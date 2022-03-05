5 Things To Know About Euphoria’s Dominic Fike

With each passing episode, Euphoria becomes more and more popular. The HBO show is a commercial and critical smash success, and it has already been renewed for a third season. The program is such a pop culture phenomenon that it is quickly turning everyone attached to it into a star, at least those who aren’t already (such as leading lady Zendaya).

Actors like Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, and Dominc Fike can all count Euphoria as their big break, though the latter name has been noted as “one to watch” for some time. Impressively, he’s already “made it big” in music, and now he’s a major player in TV as well, so clearly he’s a hugely talented person, and countless viewers are just now learning who he is.

Here are five things you should know about Dominic Fike (if you don’t already).

Euphoria is His First Acting Job

It’s extremely rare that an actor lands a role on one of the biggest shows on TV for their first job, but Fike is a very special talent. The star-in-the-making had only appeared in music videos before making his way to the HBO series, and all of a sudden, he has an acting career. His immense luck might be a bit easier to understand if he had signed on from the beginning, before anyone knew what the program would go on to become, but he only joined the cast in season two, once it was already a juggernaut.

He’s Currently Nominated for “Album Of The Year” at The Grammys

Fike hasn’t released an album of his own since 2020, which means his own projects aren’t eligible at the upcoming ceremony, but he did recently earn his first Grammy nomination thanks to a well-placed collaboration. The singer-songwriter is credited as a featured artist on Justin Bieber’s Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), which is up for the top prize. Fike and Bieber collaborated on the album cut “Die for You,” and his inclusion has netted him his first nod.

One of His Most Recent Singles is with Paul McCartney

As his music career is still just getting started, Fike has only collaborated with a few other artists, and already he’s managed to partner with some of the biggest names in the business, including a former Beatle. Fike was recruited by McCartney to be featured on his 2021 release McCartney III Imagined, which saw a number of talents reworking tunes from his album McCartney III. Fike is credited alongside the Grammy and Oscar winner on “The Kiss of Venus,” which was selected as the first single from the project.

He’s Dating A Colleague

After rumors began swirling that Fike was dating his Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer, the pair seemingly confirmed the exciting news to the world in February 2022. The two actors posted an Instagram story of them kissing (captured by People), which is probably as much of a “yes” as either of them is willing to provide, at least for now.

He Started His Career With A Global Top 10 Hit

Fike officially launched his music career in 2018, and right out of the gate he landed a huge hit song. His debut single “3 Nights” quickly broke into the top 10 on charts in countries all around the world, such as Australia and the U.K., which rank among the biggest music markets on the planet. That initial win introduced him to millions, and he hasn’t looked back since. In fact, “3 Nights” remains his most popular release in most places, and it might end up being his signature track.