2022 is Already One of the Most Exciting Years of Dolly Parton’s Career

Dolly Parton has held onto her status as one of the most celebrated, beloved, and successful musicians in the world since she broke onto the country scene back in the late ’60s. In the decades that have passed, she has proven that she has a talent unlike anything seen (or heard) before, and while many stars would be relaxing by the time they hit her age (she just turned 76), Parton shows no signs of slowing down.

In fact, Patron is ramping up her output, and while 2022 just started, it is already one of her biggest years in recent memory when it comes to career achievements and important releases. Why? Well…

New Album

On March 4, Parton dropped her latest album Run, Rose, Run, which features more excellent country and bluegrass compositions, with all 12 original tunes being written entirely by the legend herself. Amazingly, Run, Rose, Run is her forty-eighth full-length album, a number very few artists have been fortunate enough to reach. The LP is her first non-holiday release in about five years, and fans are thrilled to have more to listen to from the superstar.

New Book

In yet another shrewd and brilliant moment of synergy in her career, Parton released a new book and album on the same day, and the two projects are tied to one another. The singer’s latest novel shares a name with the CD, and the hope is that fans pick up both. Impressively, Run, Rose, Run (the book) is a co-penned affair with James Patterson, one of the most successful popular writers in modern history. Patterson has collaborated with some heavyweights in the past, including former president Bill Clinton, and now he’s connected to the music industry as well.

A Grammy Nomination

Throughout her decades-long career, Parton has won 10 Grammys out of an incredible 51 nominations, and she has another shot at adding to her trophy shelf soon. She’s currently up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for her holiday collection A Holly Dolly Christmas, marking her first time in the running for that particular award.

Impressively, Parton has won Grammys in both 2020 and 2021, which shows that voters are still interested in celebrating the powerhouse and her talents. While she is clearly a favorite among those in power in the music industry, she probably won’t win this latest trophy. She’s up against fellow legends like Norah Jones and Willie Nelson, but the prize is almost certainly going to Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s Love For Sale.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Parton is one of 17 names nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, with the roundup of possible winners having been announced in early February 2022. The legend, who isn’t known for producing rock music (but that doesn’t exclude her from being considered) is joined in the honor by Beck, Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, Judas Priest, and Lionel Richie, to name just a few.

Will Parton make it into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year? It’s impossible to say, but she does stand a good chance. Even if she isn’t selected by voters this time around, she will almost surely be accepted sometime soon. There are quite a few beloved acts that have been nominated many times but haven’t yet been selected, so there’s no shame in having to wait a little while before the big moment arrives.