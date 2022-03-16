Editor’s Pick: Story District’s Real Hot Girl Sh*t

D.C.’s preeminent storytelling organization honors Women’s History Month with a showcase of seven extraordinary women sharing stories from their lives.

The lineup for Funnier Than Fiction: Real Hot Girl Sh*t, presented in Studio K of the REACH, includes Rabia Chaudry, bestselling author of Adnan’s Story and executive producer of HBO’s The Case Against Adnan Syed, sharing her side of the story of a 1999 Baltimore County murder that got amplified in 2014 through the popular Serial podcast.

Another standout is the mononymous Meshelle, self-styled as “the Indie-Mom of Comedy,” as seen on Martin Lawrence Presents The First Amendment Stand Up on STARz and Search for the Funniest Mom in America 3 on Nickelodeon.

Also taking the stage is wife and mother Gabby Shea, the “Best Storyteller in Philly” Marjorie Winther, the 2022 Moth StorySLAM Champion Ansa Edim, therapist and DC Writers’ Salon lead Ali Cherry, and Shabnam Aslam, a second-generation Iranian-Pakistani-American passionate about her work grounded in humanitarianism, human rights, and empathetic actions.

Friday, March 18, at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Call 202-467-4600 or visit www.kennedy-center.org or www.storydistrict.org.