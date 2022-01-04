UFC fighter Sean Strickland says having a gay son would mean he’d “failed as a man”

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competitor Sean Strickland has been slammed on social media after saying he’d have “failed as a man” if he fathered a gay son.

The mixed martial artist made the comment on Twitter late last month, after a hypothetical question from a follower, PinkNews reports.

A fan tweeted at Strickland, who competes in UFC’s middleweight division, asking if he’d prefer to “have a gay son or a thot daughter.” (Thot is an informal term meaning someone who is sexually promiscuous.)

“If I had a gay son I would think I failed as a man to create such weakness,” Strickland replied. “If I had a whore for a daughter I’d think she just wanted to be like her dad lol!!”

Backlash to the comment was swift, with users decrying Strickland for his homophobia.

“Hate to break it to you, but you’ve already failed as a man,” gay lawyer Ari Cohen replied.

“You can tell he gets punched in the head for a living,” another wrote.

“Man’s head is filled with mashed potatoes and doubts about his sexuality,” one person joked.

Some else suggested that Strickland should “take a 10 inch dick in your ass then tell me who’s weak. Bitch.”

After hundreds of comments and quote tweets, Strickland responded to the controversy in a separate tweet, implying that he believes sexuality is a choice — but also complaining about how much sex he believes gay men have.

“LISTEN gay men are great, i support them and their choices. freedom!” he wrote. “Gay guys have it made. Most gay guys I know are always happy. They all just get to hang with buddies all day and have sex.. us straight men, we’re fucked… we gotta do some serious work to get laid. Not fair.”

A day after his original tweet, Strickland noted that he had been “getting some hate for that gay son joke.” Rather than offer an apology, he doubled down on the offense, engaging in transphobia alongside his homophobia.

“You beta males need to calm the fuck down, this isn’t your college you’re not going to get laid here by a ‘zir’ or ‘it’ by being a little bitch,” he wrote. “It’s ok this is a safe place. Untuck your balls you’re allowed to be a ‘he’ here.”

Oh god, not only is he homophobic but he’s transphobic AND he believes in the beta and alpha male bullshit🤡 https://t.co/0Rqnr3bxxF — Dylan (@Dylan4Left) December 28, 2021

When a fan questioned whether Strickland was heterosexual, he then said that he would have gay sex if he was paid “a lot of money” and was the one “doing the pitching.”

Strickland is, unsurprisingly, no stranger to controversy. In November, he claimed that he had been banned by Instagram after joked about a pedophile.

A week before his gay son comments, Strickland asked his followers if they’d ever “hit on a lesbian girl before?”

“I have, it’s FUCKING HARD. what is your BEST pick up line when hitting on a lesbian???” he continued. “‘Hey wanna hang, I hate my father too’. I have never succeeded to say the least lol! Open for suggestions.”

That same day, Strickland said he was a “big supporter of the lbtqxyz community,” before adding, “You have no idea how many women I’ve turned lesbian. You’re fucking welcome.”

