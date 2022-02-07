Hot Picks of the Week: Celebrate 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center

"If I let my environment dictate what I did for the rest of my life, I would have been a farmer!" laughs Patrick Wetzel, a native of Southern Maryland. "I grew up in farmland, working on farms, but I clearly was driven to do theater. I was drawn to it. Luckily, my mother sort of nurtured me and supported me in that venture."

When Wetzel was 18, he got his theatrical break -- at the Harlequin Dinner Theatre in Rockville, Maryland, a storied venue that shuttered in 1992.

"The actors waited tables and served cocktails before the show, and then you went and did the first act," he recalls. "At intermission, the actors -- in costume -- would put on aprons and come out and serve drinks. It was my first job as an actor, so I felt like, 'Oh gosh, I can do this and I can earn a living doing this."