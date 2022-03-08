Florida Senate passes “Don’t Say Gay” bill

The Florida Senate passed a controversial measure that limits discussions around LGBTQ identity, sending it to the desk of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who is all but certain to sign it into law.

The measure, which critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, purports to strengthen parents’ rights by having them notified if there’s a change in a child’s mental, emotional, or physical health, or any school-based services they may be receiving. Parents who are kept out of the loop can sue for damages.

The bill also explicitly bans curriculum lessons that teach about the LGBTQ community and prevents teachers from encouraging discussions of LGBTQ identity or LGBTQ-related topics from pre-kindergarten to third grade. After fourth grade, any lessons or discussions must be “age-appropriate” or “developmentally appropriate.”

Although the bill does not require notification, individual schools, in enforcing its provisions, may require parents to be warned before any such lessons are broached in the classroom to give them the option of “opting out” of such instruction.

Supporters of the bill say it’s intended to prevent children from learning about complicated and controversial issues like sexuality and gender identity before they’re old enough to understand such concepts. The House sponsor of the bill, Rep. Joe Harding (R-Williston) says it will not ban student-led comments or conversations about LGBTQ families or the existence of LGBTQ individuals, but simply prevents such topics from being incorporated into the official curriculum. “I’m not doing this because I hate anybody. I’m not trying to demonize anybody,” Sen. Dennis Baxley (R-Belleview), the Senate sponsor of the bill, said during debate on the floor. “I’m just trying to come back to center point. Parents must be in charge.” Supporters also contend that some schools have, in the past, failed to notify parents when their children come out as LGBTQ or when potentially controversial topics have been raised in class, leading to accusations that teachers are trying to “indoctrinate” children. “You’re going to have parents who say you’re trying to retrain my kids to think differently from our value system works. And so somebody has to be in charge. And I’m just shoring up the fact that the parent is in charge,” Baxley said, according to Orlando-based NBC affiliate WESH.