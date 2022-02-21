MWTV: The Book of Queer, Steam, Orville Peck, Equality Florida

“My Heroes”

Equality Florida, the Sunshine State’s top LGBTQ advocacy group, has launched a pair of television ads opposing the proposed “Parental Rights in Education” bill, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The more humanly compelling of the ads, “My Heroes,” is set in a classroom and envisions an uneasy future. Learn more about the campaign, or donate to the cause, at https://act.eqfl.org/a/fightback12.

“Steam” (Trailer)

This short musical about a gay train conductor who puts his life and relationship in jeopardy won “Best in Show” at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Directed by Jeffrey Simon, who made the film to challenge “the white masculinism culture of the typical western,” the 18-minute film packs in a lot of plot (and musical numbers) and stars Coby Getzug, Barrett Riggins, and Liam Cronin. It’s available to watch in full on www.Revry.tv.

“The Book of Queer” (Trailer)

Streaming service Discovery+ is celebrating Pride month with a fun, flamboyant, educational 5-episode series exploring the importance of LGBTQ people throughout history.

Related with humor, camp, and musical numbers, the series boasts an ensemble of LGBTQ actors playing nearly 200 historical figures. Premiere date to be announced. Visit www.discoveryplus.com.

“C’mon Baby Cry” — Orville Peck

The original masked singer, Orville Peck, is back with his sophomore country album, Bronco. The 15-track album releases on April 8, but Peck has issued the first four songs now, in what he calls “Chapter One.”

The glittery video for “C’mon Baby, Cry,” features cameo appearances by Margaret Cho and Norman Reedus. Visit www.orvillepeck.com. Follow Peck on Twitter at @orvillepeck.

Suggestions? Comments? Drop us a line at MWTV@metroweekly.com.