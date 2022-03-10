10 Musicians You Might Not Have Realized Could Win Album Of The Year At The Grammys

For the first time in Grammy history, 10 titles are nominated for Album of the Year. The Recording Academy surprised everyone by revealing it had expanded the top four categories — Best New Artist and Record, Song and Album of the Year — from eight to 10 slots.

A recent rule change that goes into effect this time around means that anyone who is credited as a featured artist, producer, mixer, engineer, or songwriter on any project that’s up for Album of the Year is nominated alongside the main artist.

That newly-implemented rule means there are literally hundreds of talents hoping to come out on top, including some well-known figures who don’t earn a nod for their own works, but thanks to their collaborations with those who do lead the charge.

Among the masses, here are 10 musicians (and more) who are up for the honor, but who might not have grabbed headlines with their nod.

Ariana Grande

Fans were hoping that Ariana Grande’s Positions would end up a nominee for Album of the Year, but sadly, the title didn’t quite make the cut. Instead, she’s a potential winner as a featured artist on Doja Cat’s Planet Her (Deluxe). The two women duetted on album cut “I Don’t Do Drugs.”

DaBaby

In the summer of 2021, the music industry largely condemned DaBaby after he espoused homophobic views at a concert, telling the audience, “[If] you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put a cellphone light in the air,” and, “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put a cellphone light in the air.”

While many were upset, it didn’t hurt his chances at the Grammys, as he is currently competing against himself for Album of the Year. The rapper snagged two nominations, as he’s credited as a featured artist on both Kanye West’s Donda and Justin Bieber’s Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe). To be fair, at least Bieber’s set had already been released by the time DaBaby made an ass of himself in front of the world.

Elton John

During the height of his fame, Elton John scored a pair of Album of the Year Grammy nominations, but he didn’t collect either trophy. Now, he’s hoping to finally snag the prize nearly 50 years after he was last in the running. The piano player joined Lil Nas X on the song “One of Me,” and once Montero was named as a potential champion, John earned his third nod.

Eve

Rapper Eve won her first (and so far only) Grammy 20 years ago, as she and friend and collaborator Gwen Stefani nabbed Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “Let Me Blow Ya Mind.” It looked like she was done being recognized by the Recording Academy, but she’s back for another go this year, as she is nominated alongside Doja Cat on Planet Her (Deluxe). This moment in the spotlight marks her first in the top four categories.

Haim

Last year, Haim competed for Album of the Year with their critically-acclaimed release Women in Music Pt. III, but they ended up losing to Taylor Swift’s Folklore. Now, they have another shot at glory, and it’s with the woman who beat them just a short time ago. The trio of siblings is up for the honor with Swift, as they appear on Folklore‘s sister record Evermore. The four women sang about killing a man and getting away with it on the track “No Body, No Crime.”

Kid Cudi

Recently, Kanye West stirred up drama with Kid Cudi, announcing to the world via social media that the two are no longer friends, which seemed fine with the latter artist. It’s going to be very awkward if West’s Donda ends up being named the top choice by Grammy voters, as the two artists will both take home the Album of the Year trophies for the same title. The hip-hop artists already share a Best Rap/Sung Collaboration Grammy for West’s single “All of the Lights,” which also went to Rihanna in 2012.

Megan Thee Stallion

Some predictors in the music industry thought Megan Thee Stallion, the current holder of the coveted Best New Artist Grammy, might be nominated for Album of the Year for her release Good News, though that didn’t end up happening. In a delightful surprise, she ended up a nominee in the field anyway, as she contributed to Lil Nas X’s debut full-length Montero. Now, if he wins, she does too.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cryus fans were livid when the former Disney star’s new rock-influenced album Plastic Hearts failed to earn even a single nomination. While that was certainly disappointing to the musician herself and her legion of followers, she still has a shot at collecting her first Grammy this year. The woman once known as Hannah Montana is also credited on Montero, as she joined Lil Nas X on his song “Am I Dreaming.”

The Weeknd

After his critically lauded blockbuster album After Hours and its history-making single “Blinding Lights” were completely passed over by the Recording Academy last year, The Weeknd vowed he wouldn’t submit his music for consideration anymore.

The announcement was a huge hit to the organization, but in a somewhat surprising move, the Canadian R&B/pop superstar has not one, but two chances to win Album of the Year at the upcoming ceremony. The man otherwise known as Abel Tesfaye is a featured act and songwriter on both Doja Cat’s Planet Her (Deluxe) and Kanye West’s Donda.

The Weeknd doubles his total number of Album of the Year nominations, as he has previously been up for the trophy for his own Beauty Behind the Madness and with Beyoncé as a featured guest on her masterwork Lemonade.

Zadie Smith

Famed writer Zadie Smith is not a musician, and she hasn’t switched careers, but she’s still nominated for Album of the Year at this year’s Grammys. She was invited to join Jon Batiste on the deluxe edition of his set We Are, which snagged a surprise spot in the competitive field. In fact, Batiste, a recent Oscar winner for his work on Soul, is the most-nominated artist at the 2022 ceremony, with 11 chances to win his first prize.

The Grammys are Sunday, April 3, starting at 8 p.m. on CBS. Visit grammy.com to see the full list of nominees and for more information.