail and a fine for each of the two counts of transmitting obscene materials by electronic means. He could face up to six months and a $5,000 fine for the Criminal Procedure Code violation, reports NextShark, a website focusing on Asian and Asian-American-related news.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 20.

Low has since uploaded a 9-minute-long video to YouTube saying he doesn’t know who reported him to authorities or why. He also claimed that OnlyFans was his main source of income, generating a five-figure salary per month — a significant financial loss for the 22-year-old influencer.

“We only create content for people who are our age and wish to have content they want to see,” Low said. “And all this is on the basis of everything is consensual.

“So we don’t force you to watch our content, we don’t force you to pay, it’s not open for public consumption, and if I don’t impede on your life and your lifestyle, to the person who reported me, why are you impeding in mine?” Low asked. “…I mean, it’s OnlyFans. I have to create specific content for specific adults. We are both willing…like buyer and seller.”

He ended the video by saying he was going to suspend his OnlyFans account and planned to cooperate with authorities.

He also took to Twitter saying he wouldn’t be posting on OnlyFans, but encouraged fans to follow him on social media platforms.

Jada Saur, an aspiring actress andOnlyFans performer from Canada who previously lived in Singapore, told the British newspaper The Guardian that Low’s arrest may intimidate others and cut off a significant income stream for users who had found a way to make money, especially during the lockdowns prompted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s super scary because I think a lot of people are going to stop making OnlyFans content,” she said, adding that those who remain on the platform may have to take additional steps to hide their identities just to avoid prosecution.

She also suspects that Low may have been targeted specifically because of his creation of “guy-on-guy content,” which may be considered an affront to many in a country that criminalizes homosexuality.