Editor’s Pick: Chicago’s PrideArts Spring International Film Festival

A total of 32 short films — including documentaries, musicals, and narrative features — from numerous countries will stream in four distinct programs over the next six weeks as part of this international festival presented by Chicago’s LGBTQ performing arts organization PrideArts.

Each of the four programs are approximately 90 minutes in length, with shorts loosely grouped by theme. Three feature-length documentaries will also be screened.

The Week 1 program, active now, includes Sean Dorsey’s At Water’s Edge, a mesmerizing queer dance short from the acclaimed, trailblazing transgender choreographer, and Homo Pol, a short dance documentary film by Amadeus Pawlica focused on the LGBTQ community in Poland.

Monday, March 21, brings nine more in a program exploring relationships at opposite ends of the age spectrum, from budding young love to the Alzheimer’s-induced fading memory of a relationship more than 40 years in the making.

Trending Helping transgender and nonbinary singers find the perfect notes

Also part of Week 2 programming is the German short Pussy Cruising, a humorous take and fantastical riff on the subject posed by the question, “What would cruising among lesbians look like?”

The seven films packaged in Week 3 examine the prejudices, discrimination, and other hurdles, some of them self-imposed, faced by people with queer identities, particularly as faced by those living in Iran, Finland, Greece, Spain, North America, and Chile — with The Bodies of Siegfried, Emilio Rodriguez’s documentary offering a visual exploration questioning the limits of art and pornography.

Finally, queer challenges, from identity and self-image to romantic relationships, are explored in the final six selected for Week 4, beginning April 4 and ending April 11.

Tickets per program, offering a full week of streaming, are $10, or $25 for a full festival pass. Visit www.pridearts.org.