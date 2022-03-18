Editor’s Pick: The National Cherry Blossom Festival

If Mother Nature cooperates, peak bloom for this year’s cherry trees along the Tidal Basin will be next week, Tuesday, March 22, through Friday, March 25.

Yet Hanami mania will linger after the pink-hued blossoms are gone, as Washingtonians celebrate Japan’s long-running floral tradition for an entire month courtesy of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which serves to commemorate the gift of 3,000 cherry trees to D.C. from Tokyo 110 years ago.

#RediscoverSpring is the theme of the 2022 festival, which sees a full return to live, in-person events, while also continuing with select virtual offerings.

Things kick off Saturday, March 19, with the opening of the All Nippon Airways (ANA) Stage and daily live performances for two weeks during peak bloom (noon to 6 p.m. daily through April 3), all set up in the Tidal Basin Welcome Area (West Basin Dr. SW) along with a beverage tent operated by Old Ox Brewery.

This Saturday also brings a daytime Family Celebration at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, featuring live music with traditional Japanese instrumentation, a step-by-step cherry blossom craft kit, and a scavenger hunt of spring-themed artworks in the galleries, and the Cherry Blossom Opening Ceremony at the Warner Theatre (sold out, but livestreaming on the festival’s @YouTube channel), featuring performances by the Minyo Crusaders, a 10-piece band that reimagines traditional Japanese folk songs with rhythms from Latin, Afro-Cuban, and Afro-Caribbean music; a musical collaboration between Tsugaru-shamisen player Keisho Ohno and Taiko drummer Toshihiro Yuta; and KAMUI, a sword-fighting and Samurai-action troupe founded by Tetsuro Shimaguchi, a choreographer and performer known from his work in Kill Bill: Vol. 1.

Among the upcoming lineup of nearly three dozen featured events include:

The signature Blossom Kite Festival, offering a variety of competitions and demonstrations taking flight from the grounds of the Washington Monument as well as other area parks or virtually (3/26).

Cherry Night, a one-night-only celebration of D.C. nightlife featuring special menus, decor, and live entertainment at exclusive venues including the Tavern at Ivy City Smokehouse, Swingers Crazy Golf, the Dew Drop Inn, and Wunder Garten (3/31).

Art in Bloom: Art Walk, with installations from local and national artists set up throughout the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood, including Blossom Pagoda by 2022 Official Festival Artist Lea Craigie-Marshall, Cherry Blossom Runway by Alex Moon, Hana Ikada by Elizabeth Ashe, Dragonfly Wishes by Tracie Griffith Tso, and Blossom Spring Wear 2022 by Wendy Sittner (starting 4/1).

Sakura Sunday, a free festival at National Harbor including a Japanese market, art and cultural performances, culinary demonstrations, and more (4/3).

Japanese Culture Week, featuring virtual discussions by curators with the Library of Congress on topics including “Exploring Cherry Blossom Varieties,” the role a Japanese ambassador to the U.S. played in the run-up to World War II, and “Seasonal Appreciations in Japanese Visual Art” (4/6-8), and culminating in the Japanese Culture Day at the Library, a chance to learn about particular aspects of the nation’s culture, from drumming to karate, origami to Kamishibai (storytelling) (4/9).

The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade, a star-studded processional down Constitution Avenue of giant balloons, elaborate floats, marching bands (including the LGBTQ community’s own DC’s Different Drummers), and celebrity entertainers, this year featuring ’80s pop hitmaker Taylor Dayne (4/9, reserved seating $25 to $30).

The Sakura Matsuri: Japanese Street Festival, a two-day affair on Pennsylvania Avenue, with exhibits including Japan Now!, Beyond Tokyo Pavilion, Japan Smart Infrastructure Pavilion, plus a Culinary Arts Stage, Ginza Marketplace, Beer Garden, and Sake Tasting Pavilion, as well as a Cosplay Contest and over 20 Japanese food vendors (4/9-10, tickets are $10 for one-day, $15 for two, with additional packages available).

Petalpalooza, a day-long, all-ages festival taking place along the banks of the Anacostia River at Yards Park and offering art displays, live music, hands-on activities, a beer garden, and an evening choreographed fireworks show finale (4/16).

Visit www.nationalcherryblossomfestival.org for more information and additional events.